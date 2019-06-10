Apple: Go Small Or Go Home

One of the reasons why iPhone sales during the 2018 holiday period did not do well, as explained by Apple (AAPL) management, is that some consumers were put off by high prices. With the XR starting at $749, it was the most expensive entry-level new device launched in iPhone history. Unfortunately, the pricing problem could worsen this year and next if we look at what has been done in the past with iPhone launches. Today, I'd like to examine this issue and discuss what Apple could do to improve the situation.

If we look at the history of the iPhone, the first generation started at $499 and featured a 3.5 inch display. Over time, screen sizes have gotten larger, and so has the device's price. Last year, Apple set a new record when it launched the iPhone XS Max with 512 GB of storage, a device that goes for $1,449. While higher prices were only one of the reasons why sales slumped, they certainly did not help. Unfortunately, we don't know how much sales were down since management has eliminated unit sales reporting.

Last year was the second year where Apple launched three new smartphones in the fall, although it did not carry the iPhone X forward, so only the 8 and 8 Plus remained from the prior year's generation. Unfortunately for consumers, we're about to hit a point where the cheapest iPhone gets a bit more expensive, if history repeats itself. I put together the following table to show what this year's and next year's lineups could look like, and what that will mean for older generations of the phone still on sale. Let's call these new phones the second and third generations of the XR and XS lines for now.

Now I did make a couple of assumptions for this graphic, just as a matter of simplicity. First, I assumed that each older generation got the standard $100 price reduction, so for instance the iPhone XR 64 GB will be $649 after this year's launch. I also did not assume any prices for newly launched phones will change from what the previous generation started at, and that the same storage tiers are used.

The key here can be found in the first iPhone available column. In 2018, the iPhone 7 with 32 GB of storage became the cheapest standard iPhone available, not counting the SE which was a one-off device. Because iPhone launches have effectively seen higher prices in recent years, this year's cheapest device would be the iPhone 8, which although it would have 64 GB of storage, would start at $499. Next year, the iPhone XR would become the bottom tier device, but that's at $549. So in just two years, the cheapest iPhone available would be $100 more, or a 22.27% increase. Yes the XR would be much better than the iPhone 7, but would that many people pay an extra $100 comparatively speaking for a two year old device?

Of course, as I discussed in a previous article, my assumption above that pricing this year and next stays the same isn't a given at this point. As the image below shows, some of this year's devices are expected to get major upgrades in their camera setups, and next year is expected to be the first 5G compatible iPhone. I could easily see a scenario where the newest entry level iPhone this year or next starts at $749, although it is possible that device could also come with a 128 GB storage starting point.

(Source: MacRumors page, seen here)

To be fair, we have seen Apple try a few things to boost unit sales in the past couple of quarters. The company has done a much better job of marketing its trade in program and offering higher trade-in values, as well as providing a larger focus on installment plans, since paying for a device over two years is obviously much easier on the wallet than all upfront.

If Apple wants to increase unit sales, it could certainly follow in the footsteps of others like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which just launched a newer set of phones that have limited technology specs but come at a cheaper price point. Obviously offering a second generation of the iPhone SE could be an option, but just selling a phone with a smaller screen and perhaps less storage could easily bring the price down. How about an iPhone that is the size of the SE, that without the Home button would have a larger screen, that starts with 32 GB of storage for say $499?

I certainly believe there would be a market for that, and Apple still should be able to maintain decent margins on it. However, what if Apple also decided to rethink the iPhone cycle overall and do what some of its competitors are doing, assuming it was moving to launch four new devices each year? Perhaps the company could have two iPhone launches each year, say March and September. You could do this in a number of different ways:

The two cheaper devices (the "SE" and "XR" types) launch in the Spring, while the two more expensive versions (the "XS" and "XS Max" types launch in the fall.

One basic and one premium, the cheaper versions, in the Spring, so SE and XS, while the XR and XS Max would be in the fall.

Perhaps the least likely - go with the cheapest and most expensive in the Spring, so the middle two come in the fall.

Doing something like this would potentially solve a couple of issues for the iPhone. First, it would even out the revenue stream a bit, so there wouldn't be so much seasonality involved. This might help the production and logistics process a bit as well. It would also give Apple a chance to compete when others are launching multiple devices throughout the year. If the company went with scenario one, it would essentially be launching basic devices in the Spring and "Pro" versions in the fall. We've seen that happen with the iPad.

Why is all of this important for investors? Well, I'm certainly not arguing that the iPhone is dead or anything like that, but instead looking for ways that Apple can get the smartphone line growing again to benefit shareholders in the future. Especially as the company gets ready to launch a variety of new services in the coming quarters, you want more people using your devices. Of course if Apple wants to improve global market share in the future, it will have to come down the price ladder for many international markets.

If we use recent iPhone history as a guide, the cheapest iPhone next year will be more than 22% more expensive than the cheapest one from 2018, which could cause even more consumers to push back. Perhaps it is time for Apple to not only launch a more reasonably priced new device, but stagger its launch times to better compete with what other manufacturers are doing. In the end, the iPhone still represents a sizable portion of revenues and earnings, so the success of the device will have a major say in whether or not the stock will rise to new all-time highs anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

