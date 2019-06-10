Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/7/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/7/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

MGM Resorts International (MGM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT);

Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI), and;

Groupon (GRPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Spire (SR);

Revlon (REV);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Enbridge (ENB);

Zayo (ZAYO);

Walmart (WMT);

Workday (WDAY);

SBA Communications (SBAC), and;

AXA Equitable (EQH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Terex (TEX);

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), and;

ADMA Biologics (ADMA).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Meister Keith A DIR MGM Resorts MGM AB $75,244,712 2 Katz Avi S CEO,CB,BO GigCapital2 GIX.U JB* $4,175,000 3 Oaktree Capital BO Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE B $2,634,820 4 Searchlight Ii Tbo W BO Global Eagle Entertainment ENT JB* $1,500,000 5 Jefferies Financial BO Fiesta Restaurant FRGI B $1,305,374 6 Perelman Ronald O DIR,BO Revlon REV B $1,165,996 7 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $680,575 8 Monaco Albert DIR Enbridge ENB JB* $390,909 9 Glotzbach Edward L DIR Spire SR JB* $208,000 10 McNamara Michael DIR Workday WDAY AB $197,523

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Axa BO AXA Equitable EQH JS* $834,000,000 2 Walton Alice L BO Walmart WMT S $106,889,000 3 Walton Jim C BO Walmart WMT S $106,889,000 4 Walton S Robson DIR,BO Walmart WMT S $106,889,000 5 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $49,957,836 6 Marcato Capital Mgt DIR Terex TEX JS*,S $43,702,000 7 Biotest Divestiture Trust BO ADMA Biologics ADMA JS* $21,802,328 8 Caruso Daniel CEO,DIR Zayo ZAYO S $21,476,965 9 Lefkofsky Eric P DIR,BO Groupon GRPN AS $10,485,000 10 Stoops Jeffrey CEO,PR,DIR SBA Communications SBAC S $8,283,570

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.