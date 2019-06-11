Foot Locker's Downside Looks Limited

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) missed first quarter earnings projections at the back of last month. Shares collapsed hard on the 24th, which eventually resulted in a break of $40 a share by the 31st. Since then, shares seem to have stabilized as the share price has now regained $41+ per share once more.

Many investors, though looking at Foot Locker, Inc., will believe that there are better opportunities out there. These investors may be right over the short term. The year-to-date chart, for example, looks horrible as shares at present remain down around 20% since the opening price at the start of the year.

The long-term chart though looks far more encouraging. For value plays, we always focus on the long term as many times, a stock may need months, if not years, before the market finally wakes up to its potential.

Since rallying out of its lows in late 2008, Foot Locker shares finally ended its multi-year bull run in late 2016. Since then, price has printed lower highs but also higher lows on the monthly chart. This means we have a symmetrical triangle which incidentally normally plays itself out as a continuation pattern (bullish). Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental reason which could potentially affect the share price has already been reflected in the share-price action. Therefore, let's see if the financials, dividend and valuation trends stack up with what we are seeing on the long-term chart.

When we research value plays, we like to go back at least a decade to see how the main financial metrics have been trending. Over the past decade, top line sales have grown by 4.25% on average per year. Operating profit has grown by almost 17%. This is a good start. The track record is definitely there for all to see. However, over the past 3 years, for example, sales growth has slowed to 2.32% on average per year, whereas operating profit is down by about 8%.

This scenario is very common with value plays. What we need to decipher is whether Foot Locker's speed bump is a temporary phenomenon or is it something more serious.

First, we go to the balance sheet. A red flag would be a bloated balance sheet (falling equity) in conjunction with declining profits (which we have over the past 3 years). However, we have nothing of the sort. Foot Locker has a very conservative balance sheet sporting over $2.5 billion of shareholders' equity. The firm's debts in total amount to $1.31 billion. Suffice it to say, there is no issue here with the firm's financials.

Having sound financials, though, is one thing. Generating the necessary cash to pay out a 3%+ dividend is another. $158 million was paid out in dividends last year from a free cash flow kitty of $594 million. This gives us a payout ratio of 26%. This number looks attractive for further increases. In fact, sustained stock repurchases have really taken the pressure off that growing dividend. Shares outstanding have come down well over 40 million over the past decade to currently sit at just over 112 million.

Foot Locker currently trades with a book multiple of 1.8 and a sales multiple of 0.6. These numbers look really cheap compared to the company's 5-year averages. Remember, it is assets and sales which lead to earnings growth. Yes, margins may have slipped at the company recently, but Foot Locker is still highly profitable, and its assets and sales are currently trading on the cheap.

To sum up, until something changes on the long-term chart, we wouldn't be bearish on this stock. Yes, guidance has been lowered for this year, but we would be in the camp which would be backing the company here. There is a lot of noise out there at present such as the likes of Nike (NKE) going direct or Trump introducing more tariffs on Chinese goods. We believe, though, that there is a genuine need for Foot Locker's business model. We will make a decision on FL shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.