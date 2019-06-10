Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents Webcast to Discuss ADA Presentations and Diabetes Portfolio Conference (Transcript)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) ADA Presentations and Diabetes Portfolio Conference Call June 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Mike Czapar

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Eli Lilly and Company's diabetes business update. I am Mike Czapar, Director, Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Enrique Conterno, President of Lilly Diabetes and Lilly USA; Dr. Dan Skovronsky, President of Lilly Research Labs; Ilya Yuffa, Vice President of U.S. Diabetes; Dr. Red Woodward, Global Development Leader for Incretins; and Dr. Jeffrey Emmick, Vice President of Diabetes Product Development.

During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based upon our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on slide three, and those outlined in our latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of the investment community. It is not intended to be promotional and is not sufficient for prescribing decisions.

I will turn the call over to Enrique to provide some introductory comments.

Enrique Conterno

Thank you, Mike and thanks to everyone for joining us today. This is an exciting period for Lilly's diabetes business. Before we move into our presentation, I'd like to provide some perspective for you. Diabetes continues to grow in prevalence, our work has never been more important. And Lilly is proud to have introduced several new medicines to help patients manage their diabetes.

As you can see on slide five, over the last five years, we've grown the business significantly and introduced a number of new products. We offer a wide range of therapies for people living with diabetes including Trulicity, which is now the number one GLT-1 in the U.S. and Lily’s top selling medicine. Jardiance, which we introduced with Boehringer Ingelheim and is now the number one SGLT-2 inhibitor in the U.S. and Basaglar our follow on basal insulin also from our alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Today you will hear more about Trulicity’s rewind results that were presented yesterday at the AVA Conference in San Francisco. We’re pleased that Trulicity demonstrated superiority in reducing major adverse severe events in a trial where the majority of participants did not have established cardiovascular disease. This data have been submitted to U.S. and European regulators and we expect regulatory action in 2020.

We also will provide an update on our commercial performance in the U.S. and highlight new Phase 2 data from tirzepatide our dual GIP GLP receptor agonist currently in Phase 3 for type 2 diabetes. We’re pleased with tirzepatide’s progress since announcing Phase 3 results last September at the EASD meeting in Berlin.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ilya Yuffa to provide an update on the performance of Trulicity and Jardiance.

Ilya Yuffa

Thanks, Enrique. As shown on slide seven, we continue to be excited about the strong performance of our SGLT-2 inhibitor Jardiance. With a compelling profile that includes a 38% reduction in CV death demonstrated in the EMPA-REG OUTCOME study. Jardiance is the clear market leader capturing nearly two-thirds of new therapy starts and more than half of total prescriptions.

In addition to Jardiance’s impressive market share, we’re also encouraged by the acceleration of the SGLT-2 class. During the last 13 weeks new therapy starts grew more than 30% in prescriptions versus the prior year and are now larger than the new therapy starts of DPP-4 inhibitors. This positive trend in new prescriptions provide evidence that physician behaviors are changing. Strong class growth combined with the leading share of market presents a significant opportunity for Jardiance going forward.

Moving to slide eight, the pie chart on the left highlights that, despite a compelling asset profile, SGLT-2 inhibitors have a modest share within the total oral anti-diabetic market. There still remain a large number of patients with diabetes taking older medicines that just do not offer the same CV benefits as Jardiance. In addition to the opportunity within type 2 diabetes, we’re also investing in new indications, which if successful will expand the addressable market for Jardiance into new patient populations.

Over the next several years we have multiple data readouts, beginning with the exercise ability in chronic heart failure studies, which we’ll readout later this year. If successful these data could result in a new indication and provide further evidence of the cardiovascular benefits of Jardiance. In addition, we have two ongoing CV outcome studies in chronic heart failure patients, both with and without diabetes from which we expect data readouts in 2020 and 2021. Finally, we’re excited about our ongoing Phase 3 trial in chronic kidney disease which we’ll readout in 2022.

On slide nine we provide an update on Trulicity, which continues to post robust growth having achieved market leadership within a class that is growing by more than 28%. Physicians and patients continue to provide positive feedback on Trulicity’s powerful efficacy and ease of use as demonstrated to Trulicity’s sustained leadership position within the market. We expect that Trulicity will able to align with a REWIND cardiovascular outcomes trial study population providing more information of patients and physicians about the benefits of taking Trulicity.

We also look forward to upcoming data from a Phase 3 trial assessing two additional doses of Trulicity, 3 and 4.5 milligrams. In Phase 2 trial these doses demonstrated incremental HbA1c reduction and weight loss compared to the currently approved 1.5 milligram dose. If successful this would provide more options for patients to stay on Trulicity and gain further clinical benefits.

On slide 10 the pie chart on the left shows that although GLP-1 market has posted impressive growth, basal insulin still account for 7 out of 10 prescriptions within the first injection market. We do however see prescribing trends changing as GLP-1s make up almost five out of ten new therapy starts and this continues to be a significant source of growth for the class. In addition to HbA1c control weight loss and cardio protection benefits that have been demonstrated by GLP-1 in clinical trials the right side of slide 10 shows real work data measuring adherence and cost effectiveness. As measured by second and fourth sales refill rates, Trulicity has demonstrated higher adherence than basal insulins.

