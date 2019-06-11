I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.
I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
- Market cap ≥ $1 billion
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks
In the last week, four companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.
The table below presents a summary of these increases.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).
Summary of Dividend Increases: June 3-7, 2019
|
The highlighted stock is one I own in my portfolio.
UnitedHealth (UNH)
Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. UNH provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.
On June 5, the company declared a dividend of $1.08 per share. The new dividend represents a 20.00% increase. The dividend is payable on July 25 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17.
Tiffany (TIF)
TIF is a holding company founded in 1837 and headquartered in New York, New York. Through its subsidiaries, the company designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry worldwide. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. TIF produces jewelry in New York, Rhode Island and Kentucky, and silver holloware in Rhode Island.
On Tuesday, June 4, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.45% to 58¢ per share. TIF will trade ex-dividend on June 19. The dividend is payable on July 10, to shareholders of record on June 20.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)
Founded in 1969 and based in Lebanon, Tennessee, CBRL develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the USA. Each CBRL store consists of a restaurant and a gift shop. The restaurants provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while the gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, along with candies and food items.
The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 4.00% to $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 2 to shareholders of record on July 19.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
ARE is a self-administered and self-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. ARE was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.
Recently, ARE increased its quarterly dividend from 97¢ per share to $1.00 per share, an increase of 3.09%. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, UNH, TIF, and CBRL.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).
UNH's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in UNH in January 2009 would have returned 24.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
TIF's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in TIF in February 2009 would have returned 16.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
CBRL's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CBRL in August 2008 would have returned 21.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 11-24, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs
|
5-Yr
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Pay- able
Date
|
Ameren
|
2.51%
|
$75.85
|
5
|
2.90%
|
$1.90
|
06/11
|
06/28
|
HP
|
3.23%
|
$19.85
|
9
|
16.30%
|
$0.64
|
06/11
|
07/03
|
J & J Snack Foods
|
1.22%
|
$163.58
|
15
|
23.00%
|
$2.00
|
06/11
|
07/03
|
Kohl's
|
5.42%
|
$49.48
|
9
|
11.80%
|
$2.68
|
06/11
|
06/26
|
Lam Research
|
2.29%
|
$191.90
|
5
|
N/A
|
$4.40
|
06/11
|
07/10
|
PS Business Parks
|
2.51%
|
$167.24
|
5
|
16.60%
|
$4.20
|
06/11
|
06/27
|
SEI Investments
|
1.20%
|
$54.88
|
28
|
11.40%
|
$0.66
|
06/11
|
06/20
|
STERIS
|
0.97%
|
$140.01
|
14
|
10.20%
|
$1.36
|
06/11
|
06/28
|
Texas Roadhouse
|
2.15%
|
$55.92
|
9
|
15.80%
|
$1.20
|
06/11
|
06/28
|
American Assets Trust
|
2.42%
|
$46.20
|
8
|
5.10%
|
$1.12
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
Best Buy
|
3.04%
|
$65.79
|
16
|
21.50%
|
$2.00
|
06/12
|
07/05
|
Donaldson
|
1.69%
|
$49.63
|
32
|
8.40%
|
$0.84
|
06/12
|
06/28
|
Franco-Nevada
