Beyond Meat: A New Favorite Short

In the case of marijuana, big name companies were looking to making strategic investments. Here, they are divesting so that they can compete directly.

Many have likened BYND to the marijuana runners we saw last year, but I point out a crucial difference.

The run-up ignores the very serious competition that exists and is emerging. I provide an extensive survey of this competition herein.

BYND has experienced a meteoric stock rise thanks to it being (1) the only pure play in a hot sector and (2) having a very low trading float.

In 2018, I was fortunate enough to write the third best performing Seeking Alpha Top Idea short pick with my short of Tilray (TLRY). As a reminder, here's the article, and here's a snapshot of how the pick has performed:

Today, a similar - but in my opinion, better - opportunity has emerged, namely that of Beyond Meat (BYND). In this article, I will present the standalone short case for BYND but will also compare and contrast it to the TLRY scenario where appropriate and helpful.

Beyond Meat

Just like TLRY, BYND is a very recent IPO in a hot new sector. In its prospectus, BYND describes itself thusly (my emphasis):

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. We build meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional benefits of eating our plant-based meat products. Our brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents our strong belief that by eating our plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. The success of our breakthrough innovation model and products has allowed us to appeal to a broad range of consumers, including those who typically eat animal-based meats, positioning us to compete directly in the $1.4 trillion global meat industry. To capture this broad market opportunity, we have developed three core plant-based product platforms that align with the largest meat categories globally: beef, pork and poultry. We create our plant-based products using proprietary scientific processes that determine the architecture of the animal-based meat we are seeking to replicate and then we assemble it using plant-derived amino acids, lipids, trace minerals and water. We are focused on continually improving our products so that they are, to the human sensory system, indistinguishable from their animal-based counterparts. Our flagship product is The Beyond Burger, the world’s first 100% plant-based burger merchandised in the meat case of grocery stores. The Beyond Burger is designed to look, cook and taste like traditional ground beef. Our products are currently available in approximately 30,000 points of distribution primarily in the United States as well as several other countries, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools. We enjoy a strong base of well-known retail and foodservice customers that continues to grow.

Why The Stock Has Surged

As seen from the company description, BYND is in an extremely hot field and has recently won a lot of new restaurant business. More importantly, perhaps, BYND is currently the only publicly traded pure play in the space. Moreover, the number of shares in the float are very limited due to its recent IPO. Indeed, in its IPO, which took place on May 2, 2019, BYND placed 11,068,750 shares at $25 (net $23.25 to the company after fees and commissions) such that the float is likely around 9M shares (though Yahoo puts it as low as 4M shares). As of May 31, the total number of shares outstanding is 60,122,797.

The chart below shows that there was already a huge initial gap on the IPO day, with a low of $45 (vs. the IPO price of $25), and a continued up surge thereafter, culminating with another gap and spike following the company's first earnings release on the afternoon of June 6th. Daily trading volumes routinely approach or surpass twice the entire float, and the spectacular gap on Friday, June 7th, had a record volume of 23.9M shares traded, which represents 2.5X the public float.

What excited the market on the earnings call was a small increase in expected annual revenues (and perhaps, an expectation that even these numbers were sandbagged with more restaurant customers potentially being signed in the imminent future). The previous expectations were for 2019 annual revenues of $205M, but the company guided that up to $210M. Revenue growth then looks as follows with impressive gains (off of admittedly small initial numbers):

Year Annual Revenues Y over Y Growth 2016 $16.2M 2017 $32.6M 101% 2018 $87.9M 170% 2019 (e) $220M 150%

(source data: company 424B filing and recent earnings release)

According to data compiled by Seeking Alpha, forward revenue estimates are currently as follows:

So, if BYND is in a hot sector as a sole pure play and has tremendous revenue growth ahead of it, what's not to love about it?

The Short Case

In essence, the recent share price spike results from the market treating BYND as though it were the sole company making meat substitutes - but in reality, it's the only tradable pure play - which is a completely different thing! The moves are then exaggerated by the fact that the IPO lockup limits the public float until the end of October. To see how the market is misvaluing BYND, let's begin by examining the competition, then proceed to look at a few other risks and negatives, ending with a valuation and trading plan.

