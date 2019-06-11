Alphabet: Too Cheap, Down 20% From 52-Week Highs

I’ve got to say that I was pretty surprised when I saw the news that the DOJ was planning on opening up an anti-trust investigation into Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG). So much of the trade war that we’ve embarked upon with China seems to be revolving around maintaining the strength of American technology on a global scale, so potentially mounting an attack on one of the United States' crown jewels in the tech space seems a bit counter-intuitive. Alphabet uses the reliable cash flows from its dominant search platform to subsidize R&D in its other bets area. To me, regulation on a company like Alphabet could end up having the unintended consequence of hampering technological innovation in the U.S. and that surely isn’t something that our leaders want.

Furthermore, even if you’re willing to look past the importance of the tech wars in terms of a national security standpoint and focus on the ant-trust issues, I think it becomes really hard to make an argument that Alphabet (or any of the other F.A.N.G. names, for that matter) deserves regulation because I don’t believe that these companies are harmful to the consumer. Sometimes when the DOJ is involved in the regulatory process it’s not just looking at the consumer, but the size/scale/strength of a business relative to its peers. Obviously, Alphabet dominates the internet search market, yet in terms of overall advertising (which is not how the company makes the vast majority of its sales/profits), Alphabet only has a ~15-25% share, depending on which metrics you’re looking at. Yes, this is a sizable piece of the advertising market, but I don’t think it represents a monopoly by any means.

Yes, all of these companies have demanding market share positions, yet they largely offer free and/or reduced-priced services. I suppose the counter-argument here is that nothing is really free and consumers have traded away the right to their digital privacy for these free/cheaper services. Some say we’ve made a deal with the devil in this regard, though personally speaking, I’m happy to have these tech giants in my life.

At the end of the day, personal narratives mean very little in the stock market, though. My opinion on the pros and cons of Alphabet’s services, its operations, and its stature are of little importance. What does matter, however, is the underlying fundamentals of the stock. And, when I look at GOOGL’s valuation multiples after this 6%+ sell-off, I get really excited as a long-term investor.

Simply put, when I look at Alphabet, I see one of the most attractively valued growth stocks in the market. Alphabet's shares are now down nearly 20% from their 52-week high and after the recent sell-off, GOOGL is the cheapest of the popular F.A.N.G. names. All four of these stocks sold off today, but using the closing bell prices and current 2019 consensus earnings estimates, Netflix’s (NFLX) forward P/E ratio is 98.4x, Amazon’s (AMZN) forward P/E ratio is 61.7x, Facebook’s (FB) forward P/E ratio is 22.9x, and Alphabet’s forward P/E ratio is 22.65x.

Using those consensus EPS estimates, we see that Wall Street expects Netflix to post earnings growth of 28% in 2019, 72% in 2020, and 60% in 2021. Amazon is expected to post 36% bottom-line growth in 2019, 42% growth in 2020, and 37% growth in 2021. The market is looking for -5% EPS growth from Facebook in 2019, followed by 30% growth in 2020, and 19% growth in 2021. And lastly, Alphabet is projected to post 5% growth in 2019, 16% growth in 2020, and 15% growth in 2021.

Looking at these growth figures, it makes sense that Netflix and Amazon have higher premiums placed upon them. The market has much higher expectations for their near-term growth potential and if those expectations are met, then the higher multiples will be justified. However, I have a hard time looking out 2-3 years when making EPS projections and personally, I’m not putting a whole lot of stock in those estimates. Regardless, it’s clear that while FB and GOOGL are expected to experience a bit of a slowdown in 2019, the general growth trajectory of all of these big tech names remains strong.

I’ve written about this multiple times in the past, but it’s incredible to me that people are willing to pay ~25x earnings for stodgy, defensive investments in the consumer packaged goods and/or food & beverage space that are expected to post low-single-digit growth but aren’t bullish on GOOGL. For instance, right now shares of Coca-Cola (KO) are trading for 23.1x their 2019 consensus estimate, which only represents 1% y/y growth. Right now, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is hovering right around its all-time high, yet the stock is trading for 29.8x its 2019 EPS estimate (which represents 6% growth expectations for 2019). Procter & Gamble (PG) is another well-known defensive name that is projected to grow its bottom-line by 6% in 2019. PG shares are currently trading for 23.3x forward estimates. I could go on and on naming well-known defensive plays with 20x+ multiples.