|
1.31%
|
$76.50
|
12
|
5.70%
|
$1.00
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
Mercury General
|
4.20%
|
$59.78
|
32
|
0.40%
|
$2.51
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
MDU Resources
|
3.15%
|
$25.76
|
28
|
2.70%
|
$0.81
|
06/12
|
07/01
|
Medical Properties Trust
|
5.51%
|
$18.15
|
5
|
4.40%
|
$1.00
|
06/12
|
07/11
|
Prologis
|
2.72%
|
$77.95
|
6
|
11.40%
|
$2.12
|
06/12
|
06/28
|
Retail Opportunity Investments
|
4.66%
|
$16.93
|
10
|
5.40%
|
$0.79
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
1.88%
|
$167.90
|
44
|
11.70%
|
$3.16
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Albemarle
|
2.10%
|
$70.10
|
25
|
6.70%
|
$1.47
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Allegion
|
1.03%
|
$105.30
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.08
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
AVX
|
2.90%
|
$15.86
|
9
|
5.60%
|
$0.46
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Booz Allen Hamilton
|
1.39%
|
$66.26
|
8
|
14.30%
|
$0.92
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Big Lots
|
4.24%
|
$28.28
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.20
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions
|
1.47%
|
$132.38
|
12
|
16.10%
|
$1.94
|
06/13
|
07/03
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
2.40%
|
$28.34
|
6
|
49.10%
|
$0.68
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Community Bank System
|
2.35%
|
$64.62
|
26
|
4.90%
|
$1.52
|
06/13
|
07/10
|
Crown Castle International
|
3.34%
|
$134.62
|
5
|
N/A
|
$4.50
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Comerica
|
3.75%
|
$71.40
|
10
|
22.80%
|
$2.68
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
1.74%
|
$93.26
|
16
|
6.50%
|
$1.62
|
06/13
|
07/05
|
CenterState Bank
|
1.93%
|
$22.84
|
5
|
58.50%
|
$0.44
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
DICK's Sporting Goods
|
3.11%
|
$35.42
|
5
|
12.50%
|
$1.10
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
3.72%
|
$116.09
|
15
|
4.90%
|
$4.32
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
El Paso Electric
|
2.35%
|
$65.48
|
9
|
6.20%
|
$1.54
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Extra Space Storage
|
3.30%
|
$109.01
|
10
|
18.30%
|
$3.60
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
FBL Financial
|
3.03%
|
$63.28
|
9
|
28.80%
|
$1.92
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
First Horizon National
|
3.93%
|
$14.27
|
8
|
23.00%
|
$0.56
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Fidelity National Financial
|
3.11%
|
$39.83
|
8
|
23.00%
|
$1.24
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
GATX
|
2.44%
|
$75.37
|
9
|
7.30%
|
$1.84
|
06/13
|
06/30
|
Gilead Sciences
|
3.86%
|
$65.32
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.52
|
06/13
|
06/27
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
6.92%
|
$39.32
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.72
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Hillenbrand
|
2.13%
|
$39.41
|
12
|
1.20%
|
$0.84
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Horace Mann Educators
|
2.77%
|
$41.57
|
10
|
7.90%
|
$1.15
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Intercontinental Exchange
|
1.28%
|
$85.83
|
7
|
49.20%
|
$1.10
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Coca-Cola
|
3.13%
|
$51.20
|
57
|
6.90%
|
$1.60
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Lamar Advertising
|
4.83%
|
$79.44
|
6
|
N/A
|
$3.84
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Leggett & Platt
|
4.23%
|
$37.85
|
48
|
4.80%
|
$1.60
|
06/13
|
07/15
|
Methanex
|
3.30%
|
$43.65
|
9
|
11.00%
|
$1.44
|
06/13
|
06/30
|
Altria
|
6.25%
|
$51.24
|
49
|
9.70%
|
$3.20
|
06/13
|
07/10
|
Motorola Solutions
|
1.41%
|
$162.19
|
9
|
13.80%
|
$2.28
|
06/13
|
07/15
|
Nasdaq
|
1.95%
|
$96.55
|
8
|
26.70%
|
$1.88
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Northern Trust
|
2.68%
|
$89.56
|
8
|
9.70%
|
$2.40
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
