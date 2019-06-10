Diversify Your Dividend Growth Portfolio With Weyco Group

But Weyco's business is currently strong. The company has returned to sales and EPS growth in 2018 and some brands posted double-digit sales growth in Q1 2019.

Thesis

Investors seeking income and dividend growth investors often focus on large-cap stocks. These can provide consistent and growing dividends over many years. In fact, many Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats are large-cap stocks. However, there are also many small-cap or mid-cap stocks that pay consistent and growing dividends.

I have previously written about Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS), a men's footwear company. But the stock was fairly valued at the time. But since I published that article, the stock price has declined over -20% due to concerns about additional China tariffs and the broader market decline. China tariffs represent a risk since the company sources many of its shoes from independent Chinese manufacturers. But at the same time, the company posted excellent Q1 2019 results continuing its good performance since 2018. In fact, net sales growth of the company's major brands accelerated. Furthermore, Weyco raised the dividend to $0.24 per share from $0.23 per share, a 4.3% increase, in line with my forecast. The decline in stock price and concomitant increase in dividend yield to ~3.7%, combined with renewed sales growth makes Weyco much more interesting at the current stock price.

Overview of Weyco Group

The name Weyco is probably not known to most small investors, but the company's brands are much better known. Weyco primarily sells men's footwear. But the company also sells kid's footwear and certain brands sell women's outdoor footwear and sandals. Weyco's brands include Florsheim (men's leather dress and casual shoes), Nunn Bush (men's dress and casual shoes), Stacy Adams (urban men's footwear), BOGS (outdoor footwear), Rafters (outdoor sandals), and Umi (kid's footwear). Note that the Umi brand operations are being wound down.

The company sells its products wholesale mainly through department stores and national shoe chains in the U.S. and Canada. Weyco also operates about nine Florsheim retail stores in the U.S. (at end of 2018) and sells directly online through its websites. The company now owns all of Florsheim Australia that operates in Australia, South Africa, and Asia Pacific. Weyco also owns Florsheim Europe. Weyco also licenses its brands in the U.S. and Mexico. Notably, the Executive Chairman, CEO, and COO of Weyco Group are descendants of the founder of the Florsheim brand. Weyco is controlled by the Florsheim family, who collectively own about 48% of the stock.

Weyco Has Returned To Sales And Earnings Growth

Weyco suffered from several years (2014-2017) of sales and EPS declines due to challenges faced by its business model. Specifically, Weyco has historically been dependent on sales at bricks-and-mortar retailers including department stores and national shoe chains. The past several years have been challenging for the company due to growth of e-commerce and online sales. In fact, major department store and national shoe chains such as Sears, Bon-Ton, and Payless Shoes have declared bankruptcy reducing the number of customers. Furthermore, many more chains have been reducing their bricks-and-mortar footprint by closing stores. The net effect was a decline in net sales from ~$320M in 2014 to ~$284M in 2017.

But saying that, the company has returned to sales and EPS growth in 2018 as seen in the first table below. In fact, Weyco is now growing its main brands with the exception of Nunn Bush. Both Florsheim and BOGS/Rafters experienced double-digit sales growth as seen in the second table below. Net sales increased in the North American Wholesale segment and the North American Retail segment as seen in the chart below. But net sales decreased in the Other segment due to winding down of the Umi brand combined with poor performance in Florsheim Australia.

Weyco Net Sales Growth By Segment In 2018

Source: Weyco 2018 Annual Report

Weyco Net Sales Growth By Brand In 2018

Source: Weyco 2018 Annual Report

The performance in 2018 has extended into Q1 2019. In fact, the North American Wholesale and North American Retail segments both posted double-digit sales growth as seen in the table below. This was offset by double-digit sales declines in the Other segment due to difficulties in Florsheim Australia. However, this subsidiary now has a new president that should turn around the division in time. Notably, sales growth has accelerated for the Florsheim, BOGS/Rafters, and Stacy Adams brands relative to 2018 as seen in the table below. This is likely due to the generally good state of the U.S. economy with high employment leading to higher sales of men's dress and casual shoes.

