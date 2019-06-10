Apple Faces New Challenges In The Payments War

Apple (AAPL) is trying to improve the presence of Apple Pay in domestic and international markets. According to a recent report by Loup Ventures, Apple Pay has been activated in 43% of the iPhone installed base. They mention that Apple Pay is enabled by 363 million iPhone users out of an approximate total installed base of 900 million. The pace of growth has been quite good in this segment. In the year-ago quarter, only 20% of iPhone users were estimated to use Apple Pay.

Eventually, we would see the digital wallet segment divided among two or three main players. This has been the case in China where Alipay and Tencent Pay have grabbed over 90% of the market share. Apple Pay will face its biggest competition from Amazon Pay. Amazon (AMZN) can restrict the usage of Apple Pay on its platform. Amazon also offers a platform-agnostic option. Apple would need to be nimble and invest aggressively to ensure it is one of the major players in the digital wallet industry. In the short term, we can see some margin hit due to discounts and benefits offered to customers.

Apple Pay shows decent growth

According to the report by Loup Ventures, the total transactions on Apple Pay topped 1.8 billion in the last quarter. There was doubling in volume from the year-ago quarter. Apple Pay had also been introduced in new regions, including Germany, Belgium, and Kazakhstan. Recently, Apple has launched this service in Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic. It will also be launched in 16 more countries, including Greece, Portugal, and Romania.

Loup Ventures has mentioned that the usage in the domestic US market is still lower compared to international markets. A major reason is the heavier usage of this service in public transportation in UK, Japan, Russia, and China. Only 12% of active Apple Pay users are in the US while the remaining 88% are in international markets.

The reliance on credit cards in the US is also much higher than many other regions. It might take some time before customers increase the usage of mobile wallets in the US.

Challenges faced by Apple Pay

The biggest challenge faced in building a strong moat around Apple Pay is that the company does not have a big retail or social media platform. In China, mobile payments have become ubiquitous. The entire digital payments segment is controlled by Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay and Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay. Alibaba’s share of the digital wallet market is very similar to its market share in the e-commerce segment. According to FT, Alipay has a market share of 54% while WeChat Pay has 39%.

Both Alibaba and Tencent only allow transactions through their own payments platform. Hence, customers using Alibaba or Tencent for purchase of any goods or services would need to use their respective payments option. We could see a similar situation develop in the US and other international regions.

Amazon has also been promoting its payments platform. Amazon has introduced its payment option in collaboration with several restaurants and brick-and-mortar stores. Amazon will also prevent the usage of Apple Pay on its e-commerce platform. Hence, if customers want to use digital payments for e-commerce shopping on Amazon, they would need to use Amazon Pay. We could see Amazon Pay gain a market share similar to its e-commerce market share which is close to 50%.

Amazon's determination to grab a big market share in the digital wallet platform can be seen from its initiatives in India. In 2018, Amazon invested $170 million in its digital wallet platform in India.

Facebook (FB) has also been working on its own payments platform. It is developing a cryptocurrency for peer-to-peer transactions. By choosing a cryptocurrency, Facebook hopes to allay some of the fears surrounding privacy in payments. This cryptocurrency will be a “stable coin” which will be linked to traditional currencies. Barclays has estimated that this service can open up an additional $19 billion revenue stream for the company. Having a strong P2P payments service will help in improving the trust factor for the company. We should see a big move by Facebook on this front in the near future.

Both Amazon and Facebook have an additional advantage of being platform agnostic. This is more important in international regions where Apple does not have high installed base market share in smartphones.

Impact on margins

Using the payments service, Apple can launch new financial services for customers. In China, both Alipay and WeChat Pay have built a wide variety of financial products, including wealth management options. A strong foothold in digital payments will also increase the stickiness for Apple products. It will improve the growth potential of future services launched by the company.

But in the near term, Apple would need to spend heavily to attract new customers to this platform. It had recently announced discounts of joining Apple Pay.

Source: Apple, Macrumors

Apple has offered a 10% bonus for new users who add $1 to $200 in to their Apple Pay accounts. We should see more aggressive promotions like this in the future. Amazon has already been investing heavily to increase the usage of Amazon Pay. In 2018, Amazon made three major investments with a total of $138 million to increase the market share of its digital platform in India. Since 2016, Amazon Pay has received close to $300 million from its parent entity to build a digital payments platform in India.

It has also recently started allowing flight booking to attract more customers to Amazon Pay. It is likely that Amazon will follow the same strategy in Europe and the domestic US market. Apple would find it very difficult to compete with Amazon due to a lack of an e-commerce platform which attracts recurring transactions. Apple would also need to match the discounts and offers by Amazon which can hurt its own margins.

Alibaba and Tencent invested heavily in startups which could push the transaction volume of their payments platform. One of the best example is bike-sharing platforms, Ofo and Mobike. Ofo raised over a billion dollars from Alibaba while Mobike raised a similar amount from Tencent. Ofo was recently reported to be mulling bankruptcy due to cash crunch.

A recent report in The Information has stated that Apple is eyeing a purchase of autonomous shuttle startup Drive.ai. I believe that one of the reasons behind this action could be to gain a higher transaction volume for its payments platform. However, Apple would need to make much bigger investments to build a strong defense against other competitors.

A battle for digital payments between Apple, Amazon, and Facebook could end up similar to Alibaba and Tencent's competition in the payments segment. This will require Apple to make massive investments in other companies to promote its own digital wallet.

Investor Takeaway

Investors should keep a close watch on the development of digital wallet ecosystem in the US and international regions. If Apple Pay is able to gain a big market share with a decent moat, it would provide a good halo effect to other products and services sold by the company. At the same time, Apple would need to invest heavily in growing the transaction volume and attracting new customers.

A bruising battle with Amazon and Facebook can lead to a significant hit on margins in the near term. Apple has already shown a decline in operating margin in 13 out of the past 14 quarters. Bigger losses in Apple Pay can have a negative impact on the sentiment surrounding the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.