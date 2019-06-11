Frontier Communications: Potential Restructuring Incoming

Frontier Communications (FTR) is making headlines once again. Its shares fell 12% right after it announced changes in its top brass. While there may not be an imminent threat to the company, the churn in its top-level roster suggests that there may be some drastic restructuring and reorganizing changes coming ahead that can hurt the interest of its shareholders over the short to medium term time horizon. I would reiterate that long-side investors would be better off if they avoided investing in the company altogether. Let’s take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

The Development

Frontier Communications announced on Friday that it had elected three new board of directors and that two of its board members had resigned. Its board now consists of 9 members, out of which 8 are independent. More importantly, the telecom stalwart also announced the appointment of Sheldon Bruha as its new full-time CFO, and their press release was all praises for their new financial head.

Apart from that, Frontier Communications did not make any major announcements on Friday that would otherwise indicate a change in its financial or operational positioning, a shift in roadmap or alterations in their capital allocation strategy. The selloff in the telecom stalwart was entirely driven by the churn in its board members and the appointment of their new CFO, Sheldon Bruha.

Bruha isn’t entirely new to the company. He joined Frontier Communications as a treasurer in February 2018 and was appointed as the interim CFO of the company later in August, after Perley McBride - the telecom company's full-time CFO – resigned. So, it’s not like Bruha is an outside hire who would have to spend the next several months in grasping the financial and operational intricacies of Frontier Communications.

But the recruitment of a CFO has regularly been a point of discussion in major investing forums and even during Frontier’s past earnings calls, like this one here. This had led to a buildup of speculative theories which basically suggested that Frontier is in such a dire position, both financially and operationally, that nobody would want to tarnish their careers by accepting the role of a CFO. This appointment at least puts that kind of conjecture to rest.

But, overall, the appointment of a new full-time CFO is a net positive for Frontier Communications. Sheldon Bruha would now be available full-time to guide the company's management in terms of financial decision-making, and he may come in handy in negotiating future asset divestiture deals. One can argue that the departure of its two board members isn’t a good sign, but all I’ll say is that three new board members joined the company as well. If Frontier was a sinking ship, Bruha and the new board members may not have joined.

The Fears

With that said, the churn in their board members and the appointment of a new CFO do raise a few questions and arguably even fuel some fears. For starters, one would imagine that the new additions to Frontier’s top brass would bring along a fresh outlook, a different roadmap, and a new strategy to turn things around. They may have a different style of decision-making which may not sit nicely with everyone, shareholders included.

But it's quite likely that the new board members and the new CFO would want to drastically restructure and reorganize Frontier’s state of operations going forward as the company has been on a downward spiral of late. These efforts usually begin with extreme measures such as writing off distressed assets, divesting assets, raising debt which may include dilution or tapping secondary markets to raise fresh capital (leading to dilution).

Risk-averse investors and existing investors who have already lost a substantial amount of their original investments in Frontier may not be feeling too enthusiastic about these prospective events. These developments can potentially catapult the downtrend in its shares over the subsequent months, and so it’s understandable why there was a selloff when the company announced a major overhaul of its top brass.

Besides, there’s no guarantee that Frontier’s management would actually be able to turn things around for the company – operationally or financially - even after undertaking a slew of drastic measures. But what’s certain is that if Frontier’s shares continue to drop further, it may be forced to carry out another reverse stock split just to remain compliant with listing norms and to be considered investable amongst institutional investors. I've already explained why a reverse split can further push Frontier's shares lower and aggravate shareholders pain in my prior article (found here), so we won't be covering the same topics here again.

Your Course of Action

Overall, I believe that the new additions to Frontier's top brass just fuels uncertainty amongst shareholders at this point in time. If Frontier's management's plans were so robust and viable, they wouldn't have had to bring in Mohsin Y. Meghji, who Frontier Communications described as a corporate turnaround specialist in their press release. So, we should brace for major restructuring and reorganizing developments in coming months.

With that said, I believe that existing investors who are relatively risk-averse should exit the company at every possible rally. Frontier's shares could become even more volatile going forward, depending on the extent, scale and intensity of potential reorganizing developments. That could be asset sales, write-offs, layoffs, reverse stock split, partially shutting down operations etc.

The chart attached above would indicate that Frontier has lost broadband subscribers consistently for the past quarters years. Frontier’s management would have to buck the ongoing trend of rampant subscriber losses for the company to be considered investable once again. Its operational turnaround stands to drive its financial growth, and so investors should be focused on that.

Hence, I believe that investors should wait for the company to actually start showing signs of a turnaround before buying the stock, or it may be akin to catching falling knives. Good Luck!