NorthWestern
|
3.16%
|
$72.80
|
15
|
7.70%
|
$2.30
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Omnicom
|
3.29%
|
$78.93
|
10
|
9.90%
|
$2.60
|
06/13
|
07/12
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
2.42%
|
$67.88
|
20
|
10.90%
|
$1.64
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Packaging Corp. Of America
|
3.33%
|
$95.03
|
8
|
15.80%
|
$3.16
|
06/13
|
07/15
|
PolyOne
|
2.86%
|
$27.31
|
9
|
24.90%
|
$0.78
|
06/13
|
07/10
|
Service Corp. International
|
1.58%
|
$45.56
|
9
|
20.30%
|
$0.72
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
1.98%
|
$38.30
|
6
|
10.80%
|
$0.76
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Taubman Centers
|
6.44%
|
$41.90
|
10
|
5.50%
|
$2.70
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Telephone and Data Systems
|
2.19%
|
$30.13
|
45
|
4.60%
|
$0.66
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
T. Rowe Price
|
2.83%
|
$107.33
|
33
|
13.00%
|
$3.04
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
United Bankshares
|
3.61%
|
$37.68
|
44
|
1.70%
|
$1.36
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
United Community Banks
|
2.45%
|
$27.75
|
6
|
N/A
|
$0.68
|
06/13
|
07/05
|
UGI
|
2.25%
|
$53.25
|
32
|
6.70%
|
$1.20
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Worthington Industries
|
2.56%
|
$35.92
|
8
|
9.50%
|
$0.92
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
WPP
|
7.84%
|
$63.16
|
9
|
11.50%
|
$4.95
|
06/13
|
07/08
|
Wyndham Destinations
|
4.21%
|
$42.71
|
10
|
10.30%
|
$1.80
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Xcel Energy
|
2.73%
|
$59.27
|
16
|
6.40%
|
$1.62
|
06/13
|
07/20
|
DTE Energy
|
2.95%
|
$128.25
|
10
|
6.70%
|
$3.78
|
06/14
|
07/15
|
Eastman Chemical
|
3.42%
|
$72.51
|
9
|
13.30%
|
$2.48
|
06/14
|
07/05
|
Huntington Bancshares
|
4.12%
|
$13.60
|
8
|
21.20%
|
$0.56
|
06/14
|
07/01
|
Iron Mountain
|
7.83%
|
$31.22
|
9
|
16.80%
|
$2.44
|
06/14
|
07/02
|
Merck
|
2.69%
|
$81.85
|
8
|
2.20%
|
$2.20
|
06/14
|
07/08
|
NewMarket
|
1.72%
|
$406.30
|
13
|
15.20%
|
$7.00
|
06/14
|
07/01
|
New Jersey Resources
|
2.40%
|
$48.70
|
23
|
6.50%
|
$1.17
|
06/14
|
07/01
|
Restaurant Brands International
|
2.99%
|
$66.98
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.00
|
06/14
|
07/03
|
Simmons First National
|
2.68%
|
$23.91
|
8
|
6.70%
|
$0.64
|
06/14
|
07/05
|
UnitedHealth
|
UNH
|
1.74%
|
$247.86
|
9
|
26.80%
|
$4.32
|
06/14
|
06/25
|
Altra Industrial Motion
|
1.94%
|
$35.11
|
7
|
14.90%
|
$0.68
|
06/17
|
07/02
|
Main Street Capital
|
7.38%
|
$40.65
|
9
|
4.30%
|
$3.00
|
06/17
|
06/25
|
Children's Place
|
2.36%
|
$95.10
|
6
|
N/A
|
$2.24
|
06/17
|
06/28
|
Vector
|
15.78%
|
$10.14
|
20
|
4.70%
|
$1.60
|
06/17
|
06/27
|
American Tower
|
1.75%
|
$209.87
|
9
|
22.30%
|
$3.68
|
06/18
|
07/12
|
Amphenol
|
0.97%
|
$94.93
|
7
|
26.70%
|
$0.92
|
06/18
|
07/11
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
2.18%
|
$102.68
|
59
|
4.90%
|
$2.24
|
06/18
|
07/15
|
Las Vegas Sands
|
5.30%
|
$58.08
|
8
|
16.50%
|
$3.08
|
06/18
|
06/27
|
Getty Realty
|
4.44%
|
$31.55
|
7
|
12.00%
|
$1.40
|
06/19
|
07/05
|
Synovus Financial
|
3.58%
|
$33.54
|
6
|
86.40%
|
$1.20
|
06/19
|
07/01
|
Tiffany
|
TIF
|
2.51%
|
$92.35
|
16
|
9.70%
|
$2.32
|
06/19
|
07/10
|
Chubb
|
2.01%
|
$149.10
|
26
|
7.60%
|
$3.00
|
06/20
|
07/12
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
3.12%
|
$130.74
|
51
|
6.20%
|
$4.08
|
06/20
|
07/15
|
Kite Realty Group Trust
|
8.27%
|
$15.35
|
5
|
5.80%
|
$1.27
|
06/20
|
06/28
|
Philip Morris International
|
5.89%
|
$77.46
|
11
|
4.80%
|
$4.56
|
06/20
|
07/10
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
1.94%
|
$150.22
|
16
|
14.70%
|
$2.92
|
06/21
|
07/05
|
Portland General Electric
|
2.82%
|
$54.64
|
14
|
5.20%
|
$1.54
|
06/24
|
07/15
|
QTS Realty Trust
|
3.88%
|
$45.39
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.76
|
06/24
|
07/09
|
Toro
|
1.32%
|
$68.18
|
10
|
23.40%
|
$0.90
|
06/24
|
07/11
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.