Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Keep Your Eye On The Ball

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

Construction spending was flat in April, while March saw a 1% upward revision to the previously reported 0.9% decline, leading to an increase of 0.1%. Yet the trend, as can be seen below, is discouraging. Overall, spending is down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Residential spending is down 11.4% on the year, while non-residential is now up only 0.6%. The only strength is coming from public spending, led by highways and roads, where federal government spending is up 13.3% and state and local is up 15.5%.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

After a significant decline in IHS Markit's (purchasing managers index) survey of service sector companies in April from 55.3 to 53.0, the PMI index plunged further to just 50.9 in May. If the index falls below 50.0, it will indicate the service sector is contracting. May was the weakest month of growth since February 2016.

Chris Williamson, Chief Economist and HIS, stated that "the biggest change in recent months has been a sharp deterioration in growth of orders and output at large companies, linked in part to worsening export trends, trade war worries and rising geopolitical uncertainties."

The Institute for Supply Management's services index does not show the same weakness we see in the Markit report. This index rose from 55.5 in April to 56.9 in May, led by a surge in employment. New order growth also showed strength, which points to future strength in business activity. We now have a significant disparity between these two surveys. Time will tell which is a more accurate read of the service sector, but I found Markit's survey to be more accurate in leading the downturn in 2016.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

IHS Markit's manufacturing index is on the verge of contraction, falling from 52.6 in April to 50.5 in May. This index is at a 10-year low. The weakness is being led by new orders and export orders, both of which have fallen into contraction. It is important to note that these factors have yet to weight on employment, which remains steady due to level production, but employment is a coincident to lagging indicator. It will be impacted in the months ahead.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index fell from 52.8 in April to 52.1 in May, which is confirming the weakness in Markit's survey. Backlogs are in contraction with this survey, which does not bode well for future employment. Tariffs are the primary concern from respondents, as six of the 18 sectors tracked in this survey are now in contraction.

Factory Orders

Factory orders reflect the level of new orders for durable and nondurable goods. Orders fell 0.8% in April and the March gain of 1.9% was revised down to a gain of 1.3%. Nondurables showed a slight gain, while durables continued to decline, led by transportation equipment. The most relevant factor in this report was that business investment, measured by orders for non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, fell 1.0%.

May Jobs Report

According to the BEA, payrolls increased a disappointing 75,000 in May, but the prior two months were revised down by 75,000, so there was no job growth last month. Job growth over the past three months has fallen to 151,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, as did the participation rate at 62.8%. Manufacturing added just 3,000 jobs, which isn't surprising given the ISM and PMI Manufacturing surveys. Construction was also weak with a gain of just 4,000, which is consistent with the decline we are seeing in residential spending.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.2%, resulting in a 3.1% increase year-over-year. Wage gains have stalled in recent months, but the rate of inflation has also tempered. The average workweek was unchanged at 34.4 hours.

Conclusion

Investors are celebrating disappointing economic data in hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut short-term interest rates. After last week's surge in stock prices, I think at least one rate cut is already priced into this market. Will the Fed disappoint? One thing for certain is that the Fed is as dependent on the performance of the stock market as the stock market is dependent on the Fed. Every time investors throw a temper, we see Fed governors jawbone markets with dovish Fed speak. It's ridiculous. Yet, I don't think the Fed will cut rates in June or July, as investors expect, with the S&P 500 flirting with all-time highs. Yet, even if they do, rate cuts this late in the economic cycle are a foreboding sign and they would be largely ineffective.

Meanwhile, we have a President that is convinced strong-arming our trading partners with tariffs is the most productive path to prosperity. I suspect Trump is emboldened by his self-proclaimed success on the immigration front with Mexico using punitive tariffs, despite reports that several measures had been agreed to months ago. These tactics won't work with China, as investors seem to be assuming. Furthermore, Trump's tariffs are damaging business confidence and capital investment.

I think investors need to keep their eyes on the ball. The rate of economic growth is slowing dramatically from last year and it has tempered the rate of inflation as demand slows. The declining rate of job growth is confirming that fact. The stock market is not discounting this reality. A rate cut by the Fed takes months to have an impact on real economic activity, and it would be largely ineffective in 2019. It would also signal that the economy is in dire straits, as it did 2007 and 2001, as can be seen in the chart above.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds, and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.