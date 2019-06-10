Long-Term Outlook For Medidata

MDSO shares have risen consistently since 2016, though there may be an exhaustion gap that could lead to a correction coming.

The stock of Medidata (MDSO) continues to break new ground to the upside on the back of some strong fundamentals. How will this stock fare as we head into the home stretch of the second quarter of 2019?

Fundamental Outlook

The fundamentals for Medidata Solutions are strong, given the diversified nature of its revenue base. Its cloud-based platform which connects patient with doctors and other healthcare professionals continues to attract attention from the paying market as well as from other companies interested in leveraging on this product to build strategic alliances. One such alliance between Medidata and Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) has already been established. This alliance will bring together expertise from Cognizant in digital services and solutions from the Medidata platform to create tools which will help ease the growing complexities in projects such as clinical trials.

The company also runs a Rave Genomics platform and continues to develop its Research and Development projects, which have attracted investor attention. Medidata Rave is a clinical data management system which is cloud-based. It has capabilities to be used for data capture, analyzes, and reporting in clinical research.

The company has now outperformed analysts' EPS forecast for four straight quarters.

Technical Outlook

Technically speaking, the long-term monthly chart shown below indicates that the stock is still forming higher highs and lower highs. This is an indication that the uptrend is still intact. However, the stock price is gradually approaching the return line (upper channel border) of the upward channel. MDSO may face some headwinds as price approaches this return line, which may lead to a brief correction within the long-term picture.

MDSO Monthly Chart: June 9, 2019

The weekly chart shows the price picture from 2017 to date and, therefore, is suitable for use in determining the medium-term outlook of MDSO. The earlier noted headwinds that may be faced by MDSO are highlighted here, where it is seen that the stock has essentially failed to break new ground in the last 7 weeks. The price is just under a trendline traced across recent highs that extend from 2018 till the present time.

MDSO Weekly Chart: June 9, 2019

Mention must also be made of the steep ascending trendline support that connects the 2019 lows. This support trendline is heading upward to converge with the upper trendline: together, they may constitute a rising wedge topping pattern. Price also formed a gap sometime in late May/early June 2019, and this coincided with the oscillator signal line hitting overbought levels.

The next chart to look at will be the daily chart, where the Fibonacci retracement tool is used to get a clearer picture of the most recent price action. A trace from the swing low seen in April 2018 to the swing high seen in May 2019 displays the Fibonacci retracement levels.

MDSO Daily Chart: June 9, 2019

The key levels include:

The 23.6% retracement level, which has most recently supported price action at $89.87.

The 38.2% retracement line, which is the site of a previous resistance seen in July 2018 at $84.55 before the recent price gap took out that area. That level is expected to perform role reversal and is expected to provide support for price action if it is able to breach the 23.6% Fibonacci level.

The 50% retracement level at $80.25, where price had formed a resistance in December 2018 and twice in April 2019.

The 61.8% retracement level, where price had at various times alternated between support and resistance level formations.

So, what are the trade scenarios for MDSO going forward?

Trade Scenario

There is a looming correction on the monthly chart as price approaches the return line of the upward channel in the midst of declining volumes. On the weekly chart, a bearish wedge pattern has started to evolve. Price may start to push downward to close the gap, which would also be in line with the expectation of a correction in the price of the stock. This corrective move would at least find support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which incidentally will also have the ascending support line intersecting it at around the same time. If price does correct to this point, it may either breach the lower border of the wedge pattern (formed by the ascending trend line) or will continue to trade within the wedge borders.

The downward corrective price moves described above will all be in line with the corrective move on the monthly chart from the return line to at least the upward channel's lower border.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term, and short-term outlook of MDSO is:

Long-term - bullish

Mid-term - bearish

Short-term - bearish

The long-term market sentiment as seen on the monthly chart is bullish because price is still contained within the upward channel and continues to form lower highs and higher highs. Any correction is transient and is expected to test the lower channel border at a higher level than the previous low that touched this border, preserving the uptrend. The outlook will only change if the upward channel's lower border is broken decisively.

Medium-term outlook is bearish, as upward movement has stalled and the bearish wedge pattern is evolving. A correction to close the gap is expected to occur, at least to the previous resistance at just above $80.

Short-term outlook is also bearish, as price correction to the downside is expected to occur from present levels. Corrective moves will retrace to the Fibonacci retracement levels. Which of these levels will serve as point of maximum retracement is dependent on the use of a cycle indicator or the Stochastics oscillator being oversold at a retracement area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.