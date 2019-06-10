Callaway Golf: Wolfskin Deal Will Continue To Weigh On The Stock

It seems surprising that shares of Callaway Golf (ELY) have struggled so far in 2019, gaining just 0.5% at Friday's close of $15.71. Broad markets, even with some recent jitters, have performed well: the S&P 500 has gained 14.6%, and a leveraged cyclical like ELY might be expected to do better.

ELY hasn't - and at first glance, it's not clear why. Investor sentiment toward the sector remains positive, at least looking at other golf stocks (though there are really only two on U.S. markets). Titleist owner Acushnet (GOLF) has gained 16.5%. Small-cap Drive Shack (DS) has risen 14.3%. Tiger Woods' Masters win helped the space, sparking hopes that Woods would again bring new players to the sport.

Callaway itself seems to have performed well. Q4 results in February were somewhat mixed relative against expectations. But the first quarter report last month was a blowout, at least relative to Street expectations, with Callaway raising full-year EPS guidance. Yet investors promptly dumped the stock, and ELY re-tested December lows before a recent modest bounce of late.

The issue is Callaway's acquisition of German apparel manufacturer Jack Wolfskin last year. Investors didn't like the deal when it was announced at the end of November - and fears about the deal already have come to pass. The full-year outlook for the business was cut after Q1, while the debt accumulated to fund the acquisition is leading a sharp rise in interest expense this year and leading adjusted EPS to likely decline against 2018 results.

The question at this point is whether ELY is cheap enough even if the Wolfskin deal turns out to be a disappointment. Fundamentally, it probably is. But the concerns about the acquisition aren't going to fade, and it seems likely ELY is going to trade sideways at best until management finds a way to re-inspire investor confidence.

The Wolfskin Problem

The focus on Wolfskin might seem like much ado about nothing, or close. The business is expected to drive a little over 20% of FY19 revenue, per updated guidance from the Q1 release. Profit contribution is even smaller: an expected $26 million in Adjusted EBITDA is just one-eighth of the midpoint of Callaway's guidance.

Certainly, the news after Q1 wasn't good - but it hardly looks disastrous. Wolfskin revenue now is expected to be down 4-6% this year against prior expectations for ~flat - but about half the decline is coming from a steadily strengthening dollar. As CEO Chip Brewer put it on the Q1 call, "in context, 2% to 3% [is] not alarming from our perspective." EBITDA expectations came down by about $7 million - less than 3.5% of the company's post-Q4 guidance for the company as a whole. And strength elsewhere - both in the golf business and in fellow apparel play TravisMathew - is offsetting that weakness. Callaway kept full-year EBITDA guidance intact, while, as noted, hiking EPS guidance (by $0.03) owing to lower interest expense and a lighter expected tax rate.

But on both fronts, there's a case that the reaction to first quarter results isn't quite an overreaction. Callaway levered up to buy the business, amplifying the importance of weakness in that business on the equity. Meanwhile, the response - basically a shrug at a 2-3 percent constant-currency decline - seems worrisome in the context of that business's recent performance. As I detailed at the time, there were reasons why the market didn't like the deal. It appeared even at the time that revenue had stalled out (though Callaway's color on recent results was rather light) and the original guidance for this year suggested Adjusted EBITDA declining to $33 million from $40 million in Wolfskin's fiscal 2018 (ending September). That margin pressure was attributed to investments behind the business - but those investments don't seem to be paying off, at least in 2019. And Callaway called out weakness in China in particular - which was supposed to be the brand's biggest market and largest opportunity.

Essentially, Callaway bought a turnaround play at 13x EBITDA - and the early returns on that turnaround are negative. This isn't a new problem, either: Callaway paid about half what Blackstone (BX) paid back in 2011, and Wolfskin's debt was restructured after that deal. Given what looks like a multi-year pattern of underperformance, there's an obvious risk that Wolfskin's revenue will wind up being worse than 2-3 points below expectations this year - and that the business will continue to head in the wrong direction after that.

