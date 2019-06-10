Air Products And Chemicals: Still A Good Company, Just Not A Good Price

New investors may do better to hold off on starting a position and existing shareholders may do better by reducing exposure to the name.

Since we last wrote about shares of Air Products and Chemicals, they have risen almost 35%.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is an industrial gas manufacturer and distributor that was founded in 1940. The company’s core industrial gases business provides its products to manufacturers, including those in the refining and chemical markets, metal producers, electronics sectors, and food and beverage makers. The company gets to benefit from the growth in all these sectors as its products are necessary for its customers to operate. Air Products is the world’s leading supplier of LNG process technology and has limited competition due to its operational complexity. The moat around its business is the highly specialized storage facilities it operates and the level of knowledge needed to operate in the space. The company had 2018 sales of $8.9 billion and operates in 50 countries, making the company truly global. The business continues to grow as the world economy develops and expands. However, shares have risen to new highs and aren't in line with historical valuation levels for the stock. While the company continues to perform well, I prefer to add shares when discounted to historical levels. That being said, sometimes you miss the opportunity to get the stock in your portfolio by waiting for the perfect price. Any notable pullback in the market or stock itself may be an opportunity. Investors with a long-term picture may be able to find a spot for this company in their portfolio and benefit from long-term compounding its shares can deliver.

Quarterly Review

APD reported third-quarter earnings on April 24th that beat on the bottom line and had a slight miss on the top line.

Second-quarter sales of $2.2 billion increased only 1.4% year over year. While volumes and pricing both helped increase revenue three percent; this was offset by 4% due to currency headwinds and another 2% from a revision of a large contract.

These were decent results by any measure considering ongoing macroeconomic conditions. The stock saw almost no reaction to earnings but has since risen another 10%. The more important factor to note is the raise in full-year guidance. The company raised the lower end of its guidance, now seeing earnings of $8.15-$8.30 versus $8.05-$8.30 previously. The company is continuing to see strong growth and no disruption is visible from tariffs.

All three operating regions saw growth in sales and/or EBITDA. Sales in the Americas division saw 9% growth, with 5% higher volumes offset by 3% lower energy cost pass-through. EMEA sales decreased 12% over prior year; while volume was stable, the company saw strong currency headwinds. Despite this, it was able to increase EBITDA 2%. Asia sales also increased 12% over prior year. Volumes increased 12% and EBITDA rose 32%.

The company also continues to see margin improvement which will help greatly as volume rises.

Higher margin on higher volume or sales means higher profitability. And so far this has been evident by the guidance raise this past quarter. The one interesting thing we have not seen is pressure from a shortage in commercial drivers. Many other companies are having a hard time finding drivers with class A and hazmat licenses to drive. This may be because its average driver make around $75,000 a year, which according to Indeed is 32% above the national average. Continuing high pay should ensure low driver turnover and continued delivery performance.

The management team has been moving forward with a plan to ensure a successful future.

The company continues to strategically invest in operations that will give it greater end market exposure and product offering capabilities. As the company does this, they can win customers over with a broader portfolio of products. This once again should help the company expand margins and improve customer retention. From a competitive position, it will improve its profile materially.

We see the company is determined to have strong cash flow as well.

With strong cash flow, the company can continue to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, it can continue to spend on investing in the business which is why it raised its guidance for capital expenditure spend. The company maintains a safe payout ratio with only 40% of cash flow being paid in the form of dividends.

Looking at the balance sheet, we see the following:

The company has a strong cash position with almost $3 billion in cash on hand. This is almost enough to cover the $2.9 billion in long-term debt the company holds between itself and its joint ventures. Seeing that the company is able to cover any obligation in the near term means shareholders have less to worry about, especially in a rising interest rate environment. A prudent management always ensures a feeling of security among investors. It also shows the company is not just acquiring its growth.

The company also has plenty of capacity should it need to borrow more.

I presume we may see the company take advantage of this at some point due to the large cash flows it has and the low rates it can borrow this at.

As the company continues to perform and accelerate, investors should consider valuation and what a fair price is to pay for Air Products and Chemicals.

Valuation

I like to look at historical valuation levels to see where shares currently lie in respect to their average.

The company currently is trading above its 5-year average for most metrics, meaning the shares are probably overpriced at this time. We see the shares trade above their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B and forward P/E. Since there is no significant growth expected to occur, it is safe to presume shares might pull back to their averages. If shares were to pull back to their average forward P/E, we would see about a 20% decline in share price.

As we can see below, the yield is below its average despite a recent dividend hike.

Shares typically yield 2.17% or have averaged so in the last 24 years. Considering the 36 years of dividend increases, it is safe to use the average as a guiding part for when to purchase shares at a discount. With shares around $206, you can start to get an abnormally high yield. However, should they fall to $185 and offer a 2.5% yield, I would become extremely compelled as this is an above average yield. And as we can expect with shares returning to their average yield when overpriced, the same can be expected when underpriced.

Currently, the company has a dividend of $4.64 per share and 219 million shares outstanding. This puts the company's dividend obligation at about $1 billion per year. With continued cash flow generation, the payout ratio should continue to remain around 40%. Investors should sleep well knowing the company has plenty of room for growth and any decline in sales could withstand a dividend cut from happening.

Conclusion

For investors looking for a company with a long history of performance, dividend raises, and successful execution at a reasonable price, Air Products is one to keep an eye on. The company serves many industries and isn't reliant upon the performance or success of any particular customer or segment for it to survive. Going forward, a pullback in the shares of 10% or more should be used to enter a position. If shares pulled back roughly 20%, they would be trading below almost all of its 5-year historical valuation metrics. As the company continues to grow and reinvest its accelerating earnings into new projects, investors should expect to see a rising stock price. The company is a dividend aristocrat and usually is not found on sale, so a long-term picture is extremely important for those looking to invest. I would expect over the next 5 years and greater, the shares should outperform the market if acquired at reasonable levels. However, at current highs, investors would be better off waiting for now.

