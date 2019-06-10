Digital Realty Trust: Why Income Investors May Want To Consider The 5.7%-Yielding Preferred Shares

Digital Realty Trust has issued a new preferred stock lately, which makes a decent value proposition for investors that don't like the REIT's high common stock valuation.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR.PK) is a fast-growing data center real estate investment trust with both common and preferred shares outstanding. Since the common shares are highly valued based on funds from operations, an investment in the REIT's preferred stock layer makes sense for investors that don't want to risk overpaying for Digital Realty Trust's dividend stream. An investment in Digital Realty Trust's preferred stock layer comes with a safe dividend yield of 5.7 percent.

Alternative To The REIT's Highly Valued Common Stock

Just two months ago, I penned an article on Digital Realty Trust titled "Digital Realty Trust: Is This 3.5%-Yielding Data Center REIT A Buy?" in which I discussed the REIT's business and common stock value proposition. As much as I liked Digital Realty Trust's portfolio and growth trajectory at the time, however, the valuation was (and still is) a concern for me: Digital Realty Trust's dividend stream sold for 18x 2019e core FFO, which is a stretched valuation multiple and implies high investor expectations with respect to FFO and dividend growth going forward. Given the high valuation for Digital Realty Trust's common stock, I recommended investors to "limit the size of an investment in DLR to 2-3 percent of portfolio assets".

If you like Digital Realty Trust's business, but are also concerned about the data center REIT's high common stock valuation, you have another option to invest in the company: You can buy Digital Realty Trust's relatively new preferred stock.

Specifically, I am referring to Digital Realty Trust's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PK) which has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange in March.

Digital Realty Trust's Series K preferred stock, therefore, has only traded on the stock exchange for about three months. In the last three months, though, the Series K has increased steadily in price and now sells for $25.90, reflecting a 3.6 percent premium to the $25 liquidation preference value.

That being said, though, Digital Realty Trust's Series K preferred stock has limited upside and downside potential due to the Series K's high ranking in the capital structure. As per the offering prospectus:

The Series K preferred stock will rank, with respect to dividend rights and rights upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding up: senior to all classes or series of our common stock, and to any other class or series of our capital stock expressly designated as ranking junior to the series K preferred stock;

on parity with any class or series of our capital stock expressly designated as ranking on parity with the series K preferred stock, including our 6.625% series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, or series C preferred stock, our 5.875% series G cumulative redeemable preferred stock, or series G preferred stock, our series H preferred stock, our 6.350% series I cumulative redeemable preferred stock, or series I preferred stock, and our 5.250% series J cumulative redeemable preferred stock, or series J preferred stock; and

junior to any other class or series of our capital stock expressly designated as ranking senior to the series K preferred stock, none of which exists on the date hereof.

So far, the Series K looks promising and should prove, over time, to be less volatile than Digital Realty Trust's common shares.

Source: Tickertech

Attractive Yield, But No Dividend Growth

Digital Realty Trust's Series K preferred stock will pay a $0.37/share quarterly dividend ($1.46/share annually). Since Digital Realty Trust's Series K preferred stock price has risen above the liquidation preference value, the effective dividend yield now sits at 5.7 percent, below the stated coupon rate of 5.85 percent. Nonetheless, the dividend yield is very attractive for investors that like to secure access to a high-quality, stable dividend from one of the largest data center REITs in the sector.

Digital Realty Trust's common shares today have a yield of 3.72 percent, meaning investors buying the Series K have an immediate yield advantage of 193 basis points. However, Series K investors will miss out on Digital Realty Trust's common stock dividend growth, which has been impressive.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Digital Realty Trust's relatively new Series K preferred stock is an attractive alternative for income investors that consider the data center REIT's common stock as overvalued. Of course, the high common stock valuation implies expectations of above-average dividend growth which preferred stock investors would miss out on when buying the Series K.

Nonetheless, the Series K preferred stock offers investors a lower risk alternative of investing in Digital Realty Trust: The 5.7 percent dividend yield is appealing and downside/upside potential is relatively limited with preferred issues. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.