Additionally, in a recent study presented at this meeting, measuring cost effectiveness per 1% reduction in HbA1C, Trulicity was shown to be less than half the cost of basal insulin. The clinical and real world data for Trulicity is compelling and we're excited about the ability to improve the lives of people living with diabetes.

In closing, I'd like to provide some context regarding the feedback we hear from physicians and patients regarding the importance of CV outcomes data. In addition to the recent guideline changes that highlight the importance of using medicines with a proven cardiovascular benefit, as shown on slide 11. When we surveyed physicians and market research, we hear that reducing the risk of major CV events and protecting against CV events are increasingly important factors influencing prescribing decisions.

Patients are also becoming more aware of the benefits newer diabetes medicines offer regarding CV health. These positive trends combined with the REWIND study results in a abroad population are an exciting opportunity to increase the number of patients who can benefit from Trulicity and represents a compelling commercial opportunity.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad to discuss our recently presented data.

Brad Woodward

Thank you, Ilya. This is a groundbreaking period for the advancement of treatments for diabetes, and Lily remains committed to the continued innovation of our medicines today, and the innovation for the next generation of treatments for tomorrow.

The Trulicity cardiovascular study REWIND was a major focus during yesterday's EDAS scientific sessions with a dedicated two hour symposium. And both the primary CV manuscript and a secondary renal outcomes manuscript were simultaneously published in The Lancet. We are pleased with the strength of the results, the consistency of the CV benefit, and believe the data are meaningful for broad range of patients with type 2 diabetes and further supportive of Trulicity’s profile.

Starting with slide 13, the results of a large CV outcome trial are important, but it is also essential to understand how study populations may represent patients with type 2 diabetes from a broader perspective. The real world evidence or RWE study recently published in the journal diabetes, obesity and metabolism assess the proportion of U.S. patients with type 2 diabetes that might have qualified for different CV outcome trials. The detailed inclusion and exclusion criteria for each completed trial was applied against a reference population from the IQVIA RWE dataset in each mass within Haines [ph] to estimate what percentage of people might have been enrolled in each study.

Notably, the REWIND trial has the highest percentage of patients matching eligibility criteria to have been enrolled, approaching 3 times the percentage of other studies. The conclusion from this is that not all studies are designed the same and REWIND enrolled a study population that represents a sizable proportion of U.S. people with type 2 diabetes.

On slide 14, the key trial aspects for REWIND are shown including the design, duration of follow up and baseline characteristics. The study enrolled 9,901 participants from 24 countries and patients were randomized to Trulicity 1.5 milligrams or placebo once weekly, in addition to standard of care treatments. The inclusion criteria were based on age, baseline A1C, and degree of CV risk or risk factors as presented on the slide.

REWIND is the longest study of this type in the GLP-I receptor agonist class, with an observed 5.4 median years of follow up, 99.7% of patients had end of study vital status, and patients data on study treatment 83% of the follow up time, indicating strong adherence to therapy. The baseline patient characteristics of REWIND are shown on the right. Notably, there are multiple differences in the REWIND population compared to other CV outcome trials, including a balanced proportion of female patients at 46%, a lower percentage of patients with established cardiovascular disease at 31% and a lower mean hemoglobin A1C of just over 7% as patients were closer to glycemic control targets.

The trial results are on slide 15 and Trulicity demonstrated a significant 12% reduction in the composite of MACE 3, and there was an early and sustained separation of the event curves in the Kaplan Meier as shown in the left. This overall result is a meaningful reduction in cardiovascular risk for patients in the first MACE 3 reduction to be achieved in this type of population.

On the right, you can see the consistency of effect, each MACE 3 component and all cause death had a hazard ratio of less than one favoring treatment with Trulicity, although not reaching statistical significance independently. Non-fatal stroke was observed it had 24% fewer events with a nominal P value of less than 0.05 so it was not claimed as significant based on this statistical hierarchy.

Fewer events of CV death and non-fatal myocardial infarction also contributed to the observed reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events. These overall findings are good news for patients with type 2 diabetes.

On slide 16, I will speak to a key differentiator of the design and enrollment of the study, the subgroups of patients with and without prior or established cardiovascular disease. This was a pre-specified analysis and a consistent MACE 3 effect was observed in both groups achieving identical hazard ratios of 0.87 and confidence intervals. The interaction P value of 0.97 supporting the consistency of effect and the observation that patients with CV risk factors, but without a prior CV event, such as an MI stroke or established vascular disease were shown to also have fewer cardiovascular events with Trulicity.

On the right, the effect was again consistent across other key subgroups including age, gender, duration of diabetes and baseline A1c. And with an upper ceiling of A1c of 9.5% of baseline, and a mean of 7.3% of baseline, these findings in REWIND indicate similar MACE 3 effects in patients with a relatively lower and better glycemic control.

Lastly, on this slide, Trulicity achieved a reduction and sustained effect on hemoglobin A1c in weight compared to placebo.

Moving to slide 17, the safety profile and highlighted events shown here in the table were generally as expected, consistent with the class and Trulicity was well tolerated. Overall discontinuations of study drug due to an adverse event were less than 10% and similar proportions of patients were observed to have select adverse events including adjudicated pancreatitis, and those with confirmation by imaging and enzymes, any reporting of cancer, and there was one event of Cecil [ph] hyperplasia that was not MTC. There was noted an imbalance not unexpectedly in the occurrence of gastrointestinal events.

