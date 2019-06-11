Uber And Lyft Have About 80%  Downside

If these companies survive, they will ultimately have valuations far lower than where the stocks currently trade.

Market confuses Lyft and Uber to be software companies. This is as silly as considering Domino's a software company.

There are few good valuation exercises when it comes to companies like Uber and Lyft. We share a simple model that can be easily understood by most investors.

Uber And Lyft – A Simple Valuation Exercise

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have recently made their IPOs at spectacular market valuations. Why is it that these companies that are losing money hand over fist attract such high valuations?

Looking around analyst reports and investment sites, assessments that Uber is worth $80B, $100B, or $120B are common. Much of what is written is magical thinking that is completely untethered to reality. It is hard to find good valuation exercises that make sense. One favorite of the author is a common and absurd claim that “tech” companies growing around 30 to 40 percent a year deserve an 8x sales multiple regardless of if they make any money. By this metric, apparently Lyft and Uber are undervalued.

It is unclear how investment boffins have confused these companies with technology companies in the first place. Just because Uber’s name is Uber Technologies does not make it a technology company. More specifically, Uber and Lyft are not software companies.

Not every company that writes software is a software company, nor is every company that uses technology a tech company. Software companies have high leverage business models where the incremental unit cost of sales is close to zero and incremental sales drop mostly to the bottom line. This attribute makes scaling very attractive to investors. But, scaling by itself is of no high value if it does not come with commensurate leverage. How exactly is transporting rideshare customer “N” meaningfully cheaper than transporting customer “N+1”?

While rideshare companies have used phone apps and logistics software to grow rapidly, we would argue that these are essentially transportation or logistics companies. Calling these companies software or technology companies is like calling Domino's (DPZ) a tech or software company. Anyone looking to find evidence for software like scaling will not find it in Uber or Lyft P&Ls. As we go on to demonstrate later, there is not much scalability advantage in these businesses.

When the so-called professional analysts abdicate their responsibility to investors in assessing the business model and mis-categorize the companies and resort to meaningless metrics, how can average investors value such companies?

This article presents a simple and effective valuation that can be done by anyone with rudimentary math skills without use of fancy mumbo jumbo. This intent of the valuation methodology is not to get to precise valuation but to show how absurdly overvalued companies like Lyft and Uber are.

The analysis here is done using Uber’s S-1 and its latest earnings report but similar analysis can be done with Lyft and will yield similar results.

When it comes to Uber, let us consider the following data from the company’s S-1 and its Q1 presentation.

To start off, there should be no doubt that Uber’s business has been growing rapidly although growth has moderated over the years. But what is the right metric to measure this growth?

Uber has generally highlighted the “Gross Bookings” number (see image below from Q1 presentation).

How does Uber define “Gross Bookings”?

From the S-1: “We define Gross Bookings as the total dollar value, including any applicable taxes, tolls, and fees, of Ridesharing and New Mobility rides, Uber Eats meal deliveries, and amounts paid by shippers for Uber Freight shipments, in each case without any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, Driver and restaurant earnings, and Driver incentives. Gross Bookings do not include tips earned by Drivers.”

We would argue it is overly generous to call these revenues as they include revenues of partners and fail to exclude certain key items. In our view, this Gross Bookings number should be summarily ignored for valuation purposes.

Let’s consider a different metric, Core Platform Adjusted Net Revenue, that Uber highlights (image below from Q1 presentation). These are Uber’s net revenues are after subtracting key payouts however these numbers are also dubious as Uber makes some interesting exclusions. Per the S-1: “We define Core Platform Adjusted Net Revenue as Core Platform revenue less (I) excess Driver incentives and (II) Driver referrals.”

In other words, Uber, at its own discretion, has determined that some partner payouts should be excluded. Sounds quite smelly but we will go with this less dubious set of numbers for expediency. (For what it's worth, we expect there to be a massive gulf between GAAP and Non-GAAP numbers in the future with non-GAAP numbers being mostly worthless.)

Note that the net revenues are far lower than the headline “Gross Bookings” numbers. Not only that, these net revenues have flattened in recent quarters. It looks suspiciously like Uber was dressing the “Gross Bookings” number ahead of the IPO.

Let’s set the revenues aside and look at profitability. Since there is no such thing at Uber, let’s look at their own concocted definition of profitability: Core Platform Contribution Margin.

Uber defines this as: “We define Core Platform Contribution Margin as Core Platform Contribution Profit (Loss) as a percentage of Core Platform Adjusted Net Revenue. Core Platform Contribution Margin demonstrates the margin that we generate after direct expenses. We believe that Core Platform Contribution Margin is a useful indicator of the economics of our Core Platform, as it does not include indirect unallocated research and development and general and administrative expenses (including expenses for our Advanced Technologies Group and Other Technology Programs).”

One more shady metric but since Uber wants us to think that it is a useful indicator of economics of the company, let’s see what this looks like. Again, from the Q1 presentation:

Does that look like a company that has scale benefits?

This patently manufactured metric, at its peak, showed about an 18% contribution margin. Note that this is very far from net profit which would have to account for many other costs.

Now consider yet another smelly-metric, adjusted-EBITDA, which Uber defines as: “We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding (I) income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, (II) net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest, net of tax (III) benefit from (provision for) income taxes, (iv) income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax, (V) interest expense, (vi) other income (expense), net, (VII) depreciation and amortization, (viii) stock-based compensation expense, (IX) legal, tax, and regulatory reserves and settlements, (X) asset impairment/loss on sale of assets, (XI) acquisition and financing related expenses, and (xii) restructuring charges.”

