QuinStreet: Undervalued And Prepared For Growth

The ongoing shift from traditional to digital ad spending is a secular trend and will provide a significant tailwind to QNST.

The company announced Q3:19 results, mostly in line with the expectations set by the management in Q2. The management reiterated its fiscal 2019 guidance.

Company Description

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) specializes in performance marketing products and technologies. The company serves clients in high-value, high-consideration market verticals, including financial services, IT/technology, home services, and education.

Data by YCharts

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $11.83-20.02 49.8 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $0.0 million 0.0% Insider/Institutional 11.4%/87.6% ROE LTM 5.0% Public Float 41.6 million Book Value/Share $4.0 Market Capitalization $760.6 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 748,306

FYE June FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Sep $0.08A $0.14A $0.14A $0.19E $0.19E Q2 Dec $0.07A $0.12A $0.12A $0.15E $0.15E Q3 Mar $0.16A $0.14A $0.14E $0.20E $0.21E Q4 Jun $0.13A $0.21E $0.21E $0.24E $0.25E Year* $0.45A $0.62E $0.62E $0.78E $0.81E P/E Ratio 30.3x 24.5x 19.4x Change (%) 311.5% 37.3% 26.2%

FYE June FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Sep $87.4A $112.8A $112.8A $129.8E $129.8E Q2 Dec $87.5A $104.1A $104.1A $114.5E $114.5E Q3 Mar $117.9A $116.2E $120.2E $127.8E $132.3E Q4 June $111.5A $131.5E $127.1E $151.3E $146.2E Year* $404.3A $464.7E $464.3E $523.4E $522.8E Change (%) 34.9% 14.9% 12.6%

Q3:19 Highlights

Q3:19 revenues were $116.2 million, down 1% from Q3:18, reflecting loss of revenue from key clients and weakness in mortgage market.

The Financial services client vertical represented 75% of Q3:19 revenues and was flat YOY; the education client vertical represented 13% of Q3:19 revenues and declined ~25% YOY; the home services vertical and B2B technology sector represented the remaining 12% of Q4:19 revenues and grew 31% YOY.

The management sounded cautious regarding the Education vertical in the near term amid loss of its largest client, though long-term outlook remains optimistic.

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding DCEH write-off) in Q3:19 was $10.3 million vs. $11.2 million in Q3:18.

Management expects FY 2019 revenue to be up around 15% and adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to ~10%.

We marginally adjust our estimates based on the quarter end results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and increase our target price to $19.50, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 28%.

Primary Risks

Client concentrations remain a key risk. A loss of a key client or a failure to renew a large contract could significantly impact financial results.

A reduction in digital marketing spending due to an economic downturn could negatively impact earnings.

Quarterly Summary - Q3:19

Revenues down 1% vs. prior year. Total revenues were down ~1% versus Q3:18 ($116.2 vs. $117.9 million) and were up sequentially vs. $104.1 million in Q2:19. For Q3:19, we forecasted $120.2 million of revenues. The decrease largely demonstrates loss of revenue from key clients including Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), and a large insurance client. The education and mortgage market also saw weakness. The company continues to see strong demand for its digital marketplace solutions.

Total revenues were down ~1% versus Q3:18 ($116.2 vs. $117.9 million) and were up sequentially vs. $104.1 million in Q2:19. For Q3:19, we forecasted $120.2 million of revenues. The decrease largely demonstrates loss of revenue from key clients including Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), and a large insurance client. The education and mortgage market also saw weakness. The company continues to see strong demand for its digital marketplace solutions. Financial Services and Education vertical were subdued. The financial service vertical accounted for ~75% of Q3:19 revenue which was flat YOY at $86.9 million. The growth in personal loans and credit cards was offset by the softness in the mortgage market. The Education vertical represented 13% of Q3:19 revenues and declined ~25% year-over-year to $14.7 million. The vertical was impacted by the loss of its largest client Dream Center Education Holdings which accounted for ~40% of its revenue. The company expects to deliver sequential growth from Education in fiscal Q4:19 but foresee year-over-year declines in this business for full-year 2019. The other client vertical which includes home services and B2B technology represented the remaining 12% of Q3:19 revenues and grew 31% year-over-year to $14.6 million.

The financial service vertical accounted for ~75% of Q3:19 revenue which was flat YOY at $86.9 million. The growth in personal loans and credit cards was offset by the softness in the mortgage market. The Education vertical represented 13% of Q3:19 revenues and declined ~25% year-over-year to $14.7 million. The vertical was impacted by the loss of its largest client Dream Center Education Holdings which accounted for ~40% of its revenue. The company expects to deliver sequential growth from Education in fiscal Q4:19 but foresee year-over-year declines in this business for full-year 2019. The other client vertical which includes home services and B2B technology represented the remaining 12% of Q3:19 revenues and grew 31% year-over-year to $14.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA at $10.3 million excluding DCEH write-off. QNST reported adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million or 9% of revenue excluding a one-time net charge of $5.8 million in the quarter related to DCEH. Including the charge, adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, down 59% YOY.