Of the two micro vascular endpoints a 15% reduction in the renal composite was observed, which included a sustained 30% decline in EGFR, renal replacement therapy or developing macroeconomic area. This is an encouraging finding for dulaglutide and consistent with the AWARD-7 trial on dulaglutide in patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

For the retinopathy composite, a numerical imbalance was observed and the hazard ratio was 1.24. Although not statistically significant. Importantly, treatment emergent adverse events as reported by investigators were similar between groups at 4.1% and 3.9%.

In conclusion, as shown on slide 18, the REWIND trial enrolled a precedent setting population representative of a sizable proportion of U.S. patients treated for type 2 diabetes. In the study, patients had a low prevalence of established cardiovascular disease, low baseline hemoglobin A1c in the study enrolled a significant proportion of female patients.

Second, the study included almost 10,000 patients with the median follow-up period of just over half a decade at 5.4 years. And third, the Trulicity study achieved a meaningful reduction of 12% in major adverse cardiovascular events with consistency across key subgroups. We are encouraged by these clinically relevant results from the pivotal REWIND trial and the benefits observed with Trulicity.

On slide 19, tirzepatide is Lilly's newest Phase 3 entrant in the diabetes pipeline and our dual GIP, GLP-1 receptor agonist. As a reminder, in our initial Phase 2 trial, multiple doses of tirzepatide were statistically superior to dulaglutide and 15 milligrams reduced hemoglobin A1c up to minus 2.4% in a weight loss of up to 11 kilograms at 26 weeks. Also up to 43% of patients achieved normal glycemia defined as an A1c less than 5.7 in the on-treatment analysis.

These responses are beyond what we see with current selective GLP-1 once a day, and demonstrated a clear dose response and effect with the dual agonist approach. The most common adverse events were GI with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and reduced appetite. GI effects with tirzepatide 5 and 10 milligrams were similar to dulaglutide and generally well tolerated. In the 15 milligram arm, the increased rates of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were attributable to rapid dose escalation, which was not yet optimized in Phase 2.

To support dosing in Phase 3, a separate 12 week dose escalation study was conducted and reported at this meeting. Two questions we answered, included one, what is the optimal starting dose? And two, what is the best dose increment to step through to higher doses?

As shown on slide 20, we evaluated slower stepwise dosing schedules, although noting the dosing schedule was still accelerated. The trial included three dosing regimens for tirzepatide, and the key efficacy and safety findings from the studies are shown on the right side of the slide.

In aggregate, we observed improved tolerability as evidenced by less than 4% of patients discontinuing therapy due to an adverse event, including 15 milligrams and placebo. This is a key result that supports improved tolerability. The incidence of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea was overall lower in two of the three arms when compared to the previous Phase 2b study, and were mostly reported as mild.

Additionally, weight loss and hemoglobin A1C reductions

were impressive with placebo corrected minus 2.2%, A1C at 12 weeks, and these were consistent with the previously presented 26 week data.

Additionally, there was only one event of hypoglycemia, using the less than 54 milligrams per deciliter definition, and zero events of severe hypoglycemia. Based on the totality of clinical data observed for tirzepatide and exposure modeling, we developed a dosing approach shown on the right hand slide 21 that is being used in the phase three trials.

With now having multiple studies and exposure across doses, we have confidence that three target doses and three step through doses being studied in phase three will improve tirzepatide’s tolerability and achieve a good profile for patients.

Moving to slide 22, we continue to explore the mechanistic differentiation of GIP and specifically the effects dual GIP and GLP 1 agonism on glucose, beta cell function, appetite suppression, adipocyte lipids and other key mediators.

At EDA, we shared new insights of improved markers of insulin sensitivity. For example, we observed reductions in fasting insulin levels with tirzepatide and reductions in other markers including Proinsulin, insulin ratios, and IGF BP-1 and 2, along with clinical measures that show patients achieve normal glycemia. These analyses support that tirzepatide has insulin sensitizing effects beyond that attributable to weight loss alone. Lily is conducting additional mechanistic studies to build upon our understanding of the dual agonist approach and contributions of GIP.

On slide 23, an analysis of biomarkers of NASH or Non-Alcoholic Seattle Hepatitis, show that tirzepatide 10 or 15 milligrams decreased ALT-CK 18 in PRO-C3 and increased advenective [ph], all encouraging for an effect on NASH. The changes in markers were even more pronounced in the subgroup of patients with probable NASH defined by a clinical model. The biomarker data along with the demonstrated weight loss effects provide a solid rationale for development of tirzepatide as a potential treatment for NASH. And we plan to initiate the Phase 2 trial Synergy NASH in fourth quarter.

The Phase 3 type 2 diabetes programs surpass shown on slide 24, initiated in December of 2018. We've made progress and now five surpassed studies are underway to support global registrations. We expect the registration program to conclude in 2021, enabling submissions in early 2022. Also in Asia Pacific regional studies supporting China registration is also plan to initiate late this year.

As previously disclosed, we are excited to begin a Phase 3 program in obesity later this year, referred to as the SURMOUNT program and a Phase 2 program in NASH. Further details of these programs will be shared at a later time.

