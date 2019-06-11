Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today

The story has been cord-cutting, having influenced the stock price for almost 2 years now, from a high of $43/share to a low of $27 back in early 2019.

AT&T was one of the first companies I wrote about on SA, a few months back. I was long, and I'm still long, having increased my exposure to absolute max.

Some time ago, I wrote an article titled "Calling On AT&T Is Worth Your Money" where I argued that AT&T (T) stock, at valuation during February 2019, was worth looking into and perhaps investing in. Since that article, the stock price has gone up and down but ultimately appreciated 5% if we look at today's price/share.

Nothing really fundamental to put into question AT&T's forward performance has occurred - more of the opposite, I'd argue. I say we may be bound for a macro-related surge in stock price. This, to me, means little as my position is exposed to a degree where I want it at this time. It could mean an investment opportunity for others, however - provided you have a strong stomach and a value-investor's mindset if the stock market reverses and drags things down, however.

Let's take a look.

AT&T - looking back 4 months

For the past 4 months, the following has happened to AT&T.

A decent 1Q19, with in-line EPS and a revenue miss, growth in wireless service.

Some asset sales, as well as some fairly impressive net debt reduction of $2.3B

Prepaid net adds up significantly, and continued adding of 5G capabilities across the nation.

Affirming of the goal of 75% of TWX acquisition paid off by year-end, current leverage down 0.2X from the 3.0X-high at merger close.

If we look at the stock price movement, which I generally consider fairly irrelevant, we can see that despite the previous market volatility, AT&T stock hasn't moved as much as other sectors or stocks. While this may be true for many telecommunications stocks - European ones share this tendency, barring operational causes - it is worth noting, due to many AT&T bears prophesying a drop to the share that hasn't, and doesn't seem to materialize here.

The latest sell-off we can see at the beginning of June caused a decrease of 4.63% in stock price, less than the general decline of the market. The stock is currently bouncing back and trades at a forward P/E ratio of 9.15, which in itself is pretty cheap for a telecommunications company.

Risks today - similar to 4 months ago

The risks that investors see in the stock are similar to the ones we saw 4 months ago.

The merger of Sprint (NYSE:S)/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) continues to influence the stock, though it seems that the merger is experiencing some trouble (no surprise, given the scope) in the form of the airwaves/spectrum business sale in the event of a merger. Interested parties here are Amazon (AMZN), as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) isn't interested in the deal. The discussions here will likely continue, and as of yet, it's too early to consider any sort of concrete outcome seriously.

Additionally, I hasten to remind worriers in terms of Amazon, that the company's last effort to enter phones failed pretty miserably (The Fire Phone). Should it decide to enter the carrier market, there would be a whole host of new risks and considerations. Could they make it work? Certainly - but I don't believe Amazon as a potential entrant through Boost should be viewed as a significant forward risk for AT&T.

Secondly, we have the streaming video option, which we currently don't know everything (or enough) about. Described as "centered on HBO" as well as the Warner Bros. library, this service will compete with Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Amazon, CBS All Access (CBS) and an upcoming NBC streaming service, I don't consider it unlikely that some of these services will eventually be considered unappealing next to others.

However, as I pointed out in my original article, streaming services don't even account for 20% of company EBITDA (Source: "Calling on AT&T is Worth Your Money"). AT&T makes most of its profit from mobility services. While Netflix lives strictly on the subscription revenue generated by its streaming services, AT&T has a vastly different sales/service mix, and comparing AT&T to Netflix isn't, in my view, all that relevant.

One could perhaps compare the upcoming streaming service to Netflix, but such a comparison would in essence only be comparing <20% of EBITDA to an entire company.

As such, I view the downside potential even in the case that AT&T's streaming service is stillborn or explodes at launch (which I consider very unlikely) as limited in the larger long-term picture.

Thirdly, we have the company debt, created among other things by the DirecTV acquisition in 2014, as well as TWX in 2018. It's only natural that a company with $180B in debt is put under the microscope - as well it should. However, I am among the investors that choose at this juncture to trust in management's ability to deliver on the debt retirement.

Why? Because it is evident from company communications that:

The company is delivering, step-by-step, on the promised debt reduction.

The company is looking at all avenues to solidify the sheet and look at all avenues to gather capital, such as the recent sale of stakes in Hudson Yards and Hulu.

So, the company's focus and deliverance on some of its current goals in terms of debt, as well as the fact that the company in no way relies strictly on the profits from a potential streaming service, mean that I remain confident that AT&T's debt is, at this time, manageable.

The pros remain - and have been affirmed

In my article, I pointed to the company's manageable dividend and its market position as a carrier as to why you should invest in the stock. While the streaming service is an excellent addition and comes with amazing margins, the fact is that until it's actually launched and we can compare it to other offerings, the arguments from me as to why one should invest in AT&T remain focused on its legacy business and the potential contained therein.

Regardless of the company debt and future streaming service investments, the company continues to generate vast amounts of cash flow that are unlikely to simply fade. In fact, this FCF is up considerably in the past few years.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

In terms of FCF/share, AT&T's FCF is up from $0.1/$1 in 2017, to $0.14 in 1Q19. This isn't some fluke either, as this tendency has been going on for years. The dividend coverage is good, and unlike many European peers, the company remains at a fairly conservative <60% payout ratio in terms of earnings and FCF.

The valuation also remains very appealing at this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In my perspective, there's very little reason for why a value-oriented DGI investor should not have full position exposure to AT&T at this valuation. While the streaming service may indeed crash and burn (though again, I consider this highly unlikely, even if I'm willing to consider the strong risk that it won't be as profitable as the company expects), the business AT&T is in generates enough profits to keep the company interesting for investors.

Managing risk is key here, as always. How do we manage risks with this investment?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We do this by using extremely conservative forecasting. Should the company not trade up significantly from its current valuation going forward, AT&T is a very safe spot to "park" your money for the next few years. Going just by standard valuations of 15.0, you'd be garnering a >17% annual rate of return at this valuation - but even if the company were to stay at current, or drop to a blended valuation of 7.5 and trade at a share price of ~$25 in the year 2022, you would still not be losing money, thanks to the very generous dividend.

Again, I view this as next to impossible, but I want to showcase that the risk/reward ratio - the risk of you actually losing your money long term at this valuation is quite low, and the opportunity presented here should be considered appealing indeed.

The company isn't perfect at meeting estimates but does a good enough job to consider FactSet analyst expectations for the company relevant and, at the very least, somewhat indicative.

Thesis

My bull stance on AT&T remains, as does my recommendation. At this valuation, investors could do very well investing in this company due to the low valuation. The current price/valuation provides long-term safeguards for a potential downside, and the stock price during the past few months has shown that there needs to be much more significant news to drive the price down to a <$30/share level.

While such development may happen, AT&T remains investable as a company due to its market share and the size of its businesses, and I consider it far more likely for the upcoming AT&T streaming service to become at the very least a capable competitor next to current alternatives. Should this materialize, I believe we're looking at an appealing future for the company financially. It may never return to be the growth monster it once was, as it operates mostly in a very mature market - but it will nonetheless remain a very capable player on an appealing market, with a more-than-generous dividend - especially at today's valuation.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

I believe AT&T at these levels of ~$31/share to be undervalued and a "Buy." A P/E valuation of ~9 or below is very appealing for this sort of stock. I may extend my position even further if we see a drop below $28/share.

Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.