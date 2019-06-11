Noble Energy: Latest Quarter Shows Forward Growth Potential

On Friday, May 3, 2019, natural gas-focused independent exploration & production firm Noble Energy (NBL) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on the top line but did miss their expectations in terms of earnings. A closer look at the results does reveal that there are certainly a few nice things here, as the company managed to achieve impressive production results from its operations in some of North America's largest basins, although it was certainly disappointing that Noble was unable to turn a profit from its operations.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Energy's first-quarter 2019 earnings report:

It reported total revenues of $1.052 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 18.20% decline over the $1.286 billion that the company had in the first quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating loss of $91 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $708 million operating profit that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Noble Energy had total sales volumes across its U.S. onshore portfolio of 253 mboe/day in the quarter. This reflects new record production levels from its assets in the DJ basin.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $528 million in the current quarter. This represents a 9.43% decline over the $583 million that it had in the prior-year quarter.

Noble Energy reported a net loss of $289 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $574 million net profit that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

One of the first things that we notice here is that Noble Energy delivered very impressive production out of its North American onshore assets. In particular, the company delivered record production out of its assets in the DJ basin in Colorado. This performance came mostly from its production from Mustang, which I discussed in previous articles on Noble Energy, such as this one. In the first quarter, Mustang Rows 1 & 2 were producing a total of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This was a record level for Noble Energy out of the basin and, perhaps more importantly, the overwhelming majority of it (55%) was oil. This offers some advantages for the company, as the oil pricing environment has generally been better than that for gas over the past few years. In addition, oil is somewhat easier to transport and store than gas, which allows it to feed the export markets instead of contributing to the oversupplied condition in the United States.

Perhaps more importantly for our purposes though, Noble Energy intends to increase its production in the DJ basin going forward.

Source: Noble Energy

The company hints though that natural gas will make up a greater portion of its sales volumes from the basin going forward. This is due to DCP Midstream (DCP) bringing additional gas processing and gathering capacity on-line, allowing the company to capture and ultimately market its gas production instead of being forced to flare it. In addition to this, the company currently has two wells and two fracking crews working to drill more wells in the Mustang area. This should also result in some production growth.

Noble Energy also saw rising production from its operations in the Permian basin of West Texas. The production from the region was up 30% year over year, although it was unfortunately flat over the fourth-quarter levels.

Source: Noble Energy

The company is working to up its production over the remainder of this year. it is currently running four rigs and two completion crews, with 15-20 wells expected to be completed in the second quarter alone. This should result in fairly significant growth for the company in the second half of the year. However, as I have noted in a few past articles, the Permian is currently struggling with a lack of takeaway capacity, and without sufficient takeaway capacity this production growth would be pointless, because the company would have no way to get its production to the market to be sold. Fortunately, Noble Energy has managed to solve this problem by acquiring takeaway capacity on one of the new takeaway projects that is scheduled to open in the third quarter. This should allow the company to get its new production to the market where it can be sold, thus allowing its growth path to actually play out.

In past articles on Noble Energy, I discussed the company's very strong growth prospects in Israel. This is due mostly to its interests in a few of the large fields in the area, especially Leviathan.

Source: Noble Energy

These field interests have already allowed the company to grow its production in the nation. In fact, production volumes are up about 25% from 2016 levels:

Source: Noble Energy

There is still further production growth expected to come from the area. In particular, the massive Leviathan field is only about 81% complete and is not yet producing any gas. This is expected to change later this year, as first gas is expected to come sometime in the fourth quarter. It is therefore likely that we will really begin to see this project make its presence known next year on the company's results. This helps to support Noble Energy's overall growth story.

Fortunately, there is growing demand for natural gas in the EMED region that will absorb the production from the Leviathan field, which is expected to be producing 400-450 million cubic feet per day by the end of 2020. For example, Israel is working to convert its power plants from coal to gas, which will increase the near-term demand from that market. In addition, Egypt is developing into a major regional hub for the export of LNG due to its own enormous reserves of gas, so that will provide another potential destination for the gas from Leviathan. Finally, the nearby nation of Jordan is seeking additional sources of low-cost energy to support its growing population. The natural gas from these Israeli fields can provide a source for this energy.

In conclusion, we can certainly see the company's growth potential evident in the latest results, even if the reported numbers were not as good as we would have liked. Unlike many of the American independents, Noble Energy has operations in both the United States and abroad, and both of these operations are likely to be sources of growth for the company going forward. This should have the effect of growing its revenues over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.