1. Competition

In order to limit this article to a reasonable length, I'm not going to survey the entire range of vegan and vegetarian offerings currently available; rather I'll focus solely on meat substitutes, which is the core of BYND's business. (In fact, as we'll see below, many vegetarians/vegans don't want their food to look like meat, hence they're not really the target market here).

Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger

First and foremost is the Impossible Burger from Impossible Foods which is available at more than 5,000 restaurants, including Burger King. (See this link for a map to restaurants featuring the product.)

(image credit)

This re-imagined burger won rave reviews at the 2019 Consumer Electronic Show with Forbes gushing (with my emphasis):

Today, CES 2019 is wrapping up and, according to many, the Impossible Burger 2.0 is the undisputed winner. It doesn’t matter that LG showcased a mind-blowing rollable TV, journalists are still saying that the best technology of this year’s edition has been a vegan patty of fake meat. That’s quite impressive. Tech publisher Digital Trends, for example, named the Impossible Burger 2.0 “Top Tech of CES 2019”, with emerging tech editor Drew Prindle defining it “a triumph of food engineering.” Similarly, technology blog Engadget awarded the vegan patty the title of “Most Unexpected Product” with senior editor Nicole Lee celebrating it as “a burger that could truly wean people off their meat lust.” In general, the burger won everyone’s heart and - what’s most important - mouth. In the words of CNET’S Dara Kerr, if the Impossible Burger 1.0 tastes like “an OK Sizzler steak”, the 2.0 version is more like “a well-massaged Kobe ribeye.”

Food & Wine - in a head-to-head comparison test between the Impossible Burger, the Beyond Burger, the Lightlife plant-based burger, and the Morningstar Farms Meat Lovers Vegan Burger - had these reviewer comments regarding the Impossible Burger:

“Really succulent and umami-y. Almost identical to beef.” “Juicy and pink on the inside, crumbles correctly.” “Unlike others, very good ‘beef’ replacement.” “Juicy, charred, almost seems fatty like a real beef burger.”

Food & Wine concludes that:

"Ultimately, the Impossible 2.0 Burger was the clear favorite, with many staffers saying they would happily substitute it for a regular hamburger."

Cooking Light also compared the Impossible Burger, the Beyond Burger, and the Don Lee Burger. This comparison, to me at least, highlighted the fact that many vegetarians don't want a meat substitute. In fact, the reviewers gave the best score to the Don Lee Burger saying:

Our meat-eating staffers definitely agreed it wouldn’t trick anyone - they rated it an average of three out of 10 in the categories of tasting like meat, looking like meat, and the texture resembling meat. But if you’re down for a delicious veggie burger, this one earned an eight out of 10 in the category of “would eat again.”

On the other hand, here's how they summarized their review of the Beyond Burger (my emphasis):

We all agreed that The Beyond Burger would trick us if we were out at a restaurant, and we’d all be willing to try it again it if it was cooked better (sorry, everyone!). Personally, as a decade-long vegetarian, I was totally unsettled by the texture and could never eat this burger again.

The biggest drawback for the Impossible Burger is that it isn't available in stores for home consumption, and the supplies to restaurants have faced a few intermittent shortages.

The former drawback is to end soon, as the company promises to have it in US grocery stores later this year. This forthcoming availability is the first of my catalysts for a revision of the BYND stock price, as powerful competition comes to the grocery market.

The latter drawback is also being addressed, in part by Impossible Foods raising $300M in May of 2019, which is said to bring the company's valuation to about $2B. The additional cash will be used to help increase production capacity and alleviate shortages.

Lightlife Plant-Based Burgers

Lightlife, owned by Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF), launched a pea protein plant-based burger in January of 2019. The product is described as:

The Lightlife® Burger has 20 grams of pea protein with 0 grams of cholesterol and only 2.5 grams of saturated fat in a quarter-pound patty, compared to 80 grams of cholesterol and 9.3 grams of saturated fat in a quarter-pound patty made from traditional beef. Thanks to a culinary approach to product development, the Lightlife® Burger is made from familiar ingredients—including high-quality pea protein, virgin coconut oil, and beet powder, which work together to make a juicy and meaty burger. Because it's grown to grill, cooking the burger over an open flame will enrich its tender, beefy texture.

