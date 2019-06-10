Xeris: Gvoke PDUFA Gets Delayed And Creates Buying Opportunity

I debate on adding to my small position after this recent sell-off. I see XERS to be a great value buy at these levels, considering potential revenue and current cash position.

This extension, or delay, might move the FDA decision back three months, but the company is still preparing for their Q4 launch for Gvoke.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) shares sold off prior to Gvoke’s PDUFA date on June 10th. However, the selling pressured subsided dramatically after the company reported that on June 5th, the FDA extended Gvoke’s PDUFA date by 90 days due to a major amendment to the NDA. An FDA decision to extend the review date normally is restricted to circumstances where a review of the fresh material might address an unresolved concern that is preventing approval before the expected PDUFA date. According to the company’s press release, the FDA has not demanded supplementary clinical data linked with Gvoke, and Xeris has delivered all supplementary material that has been requested.

My XERS is now red, which has me debating on holding with what I got or perhaps doubling down to take advantage of the market discount. Indeed, this could be a great opportunity due to the company having strong trial data and healthy cash position. However, I am apprehensive about adding to my position in fear of a potential CRL from the FDA. Is a PDUFA extension really that bad?

First, I will present some possible scenarios related to a PDUFA extension and how it could impact Xeris. Subsequently, I will lay out the case for a double down buy due to the prospects of approval and current market valuations.

PDUFA Delayed

The FDA has the ability to move the PDUFA date when there is a "major amendment" to the NDA which is often due to the FDA requesting specific information. After combing through other PDUFA delays, I found most major amendments are changes in the study protocol, manufacturing site information, or updated data from a study.

During the conference call, management revealed that the FDA requested more information concerning the company’s CMC module of the NDA. Unfortunately, that request was just before Memorial Day, which was very late in the review cycle and caused the delay. Perhaps this was to be expected considering the FDA is reviewing an auto-injector and PFS drug-device combination for Xeris.

Interestingly, Eli Lilly (LLY) got the same delay for their nasal glucagon product. On their Q1 earnings call, Lilly revealed that the FDA delayed their decision for up to three months. So, it appears Gvoke’s biggest threat is in the same boat. Perhaps, that review committee is behind schedule?

I do not know the number of PDUFA extensions that occur each year, but I have been invested in a couple of companies that had an extension in the past five years. One of these delays involved Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) and their Zerenyx product. Their extension was related to a major amendment relating to CMC and was eventually approved by the FDA on their extended PDUFA date. So, there has been a company that got their product approved under similar circumstances.

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics (ADMA) also had to go through an extension and then a CRL for BIVIGAM due to the need for more information. ADMA received their CRL in December of 2018 primarily due to the FDA running out of time to review their extensive submission package. Ultimately, BIVIGAM was recently approved, and ADMA is preparing for re-launch later this year. What’s my point? BIVIGAM did not receive an extension and a CRL because of issues with the product, but it was due to the FDA’s ability to properly review the submission by the PDUFA date. It was after the CRL that I learned that the FDA does not allow a second extension, which essentially forced a CRL. Therefore, I would recommend investors take the BIVIGAM example into consideration when making decisions about managing their XERS position. Although I don’t anticipate this playing out, it is something investors should be aware of.

Is the delay a big issue? Any delay in a decision is not good news for the company and its shareholders. However, CEO Paul Edick believes this decision is not likely to postpone a potential launch for Gvoke. The company has had a goal of launching in Q4 of this year, and the extension has not changed that goal. Another important point, the new PDUFA date is September 10th. However, it is possible the FDA does provide a decision before that date. The FDA just needs more time to review the NDA... they are not asking for more trials or studies. It is possible the FDA only needs a few more weeks rather than months to make their decision. So, I wouldn’t classify this event as disastrous, but it is definitely disappointing.

Gvoke Background and Outlook

The PDUFA journey started back in October when the FDA accepted the company’s NDA for review of the GVOKE HypoPen auto-injector in severe hypoglycemia. If approved, GVOKE could grab a large percentage of the market that is in need of a ready-to-use rescue injection.

Source: XERS

Xeris is confident that their GVOKE HypoPen and PFS will be vital options for patients and caregivers that ought to have emergency glucagon on hand. Xeris points out that ~75% of T1D patients and ~50% of T2D patients should have glucagon on hand. However, for some reason, most patients do not have a glucagon rescue device with them. What is more, Xeris has projected that roughly $246M glucagon rescue products were distributed in 2017. Yet, the potential U.S. market for glucagon rescue products was roughly $2B. Xeris is attempting to close that 75% gap with Gvoke devices, which should generate substantial revenue from that $2B market. This could be a great opportunity for Xeris to establish a larger market. The primary threat to this prospect is if patients and caregiver will choose Gvoke over Eli Lilly’s GEK product. Looking at figure 1, we can see the chief differences between Gvoke and GEK that patients and providers should find desirable. In particular, the success rate for GEK administration is only 6-31%, while Gvoke is nearly perfect at 99%.

Figure 1: GVOKE vs. GEK Attributes (Source: XERS)

Eli Lilly’s GEK has an 8-Step administration process which can delay administration and increases the number of chances to make an error. Whereas, Gvoke is straight forward administration and only has 2-3 steps (Figure 2). Which one would you rather administer?

Figure 2: GVOKE Instructions (Source: XERS)

Considering all the information above, I like the prospects for Gvoke HypoPen and PFS to get approved both in the U.S. and eventually in the EU. The company has a Gvoke PFS and an auto-injector pen device, which will be critical for both institutional and retail markets. Hospitals and emergency services will most likely choose the PFS, whereas the retail will most likely choose the pen.

