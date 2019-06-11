I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, four companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Summary of Dividend Increases: June 3-7, 2019 Previous Post: Dividend Increases: May 27-31, 2019 The highlighted stock is one I own in my portfolio.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. UNH provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

On June 5, the company declared a dividend of $1.08 per share. The new dividend represents a 20.00% increase. The dividend is payable on July 25 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17.

Tiffany (TIF)

TIF is a holding company founded in 1837 and headquartered in New York, New York. Through its subsidiaries, the company designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry worldwide. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. TIF produces jewelry in New York, Rhode Island and Kentucky, and silver holloware in Rhode Island.

On Tuesday, June 4, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.45% to 58¢ per share. TIF will trade ex-dividend on June 19. The dividend is payable on July 10, to shareholders of record on June 20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Founded in 1969 and based in Lebanon, Tennessee, CBRL develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the USA. Each CBRL store consists of a restaurant and a gift shop. The restaurants provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while the gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, along with candies and food items.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 4.00% to $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 2 to shareholders of record on July 19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

ARE is a self-administered and self-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. ARE was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Recently, ARE increased its quarterly dividend from 97¢ per share to $1.00 per share, an increase of 3.09%. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, UNH, TIF, and CBRL.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

UNH's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in UNH in January 2009 would have returned 24.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

