The Month In Closed-End Funds: May 2019

Summary

For the first month in five, equity closed-end funds (CEFs) on average suffered negative returns, declining 3.44% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for May.

While for the fifth month in a row, fixed income CEFs chalked up returns on the plus-side (+0.67%).

Only 17% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 19% of equity CEFs and 15% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Real Estate CEFs (+0.10%) posted the only positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

For the seventh month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return on average (+1.86%), with all classifications in the group witnessing positive returns for May.