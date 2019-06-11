How The Antitrust Ruling Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences For Qualcomm

While Qualcomm intends to appeal, the uncertainty and prospect of dramatic changes at the company will hold back the stock until there’s more clarity.

The court findings could lead to fewer chipset sales in the QCT segment as competition heats up, but the biggest impact could be in QTL patent licensing revenue.

The court ordered that Qualcomm must stop several practices such as not following FRAND terms, not supplying chips without a license and hindering the competition.

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) made the decision to pursue an antitrust case against Qualcomm (QCOM) in 2017. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Lucy Koh drew a number of conclusions when she ultimately ruled against Qualcomm. A PDF containing all of the court’s findings and conclusions can be found here.

The stock reacted badly in response since the immediate knee-jerk reaction is to go negative. However, investors need not overreact at this point by taking on stock positions based on the court ruling because there is still the possibility of an appeal. A successful appeal could overturn the current ruling by the court, which would propel the stock upwards and reclaim lost ground. Having said that, it’s prudent for investors to be aware of the potential ramifications of the court’s decision for Qualcomm and the reasons why.

While Judge Lucy Koh made a number of conclusions, some stood out more than others. The ones most relevant to Qualcomm seem to be:

Qualcomm is not always licensing its patents on “Fair, Reasonable And Non Discriminatory” (“FRAND”) terms, which increases their patent licensing revenue.

Qualcomm must stop its strategy called “no license, no chips,” which means that customers must first license Qualcomm’s patents before they can buy its modem chips.

Qualcomm is harming competition by forcing its customers to agree to terms that make it difficult for them to switch to alternative modem chip suppliers.

Overall, Qualcomm is found to have violated antitrust laws and can be considered a monopoly for all intents and purposes.

Qualcomm’s patents are central to the company

Qualcomm is a company that is well known for its intellectual property (“IP”). So much so that a lot of people think that Qualcomm’s patent portfolio is the most formidable one around when it comes to cellular communications technology. However, there are several companies such as Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) that have patent portfolios similar to the one from Qualcomm.

For instance, the latest cellular standard being rolled out right now is 5G. If we look at 5G Standard Essential Patents (“SEPs”), then Qualcomm is not at the top. According to data from IPlytics, Qualcomm ranks sixth among companies with the most SEPs in 5G.

Source: IPlytics

So Qualcomm is not exactly way ahead of everyone else when it comes to SEPs, although Qualcomm’s QTL Senior Vice President of Engineering and Legal Counsel estimated at the trial that the company held about 140,000 patents and pending patent applications as of March 2018. But only some of them are SEPs and Qualcomm’s own documents state that Qualcomm is not the top standards contributor.

The court says that Qualcomm is not abiding by FRAND licensing terms.

Yet, despite there being companies that have comparable patent portfolios, Qualcomm is way ahead in terms of the amount of revenue it earns from patent licensing. At the trial, several companies testified that the reason why this is so is because Qualcomm charges way more for its IP and that its royalty rates are not consistent with its contributions to cellular standards. For example, Apple (AAPL) even went so far as to claim that Qualcomm charges more for its patents than everyone else put together.

According to the intellectual property policy of the Telecommunications Industry Association (“TIA”), a prospective SEP holder must agree that “a license under any Essential Patent("s"), the license rights which are held by the undersigned Patent Holder, will be made available to all applicants under terms and conditions that are reasonable and non-discriminatory” before a patent can be incorporated into a cellular standard.

But when smartphone manufacturers want to license Qualcomm’s SEPs, Qualcomm will only give it to them on a “portfolio basis” or as part of a bundle that also includes non-SEPs that don’t fall under FRAND terms. Often times they may not even be related to the modem chips that smartphone manufacturers need.

Qualcomm has stated in its Form 10-K that it does this because portfolio licenses earn higher royalty rates than SEP-only licenses. Basically, Qualcomm gets a lot more than if smartphone manufacturers only have to pay for FRAND patents. This was part of the reason why Apple decided to stop paying Qualcomm for its patents, which set off a legal dispute between Apple and Qualcomm.

