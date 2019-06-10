Expectations Are Low, But voestalpine Is Getting Squeezed On Costs And The Outlook Is Tricky

These shares look undervalued on a long-term basis, but it will be hard for the shares to outperform until steel prices bottom out.

Financial results are likely to bottom out in fiscal 2020, but weaker outlooks for autos, consumer goods, and construction aren't going to help already-weak sentiment.

If you want more evidence of the challenges facing the steel industry, look no further than voestalpine’s (OTCPK:VLPNY) (VOES.VI) fiscal fourth-quarter results and new guidance from a few days ago. While voestalpine is more leveraged to specialized products and downstream operations than steel producers like ArcelorMittal (MT), the fact remains that steel companies are feeling the squeeze from weaker prices, iffy demand, and rising costs, and it doesn’t sound like those challenges are getting any easier.

With management calling for flat EBITDA in fiscal 2020 and pointing to growing signs of weakness in several key end-markets, it’ll take some time before investors start considering the possibility of better earnings in FY'21 and beyond. Likewise, while the valuation looks low now on both a relative and absolute basis, weakening end-user demand and ongoing cost pressures aren’t going to have investors too excited about buying in ahead of that recovery. I do believe that voestalpine has some long-term appeal here, but investors are going to have to have patience with this one.

Closing The Year With A Little Positive News

It’s not uncommon for voestalpine to see some seasonal tailwinds in the fiscal fourth quarter, and the company did manage to post results a little better than expected across the income statement.

Revenue rose 5%, beating expectations slightly. The steel business, which contributes a little more than a third of revenue, was flat yoy and up 10% qoq, with recent pressure on steel prices starting to show in the qoq comparison (down 4%). Given voestalpine’s lower spot exposure relative to ArcelorMittal, Nucor (NUE), U.S. Steel (X) and so on, I expect a more pronounced impact over the next couple of quarters.

The high-performance specialty steel business saw 7% yoy and 12% qoq revenue growth, with positive pricing in both periods. Metal engineering (rail, mostly) reported 10% yoy and 7% qoq growth, with weaker sequential pricing, and metal forming was up 6% yoy and 14% qoq.

Higher input costs continue to do their damage, with steel costs per tonne up 5% yoy and 2% qoq. Full-company EBITDA declined 12% from the year-ago period, but did rebound 89% qoq with some one-time issues rolling off. Steel EBITDA declined 20% yoy and jumped 93% qoq, with EBITDA per tonne coming in at EUR 155/mt. High-performance EBITDA was down 8%/up 28%, metal engineering was down 3%/up 37%, and metal forming was down 34% year over year (the prior quarter was negative). All told, voestalpine did about 3% better than expected at the EBIT line (down 26% yoy) and a little better on the EBITDA line.

Guidance Doesn’t Offer Much Comfort

I believe investors were braced for some rough weather with guidance, and voestalpine’s outlook certainly won’t help near-term sentiment about the steel industry (at least not in Europe, where the company generates two-thirds of its revenue).

Citing an increasingly difficult environment, management guided to flat EBITDA for the next fiscal year, about 5% below the average sell-side target going into the report. Still, given how the shares reacted, I think it’s fair to say that investors were braced for worse.

While management didn’t unveil a cost reduction program as I expected, they did say one was coming later in calendar 2019. Management did suggest that the plan could lead to “up to EUR 100M” in cost reductions. At less than 1% of the operating costs I forecast for FY’21, that maybe doesn’t sound like much, but it would still boost EBITDA by about 5%, so I wouldn’t call it unimportant.

As regular readers know, I’m pretty bearish on the prospects for a strong second half for the global economy, and voestalpine’s comments certainty don’t have me feeling any warmer or fuzzier. Management pointed to “fading momentum” in both autos and consumer goods, the former of which contributes about one-third of the company’s revenue. This company is definitely overweight to European autos, and North American production and sales trends have been better, but it does call into question the second-half improvement that auto parts suppliers, auto OEMs, and auto-leveraged steel companies like Nucor, Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Ternium (TX) have been hoping to see.

More alarming to me were comments about fading consumer goods demand and “signs of weakness” in construction. Consumer goods aren’t a big market for voestalpine, but it could point to an overall worsening trend in the economy, and construction is not only a major market for steel producers, but a significant end-market for many multi-industrials. On the positive side, energy demand sounds relatively good, aerospace is still strong, rail is strong, and management seems to think high-performance steel has reached a floor.

The Outlook

Compared to the “average” steel company, voestalpine is less exposed to spot metal spreads and is more leveraged to downstream and specialized products. Margins typically hold up better in these areas during down-cycles, and it looks like that thesis is going to get tested over the next six to eight quarters. Management did lower the dividend and also noted that they have no interest in acquiring steel assets, but would consider downstream assets at the right price.

I can’t really say that any of this is a major surprise; ArcelorMittal recently cut production in Europe, and investors seem to be braced for weaker results among North American and European producers. If anything, looking at the valuations on companies like Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY), ArcelorMittal, and Steel Dynamics, the market is already expecting a pretty steep downturn in profitability as weaker pricing and higher costs work through the income statements.

I do see voestalpine as vulnerable to a more prolonged downturn in autos, but I think this upcoming fiscal year will likely be the worst of the near-term cycle. The downside in my view comes if other markets like construction roll over and the European/global economy goes into an outright recession. On the other hand, I’m only looking for very low single-digit long-term revenue growth from the FY’19 peak level, and modest improvement in FCF margins over time.

The Bottom Line

With a lower EBITDA expectation for FY’20, my DCF and EV/EBITDA models are basically synched up now, and I think the shares are undervalued below $7.50/ADR. While voestalpine has historically traded at around 6x forward EBITDA, the shares now trade for a little less than 5x my FY’20 estimate. I certainly grant the risk that there’s more room to lower EBITDA expectations, but I do think a fairly negative outlook is already priced into the shares now.

The “but” is that it could take time for this to work out and for the shares to get a better multiple. The drumbeat in steel is pretty negative now, and ongoing trade disputes aren’t helping. Investors have to accept the risk that we haven’t seen the point of maximum pain or outright capitulation, even if the long-term returns from today’s levels do look pretty attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.