In summary, Lily is excited for the potential of tirzepatide for patients. The data shown to-date are encouraging and represent an opportunity to reset treatment expectations for patients and physicians. Our Phase 3 type 2 diabetes program is progressing well, and we look forward to initiating additional trials yet this year.

I'll turn the call back over to Enrique for closing remarks.

Enrique Conterno

Thank you, Brad. And before we go to the Q&A session let me briefly sum it up. We have experienced significant growth over the past five years and have the two leading products Jardiance and Trulicity in the two fastest growing diabetes categories.

We’re excited about the additional data presented at EDA this year on Trulicity and tirzepatide. The REWIND data is unique among other GLP-1s and demonstrate the CV benefits patients' experience, while taking Trulicity both with and without prior cardiovascular disease. The tirzepatide dosing data provide insight into our decision making and underscores our confidence in the doses schedule we developed for Phase 3.

The biomarker data further enhances our understanding of the mechanism of action and support the decision to pursue NASH and Obesity. We look forward to keeping you updated as we develop this important potential medicine for patients.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now I’ll turn the call over to Mike to moderate the Q&A session.

Mike Czapar

Thanks, Enrique. We would like to take questions from as many callers as possible so we ask that you limit your questions to two or a single question or two parts. Tony please provide the instructions for the Q&A session and then we are ready for the first caller.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Louise Chen with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Louise Chen

Hi, thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the data. So my first question for you is, are you saying that each component of the MACE 3 contributed relatively equally to the 12% reduction and what was the exact percentage reduction for the comparator arm? And next question I have was just based on feedback from doctors on the data do you think doctors are going to increase prescribing of Trulicity based on the data or wait until there’s label expansion, what are your thoughts there? Thank you.

Mike Czapar

Great, thanks for the questions Louis. We’ll start with Brad on the contributions of each component of MACE and we’ll go to Ilya next for prescribing.

Brad Woodward

Sure, I can respond to that. The findings with the REWIND trial were very consistent across the different subgroups that we evaluated the overall result was a 12% reduction. The each component of MACE 3 including reduction of non-fatal stroke, non-fatal myocardial infarction and cardiovascular death for all favoring Trulicity.

There was a 24% fewer incidents of non-fatal stroke, which had a nominal P value of less than 0.05, 4% fewer myocardial infarction and 9% lower cardiovascular death. The all-cause mortality was also 10% fewer although did not reach statistical significance of the upper bound of the confidence interval was 1.01.

So we’re very encouraged by this and I will also emphasis again the consistency was there in patients with and without prior established cardiovascular disease with that ratio of being 0.87. So this is applicable to a broad population across those that we studied in the REWIND trial. And Ilya will respond to the second part of the question.

Ilya Yuffa

Yes, from a prescribing behaviors standpoint we feel pretty confident that the data and also confidence in label serving a broad population consistent with the REWIND study. In terms of the actual prescribing behaviors and the change we’re seeing a significant growth currently in GLP-1 and we believe that the data further enhances the strength of Trulicity within the GLP-1 class. Obviously until we have a label update and are able to promote, we believe that it will continue to see the strength of the class and continue to see the strength of Trulicity within that.

Mike Czapar

Thank you, Ilya. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question in queue that will come from Chris Schott with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Chris Schott

Great, thanks very much for the questions. Just building on that, can you just give us some color in terms of what you hope to receive in terms of a label regarding REWIND? I guess, specifically is it important to have specific language on primary prevention included in the label to really maximize the value of this data?

And my second question was on tirzepatide and diarrhea rates, it didn’t seem like the signal came down all that much with the titration study. And this should be included in your perspective there, I guess on that is this something you think can be further addressed with slower titration and is there any color in terms of severity and the timing of the side effect? Thanks so much.

Mike Czapar

Great, we’ll go to Brad for both of those. First to talk about label expectations and secondly the diarrhea rates on tirzepatide.

Brad Woodward

Yes, Chris, so we can confirm the submissions have been made in U.S. and the EU and we have submitted representative of the entire study population that was in REWIND. So this is inclusive of patients with and without established cardiovascular disease. So the label language that we want from that is reflecting of that broad population.

We won't comment specifically on the indication statement. But certainly, we are seeking label language that would represent this full spectrum of patients that have established cardiovascular disease. Some have had a prior cardiovascular events. Although the predominance the majority of patients from REWIND did not have established cardiovascular disease, but yet had multiple risk factors. So I hope that adds some color to describe that we are seeking a population both with established CVD, as well as those without established CVD, but with multiple risk factors.

The second part of your question for tirzepatide, so we did disclose the titration data that I spoke to earlier. We’re encouraged by that, with the overall reduction in the number of discontinuations due to adverse events, it was less than 4% in this trial, if you compare that back to the data that we disclosed in Berlin, last year it was 24%, over six months, and majority of those discontinuations were in the first 12 weeks, so 22% of those were there. So in order to get to less than 4%, we do see that as an improvement.