(image source)

Importantly, Lightlife is vying to have the product placed in the meat departments of grocery stores, just as is BYND.

The previously cited head to head reviews were lukewarm on the product, but it should still put competitive pressures on BYND's offering. More importantly, just as Impossible Foods launched a version 2.0 of its Impossible Burger, we should expect Lightlife to quickly improve its relatively new product.

Morningstar Farms Meat Lovers Vegan Burgers

Morning Star Farms, owned by Kellogg (K) has a Meat Lovers Vegan Burger which it describes as a "juicy quarter-pound burger [that] tastes and feels so much like meat, you might just think it’s the real deal."

(image source)

Importantly, these are stocked by Amazon (AMZN) and Target (TGT), along with traditional grocery outlets. Here's a screenshot from my location:

As with the Lightlife, the reviews were mixed, but again, with the backing of Kellogg, we can expect rapid improvements in the product, and K's marketing heft should allow it to exert competitive pressures on BYND in the meantime.

Nestle and McDonald's

Perhaps most frightening for BYND longs is that Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) has also joined the fray, initially in Europe and coming soon to the US. In particular, as CNN reported:

Last month, the company launched a plant-based protein product, the Garden Gourmet Incredible Burger, in Europe. The meatless burger is made with soy and wheat protein, and uses beet, carrot and bell pepper extracts to help create a meaty look and texture. Nestle plans to roll out a plant-based burger in the United States under its Sweet Earth brand in the fall.

(image source)

Of greater significance is that McDonald's (MCD) has chosen Nestle to supply meatless burgers in Germany. Again, from CNN:

McDonald's is inching closer to getting fully on board the meatless burger bandwagon with a new version in one of its biggest international markets. The burger chain is now selling a vegan burger, the Big Vegan TS, in Germany, one of its five leading international markets. Nestle is making the meatless patty for McDonald's, which first started selling the burger late last month. The plant-based protein trend is growing rapidly as consumers look for ways to eat healthier and reduce their environmental footprints. Unlike veggie burgers, which long had a mediocre reputation, the new proteins are designed to look and taste like meat and to appeal to meat eaters as well as vegans and vegetarians.

CNBC has additional reporting on Nestle's/Sweet Earth's foray into the US, noting an important competitive advantage it may enjoy:

As the world’s largest food company, Nestle is able to help Sweet Earth with sourcing and production - a competitive advantage for the plant-based food brand, according to Kelly Swette. Both Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, the two leading purveyors of plant-based burgers, have struggled at times to meet soaring demand because of limited production capacity.

Tyson Foods

According to CNN:

Tyson Foods (TSN), one of the world's largest poultry, beef and pork producers, plans to start selling a meat substitute this summer. The product will first enter the market "on a fairly limited basis," CEO and president Noel White said during an analyst call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings on Monday. He added that Tyson plans to roll out its meat substitute "on a much larger scale" this fall.

Importantly, TSN cashed out its early investment in BYND because it would be competing with it. Here's how CNN summarizes this:

In 2016, Tyson took a 5% stake in Beyond Meat, which sells plant-based alternatives to meat. Tyson upped that stake in 2017, before recently exiting the deal. Beyond Meat did not want a competitor as an investor, according to Axios. [...] "Tyson Ventures is pleased with the investment in Beyond Meat and has decided the time was right to exit its investment," the company said in a statement. "Beyond Meat provided an early opportunity for Tyson Ventures to invest in plant-based protein products that many consumers are seeking." Tyson continues to maintain a minority stake in Memphis Meats, which uses cells — rather than animals — to make meat.

I will elaborate on this disinvestment in a separate point below.

Overall, it's safe to say that competition is already formidable but will be ramping up considerably over the next six months, all to BYND's detriment.

Field Report

As a quick check, I visited 3 local stores: Bristol Farms, Gelson's, and Pavilions to see what they carried in stock. Bristol Farms had a vegetarian section but didn't carry any of the aforementioned products. Gelson's carried the Beyond Burger, but it was in the vegetarian refrigerator, not placed with the fresh meats:

Pavilions also carried the Beyond Burger, and in this case, though not with the fresh meats, it was in a refrigerator that had other pre-made patties of actual meat. Morningstar Farms' offerings were similarly available.