In addition, Qualcomm would at times refuse to license its FRAND patents. In the case of rivals that supply modem chips, Qualcomm stopped granting SEP licenses even though it used to do so years before. This despite the fact that FRAND terms specify that a license should be granted for patents to anyone who wants them, even if the request comes from a competitor.

Instead of a license, Qualcomm offered rival modem chip suppliers an agreement called the CDMA ASIC Agreement. According to this agreement, suppliers could only sell modem chips to “Authorized Purchasers” as determined by Qualcomm. This gave Qualcomm the power to control who could and could not buy modem chips from rivals. Suppliers also had to inform Qualcomm, with whom they were competing against, of sensitive information such as the specific quantities of modem chips they had sold to a particular customer.

Qualcomm did grant licenses to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) that it called Subscriber Unit License Agreements (“SULA”). The SULA specified a royalty percentage based on the price of a handset and ensured that the OEM could sell handsets incorporating Qualcomm’s patents without fear of a patent infringement suit from Qualcomm. If the customer held a significant number of patents of their own, Qualcomm could request that they grant it a royalty-free cross license to their patents.

The court says that “no license, no chips” is no longer allowed

Qualcomm has several reporting segments, including the Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (“QCT”) segment and the Qualcomm Technology Licensing (“QTL”) segment. The former deals with chipsets, including the Mobile Station Modem (“MSM”) and Mobile Data Modem (“MDM”) series, and the latter handles the licensing of Qualcomm’s patent portfolio.

Qualcomm’s policy of “no license, no chips” means that revenue at the QCT and QTL segments are effectively tied together. Qualcomm’s own documents reveal that it is the QCT chip market share that sustains QTL’s royalty rates, primarily because it insulates Qualcomm from legal challenges and litigation. Without the chip business, more licensees or potential licensees could decide to fight QTL license demands.

The fact is that manufacturers making cellular handsets cannot get their phone to work without a modem chip. Since Qualcomm can cut off the supply of modem chips if there’s no license in place, manufacturers are not inclined to pursue favorable terms with regard to patent licensing from Qualcomm.

Otherwise, OEMs could be left without modem chips if they run the risk of not having a license with Qualcomm. Something that companies cannot afford to do if they want to stay in the business. This effectively boosted revenue at the QCT and the QTL segment in particular.

The court says that Qualcomm’s efforts to stymie the competition are not allowed

As stated before, Qualcomm did not always follow FRAND terms, especially when dealing with rival suppliers of modem chips. But that’s not the end of it. In fact, Qualcomm is said to have gone through great lengths to prevent rivals from entering the market, delayed or hampered their entry and promote their exit if competing against Qualcomm. All conduct that is considered anticompetitive.

Qualcomm would intentionally refuse to license their cellular SEPs to competitors, which meant that they could not be certain that Qualcomm would not sue them and their customers for patent infringement. Furthermore, Qualcomm wrote its licensing terms in such a way that made it difficult for its customers to use modem chips from any other supplier besides itself. For instance, smartphone manufacturers are eligible for rebates from Qualcomm, but only if they use Qualcomm modem chips on anywhere from 85% to 100% of all the smartphones they’ve sold.

Anything less than that and the manufacturer will have to pay a lot more for Qualcomm chips since there are no rebates. The difference could be very substantial if you take into account the volume of handsets and the fact that every Qualcomm chipset used is eligible for a rebate. This gave smartphone manufacturers a big incentive to stick with Qualcomm as their modem chip supplier.

In addition, Qualcomm demanded as part of its patent licensing terms that its customers pay a royalty based on the entire value of the phone. These royalties had to be paid on every handset sold. Since smartphone manufacturers had to pay substantial licensing fees, Qualcomm could afford to lower their prices for modem chips. This gave Qualcomm an advantage over alternative suppliers of modem chips who had less room to lower their prices and therefore could not match Qualcomm as easily.

