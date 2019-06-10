ConocoPhillips - Investors Should Go Long Now

Investors should use the decline to create a small position now with a view of adding more on declines.

The recent collapse in the energy markets has pushed some really good names into the correction territory. One such name is ConocoPhillips (COP), which has lost 20 percent from its 2019 high registered in February. On some parameters, it seems that COP is a good investable opportunity available to the investors.

Since April, NYMEX crude has lost almost 25 percent in a relentless fall as fears over the U.S.-China trade deal, lingering concerns over a global growth slowdown, and a supply excess due to an unexpected inventory build-up cast doubts over any potential balancing in the oil market. As crude oil is a highly volatile commodity, it is unsafe to rule out further downside in the coming weeks. The weekly NYMEX crude price chart below tells us that $43 has been respected by the market multiple times ever since the post-2014 crash recovery began in 2016. If crude oil does test the mentioned support, then oil stocks and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) could become good and low-risk trading as well as investing positions.

Source: TradingView

It would have been fairly easy to say that natural gas also has a similar chart pattern and that investors could use the support. But, unfortunately, the weekly support for NG has been breached decisively, and lower levels should certainly be expected. Take a look at the weekly natural gas price chart below which confirms the breakdown.

Source: TradingView

The possibility of deeper downsides in crude oil and natural gas begs the question that whether there should be a hurry to create a position in COP? It is obvious that if crude and natgas go lower, then it would impact the cash flows of the company, leading to deterioration in the valuation. But, at the current level of $57, COP is available at a relatively cheap forward PE of 12.4, and at a 3-year low price-to-sales ratio of 1.815.

These are good enough levels to at least initiate a partial position in COP since it is nearly impossible to predict the perfect bottom in either the commodity or in the stock. As the price of the commodity goes lower, it must be seen whether the price of the stock follows the decline or not. If it does follow, then the investors will have better levels to increase their exposures, but if it does not, then it can be reasonably ascertained that the energy market will soon bottom out as the stocks tend to react preemptively.

Investors also have the painful memory of the sharp dividend cut in 2016, and therefore, the company has stated that unless NYMEX crude drops below $40, the cash flows will be sufficient to cover the base dividend and ensure its growth. All the data presented below has been taken from the ConocoPhillips February Investor Update.

In the investor update, the company mentioned the net income sensitivity and the cash flow sensitivity for a range of commodity price fluctuations, $45-$75/bbl WTI. For instance, the company’s annualized net income increases by $30-$40M when the crude moves up $1.

A similar impact is seen on the annualized cash flows, as is presented in the information below.

If the energy market begins to turn around, then COP could quickly bottom out as the stock has been aggressively dumped leading to oversold conditions.

This makes it fairly simple for an investor; if he holds COP, then he could add a small stake now and add aggressively when crude approaches $40. Since the stock is oversold in the short-term, there is no urgency to create a hedge by purchasing a put option or by shorting out-of-money call options.

Conclusion

At a forward PE of 12 and a 3-year low PS ratio of 1.81 makes ConocoPhillips ripe for investment at the current level. Since it is nearly impossible to call the perfect bottom in the stock, investors are well advised to start initiating small positions with a view of adding more whenever the stock is at more attractive valuations.

Although the company's cash flows are affected because of the drop in the energy markets, until the time crude falls below $40, the operating cash flows will sufficiently cover the dividend as well as sustain its growth.

Hope it helps!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.