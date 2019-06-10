We May Pick Up GlaxoSmithKline At Cheaper Prices

We bought GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) at around the $35.50 level. This number has improved considerably due to aggressively reinvesting the quarterly dividend. At present, shares are trading just over the $40 mark. From a gross sales perspective, shares still look attractive. With sales of 31,260 GBP Million over the past four quarters, the present sales multiple comes in at an attractive 2.5. This number is well below Glaxo's 5-year average of 2.8 as well as the industry average of 4.0.

In saying this though, the weekly chart is beginning to show some technical divergences. Although price almost hit $42 a share back in March, we didn't see the RSI momentum indicator or indeed volume levels show the same strength when we hit that high. These two key indicators alert us to a possible change of direction in the near term. The RSI has lost momentum of late, and selling volume is higher on down-weeks compared to buying volume on up-weeks. Nevertheless, lower prices in quality dividend stocks is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, long-term income-orientated investors prefer lower prices due to the increased yields on offer.

Obviously, the main calling card for Glaxo is its dividend. At present, the firm pays out a forward annual payout of $1.98, which equates to at 5.1%+ yield. The firm announced its first quarter numbers last month. Management reported earnings per share pf $0.79, which was $0.13 above what consensus had expected.

Suffice it to say, we have no problem holding this stock through a slight downturn if the fundamentals remain bright, the dividend remains strong, and earnings keep on increasing at a healthy clip over the long term. In Q2 and Q3, earnings are expected to fall though by around $0.13 and $0.12 per share, respectively. Earnings for this year as a result are expected to drop by $0.19 per share over 2018. As mentioned though, the main attraction here for many investors is the large dividend. Therefore, let's see if we can spot how the dividend will trend going forward.

Although sporting a 5%+ yield, dividend growth, to be fair, has been non-existent at the firm for quite some time now. Many investors gloss over this key metric, but it is crucial for long-term growth prospects. For example, for one, it protects the purchasing power of the investor. Operating income growth over the past 10 years is basically flat, which explains the non-performance of the dividend.

A no-growth environment is one thing. Sound financials are another. Many companies (while they wait for growth to materialize) are able to keep on paying the dividend due to the strength of their financials. Over the past four quarters, GSK paid out $3,933 GBP Million from a free cash flow kitty of $6,476 GBP Million. This gives us a payout ratio of 60%, which means the existing payment doesn't look under any serious pressure at present.

How has the payout ratio been trending though? Free cash flow has been on the rise since 2015. As long as this key metric continues to rise at a faster clip than the dividend payment, then the dividend should remain stable here.

It is fair to say that Glaxo's balance sheet has never been as strong as many of its competitors. Currently, the firm has a reported debt to equity ratio of 4.65, and it must be remembered that this number is only calculated off interest bearing debt. Glaxo's combined number of debts totaled 53,706 GBP Million at the end of the firm's first quarter. However, asset accumulation on the balance sheet has been growing at a faster clip than company liabilities over the past 5 years. Again, it is the underlying trend here that we are most interested in. Obviously, a less leveraged balance sheet would better facilitate dividend growth over the long term.

Irrespective of the divergences noted above, Glaxo has continued to print higher highs since mid-2016. Analysts who follow this stock expect change to come in a big way after 2020 with double-digit earnings growth rates expected in 2021 and 2022. The fundamentals are certainly there. Shingrix has been selling really well, and HIV newcomer Juluca has really hit the ground running.

When the time comes, we may make a decision to add if we get an aggressive contraction. With respect to the trends which we outlined, there is nothing adverse at present which could potentially alter our long position in this stock. Will revisit after Q2 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.