For diarrhea, the overall incidence of adverse events for nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were fewer in the titration study. And for diarrhea, the severity of symptoms in this new titration study were predominantly mild. In fact, two thirds of the events, GI events that were in the study were mild compared to less than half in the prior study. We've not yet attributed the diarrhea symptoms to GIP effect. In fact, this has been seen with other higher doses of the GLP-1 medications, referencing higher doses of semaglutide and their Phase 2 for type 2 diabetes in Obesity and in higher doses of dulaglutide this has been seen.

So this is something that we think and we can work through. One other point to this is referring back to the Lancet publication from last year of the Phase 2b study of tirzepatide if you look in the supplement, I think it's figure 3C, the prevalence over time for diarrhea show that the prevalence decreased to less than 4%. And mostly around 2%, during continued administration of tirzepatide.

So we believe through titration and getting patients to higher doses in a slow stepwise manner, that this is not going to be a problem long time and we can overall improve these adverse events and making fewer for patients.

Chris Schott

Okay, great. Thanks.

Mike Czapar

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from David Risinger with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

David Risinger

Yes, thanks very much. So my two questions are as follows. First, could you just put in perspective, the GI side effects in the 12 week data presented today versus the 26 week data presented previously, specifically the 18% vomiting and the mid-30% diarrhea at 12 weeks. And then second, regarding high dose Trulicity, could you just update us on your data expectations and filing plans? Thank you.

Mike Czapar

Great. So both questions back to Brad first on the GI side effects at 12 verses 26 specifically vomiting, diarrhea, and then timing for high dose Trulicity.

Brad Woodward

Sure, so to continue on the topic of the GI symptoms from the titration study, the overall GI side effects for nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were compared back to the Phase 2 study as well. And in two of the three arms, those numbers were lower. So we are seeing an overall improvement in nausea, vomiting and diarrhea with the predominance of those being mild. So I would refer back to that data in the poster and what we've covered, so we are seeing an improvement.

With respect to high dose Trulicity. The study of 3 and 4.5 milligrams is completing this as a phase 3 study of more than 1,800 subjects comparing 3 milligrams and 4.5 to the currently approved 1.5 milligram dose that’s supported by the Phase 2 trial that we previously conducted that showed incremental A1C and weight reduction with those doses. And as shown on clinicaltrials.gov, we are approaching the primary completion date for that trial and expect to be able to share information with you in the second half of 2019.

Jeffrey Emmick

Hey, David, this is Jeff. Let me also remind you, I think we've commented on this in the past that we've used a combination of the initial phase two data and in the titration study as well as modeling to fully inform our Phase 3 titration scheme. And we're going with smaller stepwise increments and a slower titration in Phase 3 and based on all that data, we're very confident that the rates we see in Phase 3 will decrease.

David Risinger

Okay.

Mike Czapar

Thanks, Jeff. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Terence Flynn with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Terence Flynn

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just two follow-ups tirzepatide. Just wondering in the Phase 3 program, aside from the dose titration, are there other measures that you're employing to manage the GI events? And on average, what discontinuation rates are you assuming for the Phase 3 program?

Mike Czapar

Okay. Back to Brad to talk about tirzepatide Phase 3 additional measures for GI events, and then expectations for discontinuation.

Brad Woodward

So for the Phase 3 program, patients are titrating through 2.5 to 5 and can achieve that after four weeks and then similar stuff through dosing to achieve the 10 milligram or 15 milligram dose. With this, the modeling data that we have that Jeff mentioned, we shared that at the December investor meeting, which really shows an overall improved profile. So we think the tolerability will be better when we get to the Phase 3 results.

As far as other measures, this is not different than other GLP-1 studies that we've conducted, so patients could take anti-medics or other medications for this, but we've seen the use of that to be rather low.

Mike Czapar

Thanks. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Umer Raffat with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Umer Raffat

Hi, thanks so much for taking my questions. I think one thing we haven't seen much disclosure on has been the severity of diarrhea and vomiting and nausea. If you could help us with some color on that mostly because what I'm trying to understand is if we just look at the absolute diarrhea and nausea rates between Phase 2b and the titration Phase 2 on tirzepatide, the rates on nausea and diarrhea are very similar, but the discontinuation are much lower. So just trying to understand was there a severity difference we should be aware of?

And then finally, my question is, when we look at the adverse events seen in the first 12 weeks versus beyond in the prior Phase 2b the 15 milligram had most of the events happen within that first 12 weeks. So I almost wonder how do we know if the overall tolerability will get better with slower titration versus not doing titration at all.

Mike Czapar

Okay, great. Sticking to the team Brad, both questions for you, so we'll first talk about severity of GI absolute versus the prior study, and then some commentary on the adverse events.

Brad Woodward

Yes, sure. So I've some additional color to this. So as I mentioned previously, we have evaluated the symptom severity, so mild, moderate, or severe. And the diarrhea symptoms that occurred, the majority of those were mild and severity. And that's consistent with what we saw in the initial Phase 2b study, the publication that will be coming out will further describe this and show prevalence over time.

But what's important here is that although this is an early symptom, it diminishes quickly and continues with only mild severity after that. And then original Phase 2b study, as I mentioned reduces to 2% with longer term administration, which is really not different from what we've seen with other GLP-1s.

With the 15 milligram dose, the titration study gives us confidence that patients can achieve this with a slow stepwise titration and with the lower discontinuation rates, we see that as another strong indicator of patients being able to tolerate and adhere to this medication. So the modeling data that we've shown would support a lower incidence overall with these GI side effects in Phase 3.