QNST reported adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million or 9% of revenue excluding a one-time net charge of $5.8 million in the quarter related to DCEH. Including the charge, adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, down 59% YOY. Adjusted net income at $7.5 million. Excluding DCEH write-off, QNST reported adjusted net income of $7.5 million or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $8.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share in Q3:18.

Excluding DCEH write-off, QNST reported adjusted net income of $7.5 million or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $8.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share in Q3:18. Outlook FY 2019. QNST now expects full fiscal year 2019 sales growth at ~15%, which is at the lower end of its earlier guidance range of 15% to 20% year-over-year. While it reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to approximately 10% (excluding DCEH write-off).

Outlook

The company aims to aggressively pursue profitable growth through investing in new products and media strategies. It plans to remain vertically focused, choosing to grow through depth, expertise, and coverage in the current client verticals. Management plans to enter new client verticals selectively over time, both organically and through acquisitions.

Management is focusing specifically on two key verticals - Financial Services and Home Services. Financial Services is the largest vertical accounting for ~75% of QNST's sales as of Q3:19. Total online ad spending in the financial services sector is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 12.8% during 2016-2020. While the estimated home services online ad spending is ~$3.5 billion in 2018. QNST is currently present in 10 to 12 sub verticals in Home Services which can potentially be scaled to 100 sub verticals. Both financial services and home services present large addressable market for QNST.

QNST now expects Q4:19 revenue to be in the range of $128-132 million and its fiscal year 2019 revenue growth to be around 15%. The management noted that it is looking at fiscal 2020 as the first year to record over $500 million in revenue. For full-year 2019, QNST is guiding for adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to approximately 10%.

We expect growth to continue in digital media and performance marketing. Having 20+ years of effective results, QNST is well positioned to capture the industry uptrend.

Earnings Estimates

QNST continues to invest in new products and media strategies which should drive business momentum going forward. We expect growth across its major verticals specifically financial services, home services, and education. Our forecast assumes the majority of revenue contribution to come from financial services clients and home services clients.

Revenues for 2018 were $404.3 million, up 35% YOY. For 2019 and 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 14.9% and 12.6%, respectively. This forecasted revenue growth results in $464.7 million and $523.4 million of revenue in years 2019 and 2020. Since new products and strategies are expected to add scale to operations and enhance margins, we forecast 640 basis points gross margin expansion from 2017 through 2020. In 2017, QNST's gross profit margin was 10.1%. We are forecasting an improvement in margins to ~16.5% by 2020. The 2020 gross margin estimate of 16.5% is below many of QNST's industry peers and we believe this result is achievable.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for FY18 was 8.6%, up 460 bps versus FY17. For FY18, total adjusted EBITDA was $34.6 million. For 2019 and 2020, we forecast total adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million and $60.9 million, respectively.

We forecast adjusted net income to increase from $22.5 million in 2018 to $32.7 million and $41.5 million in 2019 and 2020. This forecasted growth in adjusted net income results in forecasted earnings per share of $0.62 and $0.78 in 2019 and 2020.

Valuation And Recommendation

We value QNST using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA multiples), blended with our discounted cash flow valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing QNST in line with the industry median P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA multiples. Since QNST is a multi-year growth story based on the aggressive expansion plans, we are applying these multiples to our forecasted 2020 results, and then averaging the three targets, after which we discount that average target back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The average of these three multiple-based targets is $23.96, which discounts back to the present $21.56.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our discounted cash flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next one year and then grows EBIT at a 12% rate over years 2-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.56%. This, in turn, is a combination of a 7.31% cost of equity and 0% pre-tax cost of debt. Thus, our DCF produces a value of $17.61.

The combination of $21.56 at 50% and $17.61 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $19.58, which we round down to $19.50. The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples, while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

Source: QuinStreet and Singular Research

The exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $0.62 and $0.78. The unshaded portion of the chart shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples (essentially all below the industry peer group average) above the current price.

The exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions.

Join the "Best of the Uncovereds" Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide quarterly update reports on all companies covered, flash reports, and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report." Along with our free trial, for the month of June, we are allowing those interested to sign up for a 50% discount for our yearly marketplace subscription. Interested? Send us a message and let us know.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.