Weyco Q1 2019 Net Sales Growth By Segment

Source: Weyco Group Q1 2019 Form 10-Q

Weyco Q1 2019 Net Sales Growth By Brand

Source: Weyco Group Q1 2019 Form 10-Q

Risks Faced By Weyco

Weyco has two primary risks that are (1) e-commerce and (2) tariffs and trade friction. The company was primarily dependent on sales to bricks-and-mortars retailers. In turn, this dependency caused a decline in net sales and EPS due to the changing retail environment. However, Weyco seems to have navigated this change well by partnering with other online sales companies such as Zappos (owned by Amazon (AMZN)), planteshoes.com, and others. In addition, most bricks-and-mortars retailers are switching to an omnichannel sales model and Weyco is benefitting from this change. The company is also now selling through its own e-commerce sites.

Tariffs and trade friction are an omnipresent threat at the moment for many companies that have global supply chains. Weyco sources most of its shoes through independent manufacturers in China and India. However, shoes are not currently subject to China tariffs. But that may change if the next round of tariffs is implemented. This would cause an increase in shoe prices. Note that the current round of tariffs is currently delayed. But saying that, the Chinese currency the yuan is sliding, and Chinese manufacturers are absorbing the impact of current tariffs. This may, in turn, mitigate the impact to Weyco. In addition, the company may have the ability to shift more of its supply chain to India if needed.

Weyco's Balance Sheet Is Conservative

Weyco has a conservative balance sheet that keeps the dividend safe. At end of Q1 2019, the company had $3,720,000 in short-term debt and $223,000 in long-term debt. But this was balanced by $19,174,000 in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities giving Weyco a net cash position. In 2018, Weyco paid $9.3M in dividends, so the dividend is well covered by cash on hand. The payout ratio is a little high at ~69%, but the cash position helps mitigate that risk. The dividend-to-free cash flow ratio was about 75%, which is a little high. But saying that, revenue is increasing, so FCF should trend up in 2019, in turn, bringing this ratio down.

Weyco has little in the way of capital expenditures since it relies on third-party manufacturers. The company only spent $1.4M in capex in 2018. Future capital expenditures are likely related to IT and tech, office space, distribution, and opening of new retail stores. However, Weyco is a conservatively run company that moves methodically. It is unlikely that debt will increase rapidly in the near future. Hence, I expect that Weyco's conservative use of debt to continue.

Weyco's Valuation

Now let's examine Weyco's valuation. My valuation based on expected 2019 EPS of $1.99 and P/E ratio of 16.0 suggests that the stock is now undervalued. This is primarily due to the decline in stock price since my last article on Weyco. The current stock price is $25.89 at close on June 7, 2019. I use a P/E ratio of 16.0 to account for increasing competition, possible tariff headwinds, and the rapidly changing retail environment. Note that the stock is currently trading at a P/E of 13.0, well below the 10-year average of ~17.3. The current P/E multiple is also lower than the current S&P 500 average of ~21.3.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15.0 and 17.0, I obtain a fair value range of $29.85 to $33.82. The current stock price is ~77% to ~86% of my fair value estimates.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $29.85 $31.84 $33.82 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 87% 81% 77%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Assuming a 1% EPS growth rate out to 2024 gives a 5-year price target of $33 using a P/E ratio of 16.0. But note that diluted EPS for Q1 2019 was $0.40, a large jump from Q1 2018 of $0.29. If the company's sales and earnings growth continue at this rate, my estimates may well be low.

Final Thoughts

Weyco is a well-run company with decent brand strength. The main interest here is that the recent price declines have increased the dividend yield to ~3.7% much higher than that of the S&P 500. The low valuation and dividend yield and 1% growth rate give an expected future return of ~8.9% using John Bogle's formula. Although the company operates in a competitive footwear market, Weyco is now much more interesting for dividend growth investors.