Is XERS Still A Buy?

Despite the PDUFA delay, I still find XERS to be a buy based on the company’s current valuation. At the present time, XERS market cap is approximately $215M (Figure 3). Xeris is preparing to move into a $2B prospective market that is controlled by two major players. Even if the company only claims 10% of that market, it would still be recording $200M in annual revenue. With the biotech sectors present-day price to sales ratio of around 5x, we could comprehend a XERS market valuation of about $1 billion. Indeed, this would be several years away as Gvoke hits peak sales. Plus, the company might have several products coming to the market in the following years that could move revenues well above that $200M.

Figure 3: XERS Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company still has a strong balance sheet with about $147M on hand at the end of Q1. The company still has healthy current and quick ratios, which tells me the company will not need to execute an offering in the immediate term (Figure 4). The cash position also provides a book value per share of about 4, which is enticing, considering the share price is about $8 per share at the moment, and the company is still pre-revenue.

Figure 4: XERS Balance Sheet (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition to valuations, I believe the company's technology and platform is substantially discounted at the moment. The company’s formulation technology could be employed outside diabetes. I am interested to see if Xeris will utilize the FDA’s 505 "b" "2" pathway with approved drugs/biologics that could be used in a shelf-stable injectable formula. In addition, I find the company’s pipeline (Figure 5) to be exceptionally attractive and it is hard to let it pass by. Xeris anticipates focusing primarily on the growing diabetic market that requires innovative therapeutic products to address the varied needs of that population.

Figure 5: Xeris Pipeline (Source: XERS)

However, the company is attempting to branch out into the neurological arena with their Diazepam pen for acute repetitive seizures and Dravet syndrome.

Looking at figure 5, we can see the company’s pipeline candidates and their respective milestones. This consists of phase III results read for Gvoke in the EU in the coming weeks. Additionally, Xeris anticipates second-half readouts for their Phase II study for self-administered glucagon and their subcutaneous infusion glucagon therapy for HAAF. An additional 2H catalyst is a readout for the phase II study in self-administered glucagon therapy for exercise-induced hypoglycemia. These catalysts should provide some small catalysts before and around Gvoke’s PDUFA. Out of all of these, I would put the most weight on the Phase III EU study results for the HypoPen due to a potential EU approval in 2020 and another source of revenue.

In view of these details, I still find XERS to be worth a buy.

What’s My Plan?

The share price has already sold off as if the company got a CRL due to the FDA having an issue with the product. Therefore, I am looking to buy once I see the share price develop a new area of support and possibly at the end of August if the technicals are shaping up.

I intend to develop a relatively small position in XERS over the remainder of 2019 with the goal of trading a large portion based on approval. If the company is able to obtain FDA approval for Gvoke, I will contemplate holding what's left of the position for a long-term hold attributable to the company's pipeline and management's inclination to grow to other therapeutic spaces.

Where to Buy?

As a result of Gvoke’s PDUFA date being pushed back a few months away in September, I ought to bank on a technical buy rather than going on fundamentals. Even though the company could receive approval between now and September, I can’t depend on the share price to have a drastic reaction over the summer. Consequently, I have to use the charts rather than forward price-to-sales for a buy.

Looking at figure 6, we can see the sharp sell-off prior to news, but the stock has recovered following. Still, the share price is trading below the IPO and secondary offering prices of $15 and $10 per share, respectively.

Figure 6: XERS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

In my previous XERS article, I was looking for entry below the $10 spot, which I was happy about before Memorial Day. I did begin a speculative position and was looking to increase the position size once the share price broke above those downtrend lines on the daily chart. But the share price stalled right at the 100-day EMA and eventually sold off. At the moment, I will hold off on a buy until I see a reversal in the HMA on the daily chart. Once I see a short-term reversal, I will commit to a double-down buy.

Conclusion

Besides the sell-off in the share price, the company remains on track to transition into a commercial stage company and become a leader in the diabetes space. Indeed, I am investing now due to the potential transition into a commercial stage company. However, my bullish long-term outlook for the company spawns from the company's technology and their push to specialize in the diabetes segment. Xeris could be one of a few small-cap biotechs who are mainly focused on the diabetic population. This allows the company to have a focused commercial strategy and salesforce, which can help maximize margins. Developing shelf-stable injectable formulations is something that is relatively novel and is a growing trend due to the push for patients to self-administer their prescriptions to reduce healthcare costs. This could make Xeris a valuable company as a result of their own products and potential licensing/partnerships. Although we are currently focusing on Gvoke, the platform and the pipeline are impressive with a strong IP portfolio. If the company can get a couple more products to the finish line, I think Xeris would be a solid acquisition target.

As for the near-term PDUFA delay, I don’t see it being a dreadful event for the company or shareholders. The company was not expecting to launch Gvoke until Q4 anyway, so the delay is not severely impacting the company's launch plans. Of course, a delayed approval prevents the company from putting down the pedal on some their other launch activities but, I can't say this news killed my hypothesis about Xeris. In fact, it only provided me another buying opportunity at a cheaper valuation.

The near term downside risk has come from the FDA scheduling Gvoke’s new PDUFA date for September 10th, which will create a point of critical mass for the share price. If the company does not receive approval before that date, I suspect the company will receive a CRL for similar reasons as BIVIGAM. If the FDA provides a CRL for Gvoke, I will liquidate my position directly upon news publication.

As I stated in my previous XERS article…

Precisely predicting the stock price in the near term is unknowable. In view of this, I would like to stress restraint because XERS is a speculative stock. There is a risk that investors could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. Though the upside potential of XERS is great, it is a long way from being a risk-free investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.