Mike Czapar

Thanks, Brad. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Vamil Divan

Thanks for taking my questions. So just one on tirzepatide just with this new titration with the 20 weeks or long titration period, can you maybe just talk about sort of the commercial side of that in terms of how do you envision sort of product presentation to make it easy for patients to deal with the currently long titration? How would you envision sort of the need for office visits, especially thinking this is more of a primary care oriented product? Just do you see that as a challenge in terms of a 20-week long titration?

And then the second question I have is back to REWIND, I know you said, you saw benefits from all three of the endpoints. The stroke endpoint did have a little bit stronger numerical benefit and has that confidence involve less than one for the hazard ratio. I'm just wondering if there's anything sort of mechanistically as you think by the data why you think that one may have done a little better than the other two endpoints? Thanks.

Mike Czapar

Great. So for tirzepatide commercial presentation, we'll go to Enrique and then for REWIND we’ll come back to Brad.

Enrique Conterno

Very good. Divan, thank you for your question. I think keep in mind that when we look at the maintenance doses for tirzepatide, we're pursuing 5 milligrams, 10 and 15. And even the 5 and 10 milligram doses showed significant benefit. So this is to say that we don't expect every patient of course to go all the way to 15 milligrams, patients will go through the different doses as they require to do so.

So we expect that many patients will be on a 5 milligram maintenance dose, some on 10 and some on 15. But I think from a real world perspective we -- yes if the benefit is going to be there for 15, patient will make that determination to go through the titration schedule. Of course we’re pursuing 15 just because of the breakthrough efficacy that we basically saw.

Mike Czapar

Right and Jeff can answer the question.

Jeffrey Emmick

Yes regarding the findings on stroke versus the other components. First of all, I think it’s important to point out that none of these studies are really powered for the individual components of the MACE 3 composite.

I think there’s a lot of work going on in the field and we look forward to seeing more data regarding potential mechanism of action it maybe multi-factorial with contribution to blood pressure as well as we you probably know there are fair amount of mechanistic work ongoing across members of the class looking at anti-inflammatory effects or endothelial function effect.

But I think importantly there is a refit meta-analysis that has looked at the results across the GLP study and the conclusion of that meta-analysis was that there’s really no heterogeneity in terms of which components are contributing suggesting it’s probably an effect across multiple components that reflect atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. So yes, few members of the class have now shown a stronger effect on stroke but in other cases MI and then I think our belief at this time is again it probably reflects a most strongly an effect on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Mike Czapar

Great, thanks, Jeff. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Seamus Fernandez with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Seamus Fernandez

Great, thanks for the question. So just two, can you guys talk a little bit about how you are approaching Obesity and NASH studies? I think, you’ve got some plans that are starting either in the second half of this year just trying to get an update and your thoughts on the types of studies that you need to conduct there. And also if you’re pressing in NASH and Obesity up to the 15 milligram dose?

And then the second question, you guys mentioned that Phase 2 studies showed incremental weight loss and incremental HbA1C lowering with the higher doses of Trulicity. I don’t think I’ve seen those data maybe I missed it, but could you just describe the Phase 2 results that informed the higher dose benefits of Trulicity and what we should -- what one would expect in the Phase 3? Thanks.

Mike Czapar

Yes, great. We’ll go to Brad for both questions first on color for Obesity and NASH study design and then comments on the Phase 2 Trulicity higher doses.

Brad Woodward

Great, so I can respond to the questions on the study designs, although, we’re not going to disclose detailed information on the study designs we can share that with the regulatory guidance being fairly clear on development on medications for chronic weight management and NASH the study designs will follow that. We’re planning to pursue both 10 and 15 milligrams in the Phase 3 for Obesity. And as outlined in the December investor call we’re planning four separate studies, the first of which will begin later in this year for Obesity.

The Phase 2 study for NASH, this is a population of given the regulatory guidance it will be a now score of greater than or equal to four, biopsy confirmed NASH with both the F2 and F3 population that’ll be studied the duration of that study will come out later it will be a minimum of one year exposure to tirzepatide.

So we’re encouraged of the data that we have currently with the robust weight reduction with tirzepatide that will lead to a very meaningful product for Obesity. And then with the mechanistic data that we have and biomarker data supportive of an effect in NASH. So those are two that we’re excited to begin yet this year.

With respect to dulaglutide in the 3 and 4.5 milligrams that publication is available and early view Lancet diabetes and interchronology [ph] it’s out. That was an abbreviated study also with more rapid titration than what we implied in the Phase 3 program, but we did see incremental hemoglobin A1C of more than about 0.2% during that early time point of the study.

So now that we’re doing at a Phase 3 over a longer duration, we expect there to be a significant difference between the Trulicity 1.5 milligram dose and there was also additional weight loss with higher dosing. So we’re encouraged by that and expect to have data in the second half of 2019.

Mike Czapar

Okay, thanks. Next, question please.

Operator

That will come from Steve Scala with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Steve Scala

Thank you. I have a couple, first on Tirzepatide, I apologize, but I'm still not clear how in this trial despite titration the rate of GI talks is still high although the rate of discontinuation came way down. So it’s not clear how you lower discontinuations despite the still high GI talk. So maybe you could just explain what I'm missing?

