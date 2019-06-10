Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer

This stock has shown excess returns in good times and bad, also paying an above-average yield for the pharmaceutical industry.

I have neglected Pfizer (PFE) since I recommended it back when it was trading at $27. Since then, it has risen 60%. I was recently asked whether this stock is a good buy for the summer season, where the “Sell in May and Go Away” phenomenon tends to bring down even blue-chip stocks (this phenomenon tends to begin in June, by the way).

Let’s walk through my answer process. We first look at PFE’s seasonality in the most recent volatility regime. June is actually PFE’s second-best month, both in probability of gains and in Sharpe ratio:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

So far, this has proved true. PFE is up every day in June, albeit on black candlesticks. This pattern (especially the candlestick wicks) is, however, indicative of a large difference between “smart money” and “dumb money,” with smart money driving the stock price up later in the day, after the dumb money selloffs in the early day:

(Source: Stockmarkets)

In addition, PFE has a negative skew with high kurtosis. The average log of returns are positive. Put together, holding PFE requires small losses on occasion but produces excess returns overall:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Fundamentally, PFE is showing statistical signs of long-term outperformance. One ratio of financial metrics that helps us predict whether a company will outperform or underperform is that of gross profits divided by assets. Specifically, we want to see the trend here, so that gross profits are growing faster than the growth of assets, as this implies efficiency – and that is exactly what we see in PFE over the past two years, which happens to be the period in which PFE has consistently shown excess gains.

Here is gross profits:

(Source: Macrotrends)

And here are net assets:

(Source: Macrotrends)

From many other metric analyses, I find PFE to be a reliable long-term hold. For example, my discounted cash flow analysis puts the fair valuation of PFE at $60.19. But my overall analysis of PFE shows something a lot more subtle than technical or fundamental bullishness: I have found a reliable dividend arbitrage strategy.

I recently wrote about two dividend arbitrage strategies, the former a method of avoiding the dividend drop in the stock, and the latter a method of exploiting the lack of exercise on call options at dividend payouts. Today, I have a bit of a different idea. My backtests on PFE volatility and its dividend payout drop shows this to be a successful strategy.

Here is how it works:

First, check the implied and statistical volatility in PFE. You will see crosses in these values twice per quarter, in general. One cross is after the dividend payout, and one cross is as we move into the next earnings report and dividend payout:

(Source: ETrade Pro)

The next cross is coming soon. The previous cross represents options becoming more expensive than statistical (TRUE) volatility would imply, while the coming represents options becoming cheaper than their actual valuation as per volatility. Hence, options are currently cheap but will become more expensive soon.

The reasons for this are two-fold: earnings and dividends. We expect heightened volatility on earnings, driving up prices for speculators. We also expect a drop in the stock after the dividend payout, driving up prices for put options, specifically.

To run an options trade now, we must consider the changes in volatility in addition to the movement in PFE itself. Seasonally, PFE should rise, but so should volatility. Right now, we can grab options for cheap and engage in a unique type of trade: dividend arbitrage.

Here is the basic idea. First, open a put ratio spread. Then, before ex-dividend, convert to a long gut or a married put. If the put’s extrinsic value is higher than that of the dividend, sell the put; otherwise, hold the put through the dividend payout, selling after the post-dividend payout.

In this way, not only will you collect a dividend and not suffer a loss via dividend arbitrage, but you will have made profit with the put ratio spread. The short puts will lose value due to PFE moving upward into earnings, and the long puts will gain via heightened volatility and pricing in the dividend payout drop in the stock. Here is an example of this strategy:

Ratio put leg:

Buy Jan17 $43 put Sell 3x Sep20 $42 puts

Long gut leg:

Continue holding Jan17 $43 put long Buy back short puts Buy Jan17 $40 call – or buy 1 lot PFE

Before dividend payout:

If the long put’s extrinsic value exceeds the amount of the dividend, hold through the dividend payout, executing it afterward. Otherwise, sell the put option. If holding a call instead of stock, execute it so that you have access to the dividend.

This should give you a risk-free or virtually risk-free method to gain access to PFE’s dividend. Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.