Not pretty and quite far from any indication of economics of the company. But, since Uber took so much effort to define it and present it to us, it must look good, right?

Once again, that is not the case. This metric has never peeked above zero during the time period covered under the Q1 presentation (see below).

Does that look like a company that has scale benefits?

Reality is that there is no real benefit of scale in this business. Cost per trip does not materially change as the number of users grows. On a net basis, incremental revenue dollars come with high costs in a competitive market. The deterioration is EBITDA is likely a result of Uber dressing up the revenue line ahead of the IPO.

Some will argue the EBITDA is a result of investments in growth but as we have already seen, the growth at net revenue level is nearly non-existent.

Some will argue that expenses are high due to investments in autonomy. However, we are unsure how anyone can say with a straight face what advantage an app development and logistics company like Uber has in the autonomy field compared to AI experts like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and other companies dedicated to autonomy. There is certainly no evidence that Uber’s autonomy efforts amount to anything more than a hill of beans.

The harsh truth is that this EBITDA numbers, as bad as they are, show the company in an overly positive light and the adjusted EBITDA metrics and risk factors cited in the S-1 make a mockery of GAAP earnings and capital markets.

The future of the company looks even more bleak. Uber neither has pricing power on its products nor does it have control over its costs. In terms of pricing, customers are generally not willing to pay a premium for using one rideshare service compared to the others. There is very little customer loyalty (for example, the author has two youngsters in college who have multiple apps on their phones and routinely switch between Lyft, Uber, and other rideshare options even though they are living on parents’ dime). There is certain amount of name awareness and brand value but the switching costs from customer perspective are nearly non-existent.

From a cost perspective, the story is no better. An Uber driver, acting as an independent contractor, may be working for many different rideshare companies at the same time and will take on the most lucrative ride at a given point in time. Uber and other players cannot meaningfully restrict the driver given the “independent contractor” status of these drivers. The driver can switch between various rideshare brands at will to optimize their income and convenience. There is no doubt that being a part of a large network such as Uber has its benefits in terms of getting business, but drivers will not be wedded to any network that does not generate adequate income. Even if we were to ignore the pressure from society and government on independent contractor wages, any effort to extract more from drivers by Uber will invariably lead to competition. As such, we see this ride share business ripe for adoption by open source community and by local co-operative taxi efforts.

Collections from restaurants on the Uber-Eats side of the business are also sensitive to restaurant owner demands. Uber does not have much leverage in gaining above market prices from restaurateurs.

Squeezed between customers, driver partners, and commercial customers, it is unlikely that this rideshare model will yield net profits in excess of 10% of net revenues at steady state. To be sure, even 5% net profit will be difficult to achieve. If and when companies like Uber get to the stage of delivering this level of profitability, it is likely that the growth of these companies will be in the single digits or low double digits – in other words, these companies will likely not be growth stories in any sense of the narrative.

Companies with the profile described above do not deserve a P/E multiple of 10 or at most 20. If we optimistically assume that 10% net margins are possible and the P/E is about 10 to 20, that means that a company like Uber can at best be valued 1 to 2 times net revenues. In Uber’s case that would be $10B to $20B. This would be a very generous valuation for Uber.

“What about growth?” some investors may ask. Given the massive capital burn these companies display, it is generous even to assume that future growth will be driven by the incremental new shareholders.

Setting aside the disclosures in the S-1, one of the biggest challenges with Uber is that there is no clear path to profitability. Such a company should be held by private equity and has no business to be in public markets. Uber is nothing but a “buyer beware” investment class being foisted on unaware public and being permitted by our lax security rules and a SEC that does not even crack down on overt fraud as we have seen with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Prognosis

Note that Uber and Lyft IPOs have been a bust with the stocks trading significantly below offering prices. What these IPOs are telling us is that investors are not willing to believe the narrative of companies and investment bankers. At the same time, very few have an idea what companies like Uber and Lyft should be worth.

There is no visibility as to when these companies can be sustainably profitable. Pressure from restaurant partners to cut costs and pressure from customers for lower fares are real. And, so is the pressure from drivers and the society to increase wages for drivers. These dynamics not only reduce rideshare companies’ pricing power but also simultaneously increase their cost structure. These dynamics make future profitability of these companies iffy.

As discussed in this article, even with favorable assumptions, rideshare companies will be lucky to generate net margins around 10% of net sales. Considering the cash needs of these companies, a 1 to 2 multiple on current revenues is just about the most optimistic valuation we can see.

Taking this approach puts Uber valuation at about $10B to $20B compared to the current market value of about $75B. Consequently, we see Uber as having approximately 80% downside from the current levels.

Lyft has more favorable dynamics as the company has been run less profligately and more leanly than Uber. However, Lyft suffers from having to fight against a more well-capitalized larger player. In the end, we do not see much difference in the long-term prospects of Lyft compared to Uber. We estimate Lyft’s best-case valuation to be between $2.5B and $5B compared to the current market value of about $17B. However, Lyft has more potential to grow than Uber due to its smaller market share. Lyft could potentially get to about a $4B to $8B best case valuation in about a year. Consequently, we see Lyft having approximately 80% downside from the current levels.

We believe capital markets are grossly overvaluing these companies but does the overvaluation mean that these companies are easy short candidates? Not necessarily.

The problem is that we are living in a valuation bubble funded by easy money. It is unclear when the bubble will burst. Shorting these companies should only be considered by investors who can nurse long-term short candidates.