And then second on REWIND, to what do you attribute the miss in all-cause mortality reduction when Victoza's LEADER trial achieve that endpoint, particularly given the longer duration of REWIND? Thank you.

Mike Czapar

Great, we’ll go to Brad for both the questions. First on the GI talk rates contrast of discontinuation and then second on the all-cause mortality in REWIND.

Brad Woodward

One of the things that we look out of course is adherence to therapy as being an indicator as to our patients tolerating the medication well. Of course, we will look for additional lowering of those GI adverse events in the Phase 3 program and the modeling certainly supports that. But to address your question of why we’re still seeing that the rate -- the difference that I would highlight is, as I framed in the severity of events more than two-thirds of the events in this dose escalation study were mild and severity and diminished overtime compared to the earlier more rapid titration that we did in the 2b study where the mild symptoms they were less than half of the total.

So we’ve been seen both an improvement in the severity of events with those becoming more mild and diminished overtime and I think that’s what’s contributing to the greater adherence to drug that you are seeing. In the Phase 3 program we’re also utilizing the single dose injection pen that we have for Trulicity, so we’ll also expect a better experience for patients using that in the clinical trial.

With all-cause mortality for REWIND, I think the big difference here is the overall population that we have for REWIND in those with and without established cardiovascular disease the overall death rate for the MACE 3 composite was 2.7 compared to closer to 4% to 6% in other comparator studies.

So the overall death rate was lower, we’re encouraged by still seeing a 10% fewer number of all-caused deaths in the study that was approaching statistical significance with the upper bound of the confidence interval being 1.04. Also with the REWIND trial this was the longest study that’s occurred in the GLP-1 class with the median follow up of 5.4 years and there is some thought that would continue duration that you can see some dampening of effect because of background therapies and discontinuations that occur.

Jeffrey Emmick

Yes. And let me add to that a little bit. Thanks, Brad. We’ve done an analysis actually the hazard ratio overtime over the course of the study and the result actually strongly favored the dulaglutide for MACE 3 during a good portion of the study that the risk reduction in MACE 3 ranged from as much as 15% to 18% through the middle portion of the study and only started the decrease during the final year or year and a half of the study.

We actually believe this reflects increased use of SGLT-2 inhibitors during the later portion of the study combined with increases in study drug discontinuation as the study progressed and what is now the longest study of any GLP done to-date from the cardiovascular outcomes perspective.

I also think this highlights some of the challenges we have of running the longest GLP-1 CVOT that’s been done to-date. In the phase of an evolving standard of care I point out recall that the placebo arm as a standard of care arm and we know consistently through CVOTs that have been done to-date including REWIND that there’s a greater addition of anti-diabetic treatments including SGLT-2s in the placebo arm versus the dulaglutide arm.

So given some of these evolution in standard of care and drop in therapies over the course of the study we actually believe this further strengthens the robustness of the result that was observed after 5.4 years.

Mike Czapar

Thanks, Jeff. Seeing a few more questions in the queue, we’ll extend the call to about 5.12, so next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. That’s from Jason Gerberry with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Jason Gerberry

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on tirzepatide, if it turns out that the diarrhea is in fact a GIP driven side effect and you can’t lower the side effects just kind of curious do you think that 15 milligram is commercially viable given that -- I think you framed the side effects as mainly mild. So that's my first question. And then my second question, just any thoughts regarding the U.S. FDA regulatory implications of the miss on the hazard ratio in the U.S. geographical subgroup? Thanks.

Mike Czapar

Great. Thanks. We'll go to Enrique to talk about a commercial viability of tirzepatide given the diarrhea, and then back to Brad to talk about proposal on hazard ratios.

Enrique Conterno

Thank you for the question. Given the data that we have Phase 2 titration and also the modeling that we have conducted, I feel highly confident that we will have a very attractive profile, breakthrough efficacy basically with comparable tolerability to other GLP-1s for tirzepatide. So not only do I believe the 15 milligram will be commercially viable, but I think it's an incredibly important product that could basically achieve something that is unprecedented, which is normal glycemia in so many patients.

Mike Czapar

Great. Back to Brad.

Brad Woodward

So with respect to the variability that we're seeing across geographies, this was one of several subgroups that were evaluated over the course of the study. And when adjusting for multiplicity was not statistically significant. But as described yesterday during the EDA presentation, the study was also evaluated by ethnicity and showed a consistent effect across ethnicity and the interaction P value was not significant.

For the United States, we separately evaluated the hazard ratio, which was less than one in favor Trulicity and if compared that to the rest of the results. So we're reassured by that consistent finding across the study.

Jeffrey Emmick

Just let me add and to clarify. So the U.S. subgroup is actually a North American subgroup, it's not just the U.S. So -- and Brad references that we've looked separately at just the U.S. and saying it was less than one in the U.S. population.

Mike Czapar

Great. Thanks. Next caller please.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Baum with Citi. Please go ahead.

Andrew Baum

Thank you. A couple of questions, please. First on tirzepatide. With an eye to the tolerability discontinuation rate, can you talk to the inclusion exclusion criteria for the Phase 2 and the -- to the run Phase 3. I'm obviously aware that there may be differences in tolerability based on age or co-mobility so if you could tell us a little bit about the Phase 2 inclusion exclusion criteria like median, age and co-mobility conditions that would be helpful?