The issue of product placement is an important one as this Reuters story makes clear. From the story:

In a bid to directly compete with ground beef and pork sausage, Beyond Meat Inc bills itself the world’s first plant-based burger sold in the meat case of U.S. grocery stores. But interviews with nine U.S. grocery chains show that retailers are still figuring out Beyond Meat’s best fit in their shopping aisles - and it may be closer to the vegan section than the refrigerated meat department so desired by Beyond Meat. [...] Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc, which owns some 150 stores in 19 states, told Reuters it places Beyond Meat in a refrigerated section with other alternative proteins like tofu, and not the meat case, to avoid confusion among shoppers, its co-president, Kemper Isely, said.

It will be interesting to see if, and to what extent, BYND is able to be placed in the fresh meat sections at grocery stores around the country. And, here too, competition will matter as marketing budgets are used to try to establish the most favorable product placements for all the entrants in the field.

2. (No) Strategic Investors

One very important contrast to the TLRY and marijuana legalization story is that, in the case of marijuana, large companies - by virtue of marijuana having previously been illegal - had no presence or expertise in the market and hence were scrambling to gain a foothold. Thus, we saw blockbuster deals, such as a $4B strategic investment in Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) by Constellation Brands (STZ); or the $1.8B investment by Altria (MO) into Cronos Group (OTC:CRON); or the Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) deal with HEXO (OTC:HEXO). These deals sent all the stocks in the sector running.

With substitute meat products, the opposite is true. As mentioned above, Tyson Foods, which was an initial investor in BYND, actually sold off its stake in order to compete directly. Similarly, Nestle, Kellogg, and Maple Leaf Foods are all up and running with their competitive products. There's simply no need to tap into BYND or Impossible Foods as these large companies already have all the resources and experience to effectively compete (both in terms of food engineering and supply chain/pricing).

This point is the reason that I think BYND is an even better short than was TLRY.

3. Scaling Risks

Unlike Nestle, Kellogg et al., BYND has a real risk of running into scaling problems. We already know that there have been intermittent shortages, and these points from the prospectus highlight that risk (my emphasis):

We currently have two suppliers for the pea protein used in our fresh products. We have in the past experienced interruptions in the supply of pea protein from one supplier that resulted in delays in delivery to us. We could experience similar delays in the future from either or both suppliers. Any disruption in the supply of pea protein from these suppliers would have a material adverse effect on our business if we cannot replace these suppliers in a timely manner or at all. [...] A significant amount of our revenue is derived from products manufactured at manufacturing facilities owned and operated by our co-manufacturers. We do not currently have written manufacturing contracts with our co-manufacturers, including CLW Foods LLC and FLP Food LLC that co-manufacture our top selling products. Because of the absence of such contracts, any of our co-manufacturers could seek to alter or terminate its relationship with us at any time, leaving us with periods during which we have limited or no ability to manufacture our products. If we need to replace a co-manufacturer, there can be no assurance that additional capacity will be available when required on acceptable terms, or at all.

Another aspect of scaling is financial. While BYND has certainly improved gross margins, gross profit growth hasn't been commensurate with the increase in revenues, see two charts below. All of the additional competition entering the market will only serve to accentuate this problem.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

4. Guidance

One potential red flag from the most recent earnings report is that the company isn't guiding on GAAP earnings and doesn't seem to have the financial control to do so (my emphasis):

The Company does not provide guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

5. Price Surge Partially Due to Retail Investors

One proxy for retail interest is the number of small investors holding a stock. The Robintrack site provides data from its clients many of whom are small retail players. Interestingly, the numbers for BYND mirror those of TLRY when it underwent its incredible run (and subsequent fall):

(Source)

(Source)

I take this as a positive sign that BYND's price run isn't all due to savvy, long-term investors.

6. Valuation

There's a compound difficulty in establishing a valuation for BYND because, on the one hand, it's growing astronomically faster than any established peers, while, on the other hand, it may never become profitable given the severe competitive pressures it will be faced with.

Nonetheless, it's worth going through a valuation exercise to establish a tentative price target for BYND. Let's begin by looking at a few established competitors.