The fact that Qualcomm supplied 85% to 100% of all modem chips to companies meant that Qualcomm had exclusive or near-exclusive contracts with OEMs. This left little room for competing modem chip suppliers. With not enough sales volume to justify the expense of developing modem chips, many suppliers decided to call it quits, effectively eroding Qualcomm’s competition in the market for modem chips.

Consequences for Qualcomm

Although Qualcomm intends to appeal, the court findings and conclusions could have far-reaching consequences for Qualcomm going forward. Both the QCT segment and the QTL segment could see drastic changes. The latter segment is more profitable, but the former brings in the most revenue as the table below indicates.

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YoY change QCT $3897M $3722M -4% EBT $608M $542M -11% EBT as revenue % 16% 15% -1% QTL $1219M $1122M -8% EBT $809M $674M -17% EBT as revenue % 66% 60% -6% MSM shipments 187M 155M -17%

Source: Qualcomm

Judge Koh has essentially ordered Qualcomm to fundamentally change the way it goes about doing business and that it cannot continue with its current business model. If this happens, both the QCT and QTL segments stand to lose revenue. However, the QTL segment looks to be the one that will be affected the most. This is bad news for Qualcomm because the QTL segment happens to bring in the most profit.

If we take into account that other companies with similar patent portfolios get far less in patent licensing fees, then Qualcomm could stand to lose a lot of what it currently gets. Companies that in the past were hesitant to extract better terms from Qualcomm will be emboldened to try to lower their royalty payments to Qualcomm and bring them in line with what they are paying other companies for their patents.

Since Judge Koh has ordered Qualcomm to renegotiate its patent licensing agreements, companies will get the opportunity to do just that. Especially since OEMs seem to agree in their testimony to the court that Qualcomm’s royalty rates are higher than any other cellular patent holder despite Qualcomm not being the top standards contributor. Companies could try to lower their royalty rates by separating SEPs that fall under FRAND terms and patents that do not because they are not essential to implementing a cellular standard.

Judge Koh has also ordered that Qualcomm cannot stop supplying modem chips when there’s no patent license, which gives customers a lot more leeway in terms of holding out for more favorable terms from Qualcomm. But regardless of how companies go about it, Qualcomm QTL segment looks destined to take a big hit. In theory, the QTL segment could be left with just a fraction of what it currently gets after all is said and done.

However, the QCT segment could also be faced with fewer shipments of chipsets. Although many modem chip suppliers have gone away over the years, there are still a few left. More could be coming now that the court has determined that Qualcomm has an antitrust duty to license its SEPs to rival modem chip suppliers. Suppliers that have until now lived in the shadow of Qualcomm will feel less constrained to go after modem chip customers by offering them better deals in order to entice them to make the switch from Qualcomm.

Former modem chip suppliers Current modem chip suppliers Freescale Samsung Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) Mediatek Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Huawei (HiSilicon) ST-Ericsson Unisoc Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

For instance, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) tends to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon system on chip (“SoC”) on smartphones destined for the U.S. market. But outside of the U.S., that same smartphone model from Samsung can come with Samsung’s own Exynos SoC. Apparently, this is done to appease Qualcomm and prevent a potential patent dispute, but Samsung may feel differently now that the legal ramifications have changed.

If more SoCs from suppliers like Samsung are used in handsets worldwide, then Qualcomm could see fewer Snapdragon shipments or lower prices for their chipsets due to stiff competition. In either case, revenue at the QCT segment will go down as a result.

Qualcomm could see drastic changes, but it doesn’t have to be that way

It’s important to note that the final word has not yet been said in the antitrust case against Qualcomm. Qualcomm itself has issued a rebuttal and there is a chance that Judge Koh’s rulings will be overturned on appeal. If that happens, Qualcomm’s QCT and QTL segments may not see revenue drop as expected and the stock could rally off of such a development.

Qualcomm’s customers and competitors will probably take a wait-and-see approach until there is more clarity on what will happen, which means no imminent changes to chipset sales or patent licensing. In the meantime, Qualcomm’s stock is most likely to be going sideways in a trading range until everything has been sorted out.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

