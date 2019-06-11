Salesforce.com: Data Is Pricey, So Is Tableau

I continue to appreciate the long-term value creation under Mr. Benioff and thus would not bet against the company, but am anything but a buyer at current valuations.

Salesforce.com (CRM) is making a big move, and while the company has traditionally not shied away from some dealmaking, it is making a huge move with the +$15 billion proposed acquisition of Tableau (DATA). The deal, which comes at a big premium, is not so much welcomed by investors of Salesforce.com, although dealmaking has been crucial in the long-term value creation of Salesforce's shares.

While I am not a big fan of this deal and adjusted earnings numbers employed by the company, I am very respectful of the operational performance under the leadership of Mr. Benioff, so much that I would not consider a short position at all, even after another expensive deal.

Deal Terms

Salesforce.com has reached a deal with Tableau in which it is willing to acquire the company at a $15.7 billion valuation, that is, of course, based on an enterprise basis. The exchange rate comes down to 1.103 shares of Salesforce for each share which investors in Tableau currently own.

Marc Benioff is excited about the deal as it combines the leading CRM and analytics platform under one roof. Salesforce is all about understanding the customer and making it happy as data plays an ever more important role in this, hence the rationale to buy Tableau.

With shares of Salesforce trading at $161.22 ahead of the deal announcement, the exchange ratio comes down to a valuation of $177.83 per share for Tableau. This marks a healthy premium compared to the unaffected price of $125.49 per share, a near 42% premium indeed.

The $15.7 billion valuation is quite steep as the company updated the full year sales guidance to $1.40 billion alongside the first quarter earnings release, indicating that Salesforce is paying about 11 times sales, a healthy multiple with top-line sales growth totalling 19%. In traditional fashion, there is quite a large gap between adjusted and reported GAAP earnings. The revenue contribution of Tableau is equivalent to about 9% for all of Salesforce.com, expected to generate $16.10-16.25 billion in sales this year.

The Impact, Pro Forma Operations

The actual premium paid for Tableau is quite steep. In dollar terms, this premium amounts to about $52 per share, implying a $4.4 billion premium. It is this quite a large premium in dollar and percentage terms which makes investors in Salesforce a bit cautious as its shares trade with losses of 5%, falling $8 per share to about $153. With a GAAP diluted share count of 793 million shares, the fall in shares of Salesforce amounts to nearly $6.4 billion, about two billion more than the premium paid for Tableau. This is a clear indication that investors are a bit cautious.

Salesforce holds $6.4 billion in cash and marketable securities and $3.2 billion in debt. This net cash position of $3.2 billion will remain as this is an all-stock deal, of course.

Trading at $161 ahead of the announced deal, Salesforce was awarded a $125 billion enterprise valuation, which is slightly less than 8 times sales, much lower than the multiple paid for Tableau. Furthermore, sales growth of 21-22% is actually a few percentage points higher than that reported by Tableau as these might be the reasons why investors act with some reserves to the deal.

Not Owning, Am Admiring

I have long been admiring while being critical on Salesforce.com as well. It is clear that the company has rapidly built out a dominant position in a rapidly growing industry, and the achievements in terms of growth have been very good.

At the same time, the company is not really profitable yet and focuses heavily on adjusted earnings over GAAP earnings, yet +20% growth rates for a +$15 billion firm are a real accomplishment. Hence, while CRM has always been very expensive based on (GAAP) earnings numbers, the reality is that sales multiples were reasonable.

The promise has been that of continued growth and a leadership position, and over time, a move from very low to non-existing realistic profit margins to industry standards as high as 30-40% of sales. Such a pathway could easily justify today's valuation. The Tableau deal brings more growth and operational leadership in the marketplace but is expensive as well, as investors are acting rightfully cautious in response to the deal.

Given all of this, the company could still grow into the valuation as a tie-up with large technology players might still be in the works (at some point in the future). This is the only reason, together with the visionary leadership of Mr. Benioff, why I am not betting against the shares, but that is a whole lot different than actually owning them.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.