The Rest of Callaway

All that said, there is an intriguing case for ELY, simply based on the rest of Callaway. As noted, the rest of the business continues to perform well. Torrid growth of late is slowing, but updated guidance still suggests 8%+ EBITDA growth for the rest of the business this year. That's with unfavorable currency headwinds.

Woods revenue growth has slowed after a spectacular 2017, driven by the launch of the Epic. Volumes actually fell 4% in 2018, per figures from the 10-K, with higher pricing leading to just a 1% decline in revenue. But irons revenue last year rose 26%+, with putters up nearly 14%. Sticks market share should begin to grow again going forward after a decline last year (at least per industry data).

And according to a March presentation, the company's market share in golf balls more than doubled between 2013 and 2017. The company's golf ball manufacturing plant in Chicopee, MA is in year three of a three-year capital plan; once that is completed, margins should benefit and Callaway should be well-positioned to take further share in that profitable business.

Q1 numbers don't necessarily look spectacular, with golf equipment revenue up 5.5% in constant currency and reported EBIT down nearly 10%. But this year is more back half-weighted owing to the timing of product launches; the increase in guidance excluding Jack Wolfskin suggests the legacy golf business is on track.

Meanwhile, the 'other' two recent acquisitions - TravisMathew and bag maker OGIO - both grew double-digits in the first quarter, per the Q1 conference call. TravisMathew in particular provides a potential growth driver outside of golf, with potential for expansion in Europe and Asia.

For the most part, the rest of the business seems to be in excellent shape. Golf clubs are #1 in market share in basically every category. Callaway golf balls are headed in that direction. Apparel outside of Jack Wolfskin is on track, and Callaway bought out its partner in a small Japanese JV last week for $18 million.

It's not contradictory to say that weakness at Jack Wolfskin is important and that ELY stock is attractive based on the rest of the business. For what it's worth, that seemed to be the take from at least two analysts after Q1. And there's an intriguing fundamental argument along those lines as well.

Valuation and Risks

Acushnet is the most logical, and basically only, publicly traded peer for Callaway. At the moment, it trades at 9.7x the midpoint of its 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and 16.4x FY19 consensus EPS estimates.

Zero out Jack Wolfskin, and Callaway's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, at the midpoint of its guidance, would be $181.5 million. 9.7x that figure is $1.76 billion. Callaway also owns a stake in privately held Topgolf; in a 2016 filing, it estimated the value of its shares at $207-$212 million.

Combined, that values ELY at just about $2 billion, particularly assuming some appreciation in the value of the Topgolf stake. At Friday's close, Callaway's enterprise value is just $1.9 billion; this math suggests that ELY could still have 6% upside even if it shut down Jack Wolfskin tomorrow. Put another way, even a significantly reduced valuation for Wolfskin from the $400M+ paid still suggests double-digit upside for Callaway shares from here. P/E figures aren't quite as charitable, but ELY's P/E using 2019 figures probably still is a somewhat reasonable ~20x even assuming zero contribution from Wolfskin.

But there are a few reasons for caution in that case. First, GOLF shares don't look exactly cheap. Both stocks still are serving a market where rounds played dropped nearly 5% last year. It's not at all assured that GOLF will move higher - particularly if the cyclical fears that have hit the market of late prove to be well-founded.

Secondly, there's a sentiment issue with ELY which isn't unfounded. Callaway's decision to buy Wolfskin in the first place seemed to be an admission that it had to go outside golf to find growth. The lack of concern about early performance - and the willingness to pay up for a turnaround play - suggests that strategy will continue. Callaway did repurchase $20 million in shares in the first quarter, a noted acceleration. But the dividend remains minuscule (a 0.26% yield) and debt reduction likely will take precedence over shareholder returns for the near future. Shareholders can't be assured that a misstep with Wolfskin will prevent the company from trying again in apparel - a move many of those shareholders likely would prefer the company avoid.

The question for the rest of 2019 is whether worries about Wolfskin - and the broader strategy - plus cyclical/secular concerns around golf will offset the solid performance of the underlying golf business. That's certainly been the case for the last six-plus months. And even though there's a reasonably attractive fundamental case, it seems likely to be the case until Wolfskin turns around or management admits it won't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.