And then second, on the commercial side, you cited 5 out of 10 scripts are now GLP-1s. Could you perhaps break that down between the commercial science and Medicare? And I'm asking to you is if rebate reform does get implemented extent to which that could drive greater adoption within the Medicare patient population of this class?

Mike Czapar

Great. So the first question, we'll go to Brad, to talk about inclusion exclusion. And then Ilya for some potential commentary on segment mix.

Brad Woodward

We've designed the Phase 3 program to be as broad as possible for inclusion criteria. So there are actually very few restrictions. There are restrictions for patients that have had prior gastric bypass surgery or severe gastrointestinal disease. But otherwise the inclusion criteria are broad and reflective of what we've done in the Phase 2 program.

Ilya Yuffa

In terms of the segment mix, we don't comment on the segment mix, but overall we see an improvement and progress growth opportunities for Trulicity in the context of the first injection space and into the strong value reposition continuing to see growth across different segments.

Mike Czapar

Great. Thanks, Ilya. Next question, please.

Operator

That will come from Navin Jacob with UBS. Please go ahead.

Navin Jacob

Hi. Can you hear me?

Mike Czapar

Yes.

Navin Jacob

All right. Thank you. So just on tirzepatide, the rate of hypoglycemia was a little higher in this type dose titration study than the previous Phase 2. Wondering, if you could characterize what percent of the hypoglycemia events were symptomatic versus asymptomatic please? That's question number one, and then I have a follow-up.

Mike Czapar

Okay. Brad, maybe to reemphasize some of the tirzepatide hypo data.

Brad Woodward

So what was shared here at EDA was total hypoglycemia. So that was a threshold of less than 70. What -- how we typically would report this and we'll be in the manuscript as well is the definition of less than 54 milligrams per deciliter irrespective of whether patients had symptoms. And with that more standard definition, there was only one event of hypoglycemia events with tirzepatide in the entire study and that was on a patient that was on 15 milligrams. But there were zero events of severe hypoglycemia.

So this is very consistent with current incogens [ph] and we believe we’ll continue to see that. Interestingly in the Phase 2b study we saw 43% of patients in the on-treatment analysis achieve a normal glycemia or an A1C level of less than 5.7 and even with achieving that there was still a very low incidence of hypoglycemia events with tirzepatide administration.

Navin Jacob

And then on Trulicity, if I can last question sorry. I was curious by your comment about the hazard ratio being 16 to -- or seeing a relative risk reduction of 16% to 18% overtime and it was only in the last year where you had a narrowing of the course. I guess is the 16% to 18% is that analysis that you did on the post talk basis or prospectively conducted? And if it is prospectively conducted is that something that it can be highlighted in the label and/or in the medical meetings please?

Mike Czapar

Jeff, for a couple of follow up comments.

Jeffrey Emmick

Yes, thanks for the question. This was not a pre-specified analysis it was a post talk analysis, but I think as you know it’s not a typical perhaps to do landmark analyses of trials at various time points through the study and this is something we’ll be exploring further and maybe then with some subsequent data disclosures. At this point I won’t comment on specifics around labeling particularly given this wasn’t pre-specified.

Mike Czapar

Okay, thanks Jeff. I think we have time for one last question.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Damien Conover with Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Damien Conover

Great, thanks for taking the question. Just a question regarding a study composition when looking at sort of cross trial comparisons, which obviously is prone to air. But when looking at the inclusiveness of REWIND which is more inclusive than a lot of the other studies out there, wanted to get an idea of any subgroup analysis for the patient population that may have been had higher risk of cardiovascular outcomes?

And I guess I ask that when I look at sustained 6 and see a 26% benefit in there MACE endpoint and then I look at a 12% overall improvement with REWIND. But trying to subgroup analyze what might be a more apples-to-apples comparison wasn’t sure if there’s any data points there that you could point us to? Thank you.

Mike Czapar

Okay, great. We’ll go to Brad.

Brad Woodward

There is an analysis that’s in the supplement to the REWIND disclosure. So this was additional analysis that was requested by the Lancet and was shared yesterday, but of the group that had a prior cardiovascular event so a documented myocardial infarction or stroke the hazard ratio was 0.79 for the REWIND trial, so that was a 21% fewer events.

The interaction P value was not significant there, so we believe it’s all consistent with the overall result of the study. But it is an interesting finding there with 21% fewer events with prior cardiovascular events having occurred in those subjects.

Ilya Yuffa

Let me also just remind folks that the sustained study was not our for superiority which is the reason that there is not an indication in the label at this time. So it’s hard to make comparisons between a study that was powered for superiority and one wasn’t on.

Mike Czapar

Great. Thanks, Jeff. At this time we’ll go back to Enrique for some closing remarks.

Enrique Conterno

Very good. In closing, this is an exciting time for -- with Lily diabetes our commercial portfolio continues to perform well and we’re focused on the significant growth opportunities that exist for our business. Our pipeline is strong and we’ll remain committed to bringing first in class and best in class new medicines to patients. We appreciate your participation in today’s investor call and your interest in Lily.

Please follow up with our Investors Relations team if you have questions we have not addressed on the call and enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