TIF's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in TIF in February 2009 would have returned 16.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CBRL's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CBRL in August 2008 would have returned 21.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 11-24, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Ameren AEE 2.51% $75.85 5 2.90% $1.90 06/11 06/28 HP HPQ 3.23% $19.85 9 16.30% $0.64 06/11 07/03 J & J Snack Foods JJSF 1.22% $163.58 15 23.00% $2.00 06/11 07/03 Kohl's KSS 5.42% $49.48 9 11.80% $2.68 06/11 06/26 Lam Research LRCX 2.29% $191.90 5 N/A $4.40 06/11 07/10 PS Business Parks PSB 2.51% $167.24 5 16.60% $4.20 06/11 06/27 SEI Investments SEIC 1.20% $54.88 28 11.40% $0.66 06/11 06/20 STERIS STE 0.97% $140.01 14 10.20% $1.36 06/11 06/28 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.15% $55.92 9 15.80% $1.20 06/11 06/28 American Assets Trust AAT 2.42% $46.20 8 5.10% $1.12 06/12 06/27 Best Buy BBY 3.04% $65.79 16 21.50% $2.00 06/12 07/05 Donaldson DCI 1.69% $49.63 32 8.40% $0.84 06/12 06/28 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.31% $76.50 12 5.70% $1.00 06/12 06/27 Mercury General MCY 4.20% $59.78 32 0.40% $2.51 06/12 06/27 MDU Resources MDU 3.15% $25.76 28 2.70% $0.81 06/12 07/01 Medical Properties Trust MPW 5.51% $18.15 5 4.40% $1.00 06/12 07/11 Prologis PLD 2.72% $77.95 6 11.40% $2.12 06/12 06/28 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.66% $16.93 10 5.40% $0.79 06/12 06/27 Automatic Data Processing ADP 1.88% $167.90 44 11.70% $3.16 06/13 07/01 Albemarle ALB 2.10% $70.10 25 6.70% $1.47 06/13 07/01 Allegion ALLE 1.03% $105.30 6 N/A $1.08 06/13 06/28 AVX AVX 2.90% $15.86 9 5.60% $0.46 06/13 06/28 Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 1.39% $66.26 8 14.30% $0.92 06/13 06/28 Big Lots BIG 4.24% $28.28 5 N/A $1.20 06/13 06/28 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.47% $132.38 12 16.10% $1.94 06/13 07/03 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.40% $28.34 6 49.10% $0.68 06/13 07/01 Community Bank System CBU 2.35% $64.62 26 4.90% $1.52 06/13 07/10 Crown Castle International CCI 3.34% $134.62 5 N/A $4.50 06/13 06/28 Comerica CMA 3.75% $71.40 10 22.80% $2.68 06/13 07/01 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.74% $93.26 16 6.50% $1.62 06/13 07/05 CenterState Bank CSFL 1.93% $22.84 5 58.50% $0.44 06/13 06/28 DICK's Sporting Goods DKS 3.11% $35.42 5 12.50% $1.10 06/13 06/28 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.72% $116.09 15 4.90% $4.32 06/13 06/28 El Paso Electric EE 2.35% $65.48 9 6.20% $1.54 06/13 06/28 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.30% $109.01 10 18.30% $3.60 06/13 06/28 FBL Financial FFG 3.03% $63.28 9 28.80% $1.92 06/13 06/28 First Horizon National FHN 3.93% $14.27 8 23.00% $0.56 06/13 07/01 Fidelity National Financial FNF 3.11% $39.83 8 23.00% $1.24 06/13 06/28 GATX GATX 2.44% $75.37 9 7.30% $1.84 06/13 06/30 Gilead Sciences GILD 3.86% $65.32 5 N/A $2.52 06/13 06/27 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 6.92% $39.32 5 N/A $2.72 06/13 06/28 Hillenbrand HI 2.13% $39.41 12 1.20% $0.84 06/13 06/28 Horace Mann Educators HMN 2.77% $41.57 10 7.90% $1.15 06/13 06/28 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.28% $85.83 7 49.20% $1.10 06/13 06/28 Coca-Cola KO 3.13% $51.20 57 6.90% $1.60 06/13 07/01 Lamar Advertising LAMR 4.83% $79.44 6 N/A $3.84 06/13 06/28 Leggett & Platt LEG 4.23% $37.85 48 4.80% $1.60 06/13 07/15 Methanex MEOH 3.30% $43.65 9 11.00% $1.44 06/13 06/30 Altria MO 6.25% $51.24 49 9.70% $3.20 06/13 07/10 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.41% $162.19 9 13.80% $2.28 06/13 07/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.95% $96.55 8 26.70% $1.88 06/13 06/28 Northern Trust NTRS 2.68% $89.56 8 9.70% $2.40 06/13 07/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.16% $72.80 15 7.70% $2.30 06/13 06/28 Omnicom OMC 3.29% $78.93 10 9.90% $2.60 06/13 07/12 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.42% $67.88 20 10.90% $1.64 06/13 07/01 Packaging Corp. Of America PKG 3.33% $95.03 8 15.80% $3.16 06/13 07/15 PolyOne POL 2.86% $27.31 9 24.90% $0.78 06/13 07/10 Service Corp. International SCI 1.58% $45.56 9 20.30% $0.72 06/13 06/28 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 1.98% $38.30 6 10.80% $0.76 06/13 06/28 Taubman Centers TCO 6.44% $41.90 10 5.50% $2.70 06/13 06/28 Telephone and Data Systems TDS 2.19% $30.13 45 4.60% $0.66 06/13 06/28 T. Rowe Price TROW 2.83% $107.33 33 13.00% $3.04 06/13 06/28 United Bankshares UBSI 3.61% $37.68 44 1.70% $1.36 06/13 07/01 United Community Banks UCBI 2.45% $27.75 6 N/A $0.68 06/13 07/05 UGI UGI 2.25% $53.25 32 6.70% $1.20 06/13 07/01 Worthington Industries WOR 2.56% $35.92 8 9.50% $0.92 06/13 06/28 WPP WPP 7.84% $63.16 9 11.50% $4.95 06/13 07/08 Wyndham Destinations WYND 4.21% $42.71 10 10.30% $1.80 06/13 06/28 Xcel Energy XEL 2.73% $59.27 16 6.40% $1.62 06/13 07/20 DTE Energy DTE 2.95% $128.25 10 6.70% $3.78 06/14 07/15 Eastman Chemical EMN 3.42% $72.51 9 13.30% $2.48 06/14 07/05 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 4.12% $13.60 8 21.20% $0.56 06/14 07/01 Iron Mountain IRM 7.83% $31.22 9 16.80% $2.44 06/14 07/02 Merck MRK 2.69% $81.85 8 2.20% $2.20 06/14 07/08 NewMarket NEU 1.72% $406.30 13 15.20% $7.00 06/14 07/01 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.40% $48.70 23 6.50% $1.17 06/14 07/01 Restaurant Brands International QSR 2.99% $66.98 5 N/A $2.00 06/14 07/03 Simmons First National SFNC 2.68% $23.91 8 6.70% $0.64 06/14 07/05 UnitedHealth UNH 1.74% $247.86 9 26.80% $4.32 06/14 06/25 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 1.94% $35.11 7 14.90% $0.68 06/17 07/02 Main Street Capital MAIN 7.38% $40.65 9 4.30% $3.00 06/17 06/25 Children's Place PLCE 2.36% $95.10 6 N/A $2.24 06/17 06/28 Vector VGR 15.78% $10.14 20 4.70% $1.60 06/17 06/27 American Tower AMT 1.75% $209.87 9 22.30% $3.68 06/18 07/12 Amphenol APH 0.97% $94.93 7 26.70% $0.92 06/18 07/11 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.18% $102.68 59 4.90% $2.24 06/18 07/15 Las Vegas Sands LVS 5.30% $58.08 8 16.50% $3.08 06/18 06/27 Getty Realty GTY 4.44% $31.55 7 12.00% $1.40 06/19 07/05 Synovus Financial SNV 3.58% $33.54 6 86.40% $1.20 06/19 07/01 Tiffany TIF 2.51% $92.35 16 9.70% $2.32 06/19 07/10 Chubb CB 2.01% $149.10 26 7.60% $3.00 06/20 07/12 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.12% $130.74 51 6.20% $4.08 06/20 07/15 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.27% $15.35 5 5.80% $1.27 06/20 06/28 Philip Morris International PM 5.89% $77.46 11 4.80% $4.56 06/20 07/10 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 1.94% $150.22 16 14.70% $2.92 06/21 07/05 Portland General Electric POR 2.82% $54.64 14 5.20% $1.54 06/24 07/15 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.88% $45.39 6 N/A $1.76 06/24 07/09 Toro TTC 1.32% $68.18 10 23.40% $0.90 06/24 07/11

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.