Sure, these names offer reliable dividend yields, but at a certain point in time, it becomes baffling to me that investors are willing to subject themselves to such pricing risk (related to the potential downside of capital losses in the event of multiple compression) just to receive these 2-3.5% yields when there are names like Alphabet in the market that offer a cheaper valuation and bottom-line growth in the high-teens/low-20 percent area. And this statement is coming to you from an avid income-oriented investor. It’s rare that I’m willing to put capital to work in the markets when I’m not getting an immediate return in the form of passive income. Yet, GOOGL’s long-term growth outlook is just too attractive to ignore relative to the valuation that the market has placed upon it.

And frankly put, the DOJ’s investigations don’t change this valuation argument for me. I don’t think increased scrutiny on the company is going to have a meaningful impact on earnings growth moving forward, one way or the other. Granted, this is speculative on my part, but then again, so is assuming the worst. This company has made producing double-digit top and bottom-line growth figures over the 5 years look like clockwork. Since 2014, GOOGL’s revenues have more than doubled from $66b to $136.8b. During that same 5-year period, the company’s EPS has risen from $21.02 to $43.70 and its free cash flow/share has increased from $9.98 to $30.42.

Contrary to what certain analysts might lead you to believe, these strong growth trends have remained intact during recent quarters. I was taken aback when I saw Evercore’s note regarding the DOJ news. The firm lowered its price target from $1250 to $1200 (which still implies ~14% upside from GOOGL’s current share price). That bit wasn’t all that surprising. Analysts tend to react to short-term news and I wouldn’t expect anything less from the firm. Yet, I was surprised to see the choice of words they used in their explanation. Their analyst note said that GOOGL is “challenged by concerns of an abrupt revenue slowdown last quarter."

I guess it’s all a matter of perspective, but I don’t see a change from 21.5% growth to 16.7% growth as “abrupt.” Sure, it’s less and I suppose the print upset certain investors who were expecting GOOGL to continue its 20%+ y/y growth streak (prior to Q1, Alphabet had posted 11 consecutive quarters of 20%+ growth), but at the end of the day, I don’t consider a slowdown to 16.67% growth a major cause for concern. It’s also important to note that excluding forex headwinds, GOOGL’s Q1 sales growth would have been ~19%. The dollar is extraordinarily strong right now and GOOGL certainly isn’t alone when it comes to forex concerns. Yet, I never blame management for these issues because I believe that over the long term, currency concerns will even themselves out. In short, you’ll probably never hear me complain about a company that posts nearly 17% y/y sales growth. To me, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for long-term investors to become worried about this sort of ER print, especially when we’re talking about a company trading at a fairly reasonable 22.6x multiple.

And speaking of analyst notes and valuation, I actually tend to agree with Justin Post, analyst from Bank of America Merrill Lynch who said any potential break-up would take quite a bit of time and likely be a positive for shareholders. He said that if GOOGL was forced to break up, the management teams of its various segments would be forced to focus more on monetization (since they wouldn’t be able to rely on the cash cow that is Google’s search platform). He also mentioned that the small segments of the company would have to be more conservative with capital allocation which is a constant critique that the market has when it comes to Alphabet as a whole. More profitable, fiscally-conservative companies would likely be awarded with higher multiples by the market. With this in mind, I think it’s easy to make an argument that the sum-of-the-parts valuation on Alphabet is lower than what the individual entities would be priced as if they were forced to operate as stand-alone companies.

We’re a long way off from seeing whether or not the DOJ decides that Alphabet is in any sort of anti-trust violation and if so, if a structural or behavioral remedy is required. It’s worth noting that when the DOJ won its suit against Microsoft, it opted for behavioral anyway. I’m sure that Alphabet’s management team won’t be as antagonistic as Balmer was when he butted heads with the government agencies. I’m also sure that the DOJ will have learned a thing or two from its prior battles against big tech. But, like I said before, at the end of the day, I don’t think these reports create a major long-term headwind for GOOGL.

In the short term, I suspect that the stock will move up and down on rumor and sentiment. No one ever likes to hear the word regulation, especially in Silicon Valley. Anytime a successful, highly profitable business model potentially comes under threat, it makes sense for the market to discount the stock. But when we start talking about ~1x PEG ratios, I think that discounting has gone overboard.

I also think it’s worth mentioning that falling interest rates should make risk assets like Alphabet more and more attractive. With expectations for a near-term rate cut rising, I think the Fed will end up creating a short-term tailwind for all equities, including GOOGL and its fellow F.A.N.G. names. This is yet another reason that I feel comfortable owning a large stake in GOOGL at the moment. Investors will have to find returns somewhere in a low yield environment and while GOOGL doesn’t pay a dividend of any sorts, it does offer fairly reliable growth and that will become more and more attractive if we progress towards a Z.I.R.P. market environment.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, AMZN, KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.