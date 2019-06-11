Sears Filed A New Budget - Investors And Employees Are Disappointed

Very late on Friday, June 7 Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) filed a notice with the bankruptcy court that included a cash flow budget (docket 4155) and it confirms what most investors feared-there is not going to be any cash to pay shareholders. Assuming that ESL/Lampert actually fully pays what agreed to pay in February, there will be only about $7 million to pay any 507((b)) priority administrative claims if they are approved by the court. If he does not fully pay, Sears will be deemed “administratively insolvent” and will not be able to get their reorganization plan confirmed by the court. This would mean Sears would have to file a motion to dismiss their original Ch.11 filing and liquidate, including filing a Certificate of Dissolution in Delaware.

Cash Flow Budget

There has been a lot of uncertainty about the amount of cash Sears actually will have to pay various claims and expenses. The number that really stands out in the budget is the $114 million "carve out" for just professional fees. The professional fee total, which includes legal, financial, and consulting fees, is actually higher than $114 million because I assume some fees were paid during the four months from the bankruptcy filing date until the starting period of this budget.

Another interesting number is the total cash proceeds from the sale of the remaining real estate is only $37 million. Lampert did not buy all the real estate under his purchase agreement and it was uncertain how much cash would be generated from the sale of the remaining real estate. Many Sears investors are most likely very disappointed by this low amount.

While there is $4 million from the sale of the Calder statue and cash from some other small issues, there is no huge number from the sale of other entities, such as their reinsurance entity in Bermuda. Some investors were asserting that these other assets were worth some extremely unrealistic numbers. The reality is there was not much left after the sale to Lampert.

Sears and Kmart employees must be disappointed by the $13 million for severance and WARN payments, which has mostly been paid already. Under the purchase agreement there was to be $40 million in severance pay, but this amount was going to be decreased by any shortfall in prepaid inventory, which ended up being short by at least $63 million. (It is not clear if the $13 million is part of this $40 million or not.) There are no other severance payments included in the budget, so there could be some serious PR problems for Lampert and his operating stores over not paying employees what he promised.

Weekly Cash Flow Budget

(Actualized through 6/1/19)

Another interesting item from this filing is the timing for payments to vendors for their 503((b))(9) administrative claims. These are claims by vendors whose merchandise was received by Sears within 20 days prior to their Ch.11 bankruptcy filing on October 15. Sears is asserting that ESL/Lampert is required to pay $139 million of these claims under the purchase agreement and Sears will pay the remaining $42 million.

From the budget timetable it appears that the vendors will not be paid until October. Many vendors have already filed motions with court trying to get paid as fast as possible. This Sears vendor payment problem has become a P.R. nightmare for the entire retail industry, especially financially weak companies such as J.C. Penney (JCP), with vendors potentially demanding prepayments or C.O.D. instead of traditional financial terms.

Second Lien Secured Debt Fight

Holders of the second lien 6.625%’18 notes (CUSIP 812350AE6) have been very worried about what their recovery will be. Originally they were classified as unimpaired and unable to vote, but under an amendment filed (use the red-lined version at the end of docket 4059) just before the May 29 disclosure hearing, they were reclassified as impaired and able to vote on the plan.

There is continued litigation over getting their collateral deficiency approved as a 507((b)) claim, which is a priority administrative claim that needs to paid in order for Sears to get their reorganization plan confirmed by the court. Sears is asserting that a 506((c)) surcharge of over $1.45 billion should be charged against the value of the collateral to cover various expenses incurred by Sears to help maintain and preserve the value of the collateral. If the assertion by Sears prevails, it would mean the amount of their deficiency claim is zero.

There are a number of other contested issues as well, but they are beyond the scope of this article. The various parties have agreed to settle the issues under a Rule 3012 Motion at a hearing currently set for July 18. Some are wondering how parties can make prudent voting decisions because ballots are due on the July 8 voting deadline. I would, therefore, not be surprised to see the voting deadline changed, which would most likely also mean the July 23 confirmation hearing could get reset to a later date.

If the $7 million cash in the budget is a reasonable estimate, the fight by second lien holders seems like a fight over a very small pie. Neither the cash in wind-down account or professional fee carve out account can be used to pay second lien claims as per the agreement by various parties and the court under the DIP order. A win by second lien holders could mean no confirmation of the reorganization plan.

Lampert Still Has Not Fully Paid For His Purchase

ESL/Lampert still has not paid the full amount he agreed to pay for the assets he purchased last February. (I have covered the numerous issues being contested in prior articles.) This issue may not be settled until a hearing set for July 11 (docket 4113). Sears has filed motions to enforce the terms of the sale (docket 4029) and ESL filed an adversary complaint (docket 4033) asserting that ESL does not owe anything.

If either 507((b)) claims are approved by the court or if ESL/Lampert does not fully pay the amount owed to Sears for the purchase of the assets, there will not be enough cash needed to priority administrative claims and administrative claims, which must be paid (or a lessor amount agreed to by all holders of these claims) in order for Judge Drain to confirm the reorganization plan. The alternative could be filing a motion to dismiss the Ch.11 filing and dissolve the Sears Holdings Corporation (actually corporations-all the entities).

Conclusion

It seems like nobody is happy with the current state of affairs of Sears Holdings. Shareholders and unsecured noteholders are getting nothing. 2lien noteholders will be lucky to get a token recovery. (In my opinion, all Sears Holdings securities are a sell.) Vendors are worried when and if they will be paid. Many vendors have instead sold their claims for a small percent on the dollar to claim buying funds. In addition, employees do not appear to be getting their promised severance pay.

Because of the various hearings set in July after the voting deadline, there could be some timetable changes that would delay the confirmation hearing currently set for July 23. This case could drag on for some time yet-running up even more legal fees.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JCP CALL OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.