Company EV/Revenue EV/EBITDA P/E TSN 1.04 10.3 14.7 K 2.13 12.7 16.6 MLFNF 1.24 13.5 31.7 NSRGF 3.6 18.1 30.2

(Source: author's compilation of data from Seeking Alpha)

Let's then use the analysts' projection presented earlier, which predict that BYND will have revenues of $900.7M in 2023. Next, assume that BYND's share count will increase by 50% to fund the growth necessary to generate those revenues (which is a very conservative assumption given that the company is burning cash and will engage in significant share-based compensation to control that). Then, apply a bullish EV/revenue multiplier of 5 (which is twice the average of more mature companies and hence accounts for future growth) and we get a target share price 4.5 years from now of (5 x 900.7M)/(60.1M x 1.5) = $50 per share. Discount that back at a very conservative 6% per year for 4.5 years and we get a price of 50/(1.06)^4.5 =$38.40. Given that the assumptions used are favorable to BYND, I think that price target is optimistic and, in reality, could be substantially lower.

A similar exercise with the forecast EPS of $1.59 in 2023 (which I don't, for one minute, believe is possible, given all of the emerging competition), combined with a PE of 30, would yield a target of $36.70.

7. Trade Catalysts

Impossible Burgers will become available for purchase at US grocery stores later this year. This will put substantial competitive pressure on BYND, both in terms of sales volumes and pricing. Moreover, we can expect marketing expenses to increase at the company as it tries to ward off the competitive challenge. Nestle's Sweet Earth division will launch its meat substitute burger in the fall which again will pressure BYND. More importantly - should there be any further collaboration with McDonald's - then much of the hype that BYND is currently benefiting from will reverse, hurting the stock price. TSN will also have a meat substitute burger out this summer. Any stories highlighting the fact that TSN cashed out of its investment in BYND to pursue a directly competitive path will also weigh on BYND. BYND's IPO lockup expires on Oct. 29th. This will allow insiders to sell which I'm sure they will be clamoring to do, given the meteoric stock rise and the stratospheric valuation. Impossible Foods is considering conducting an IPO, and when it does, it will eliminate BYND's premium as the only publicly traded meat substitute producer. Here's how Reuters reported this eventuality:

Despite encouraging signs from investors, it is not in a hurry to go public, Chief Financial Officer David Lee told Reuters. “We believe in self-reliance. Being ready to go public is a priority for the company because we need to be operating at the highest level of rigor,” Lee said. “But we are not in a rush, nor are we announcing an IPO filing.”

8. Risks and Trading Plan

The biggest short-term risk is that BYND is trading as a low float story-stock essentially divorced from its fundamentals. As a result, it could see continued exaggerated moves, though I think that today's (Monday's) spike to $186 may have alleviated that somewhat. Nonetheless, to mitigate this risk, I'm currently in a half position and hope to add to it as the IPO unlock date comes closer.

Another risk is that BYND comes up with its own version 2.0 of its products and that these represent incremental improvements on the current market leadership of Incredible Foods. Should that happen, then there's a case that BYND's revenues and potential profits grow more quickly than expected, and that the valuation numbers rise concomitantly. This is a real risk, but in my opinion, it's more likely that one of the new entrants to the field comes up with the best product which then would negatively impact BYND's revenue numbers.

A final risk is that I'm wrong regarding big companies not needing BYND's expertise in the space. For example, maybe a non-food company decides it wants to branch out and, as a result, makes a bid on the company. I think this is a remote possibility, because who wants to get into a new business just to compete with Nestle, TSN et al., but nonetheless, it is a risk.

In terms of trade execution, BYND is a difficult and expensive stock to short, so I'm using in-the-money calls which offer little premium and are often exercised. That potentially means frequent covers and re-shorting of longer dated calls, but that's part of the price of executing shorts these days.

The current rate to hold a BYND short at InteractiveBrokers is 167%, though it had been lower prior to the large price spike, see chart below. No shares are currently available, though they also had been previously, so it's best to check in every day.

If one wanted try to play this with puts, the Nov. $125 puts are trading at $37.9 with the stock at $172. That may be a less profitable but much less stressful way to put the trade on.

As for my holding period, based on the TLRY experience, I expect to hold the short for 6-12 months and to cover from the $50s to the mid $30s.

