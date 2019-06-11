Grain Markets Finish Monday Positive; Rangebound Trading Should Continue With Weather The Main Focus

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect grain prices to remain rangebound with the return to a wetter pattern hampering planting, shipping, and harvesting efforts.

Monday prices finish higher with weather, trade, inspection data in focus

The U.S. July corn futures finished Monday's trading session up 0.27% to $4.1612, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 0.44% to $8.5975 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing higher 0.62% to $5.0712. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.30% ($0.05) to $16.44, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 0.79% ($0.12) to $15.24 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished up 0.53% ($0.03) to $5.65. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 2.4 cents to $5.070, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 4 cents to $4.530, resulting in a bearish 54-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.002 to $5.684. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Monday's inspection data doesn't disappoint

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending June 6 at 851k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 743k metric tonnes, and in line with trader expectations of 700k-1,100k metric tonnes. Japan (370k) and Mexico (241k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 465k metric tonnes, less than last week's 593k metric tonnes, but in line with trader expectations of 400k-600k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 276k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 77k of Hard Red Spring HRS. Iraq (105k) was the main destination.

Soybeans came in at 715k metric tonnes, more than last week's 499k tonnes and more than the traders' range of 400k-650k tonnes. China (403k) was the main destination.

Week-over-week planting making good improvements but still lagging behind average

Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of June 9, 83% of this year's corn has been planted. That's behind both last year's and the 5-year average pace of 99%. States that got off to a fast start such as North Carolina (100%), Texas (100%), and Tennessee (99%) have completed its planting, though weather was not favorable across these areas last week. In contrast, Indiana (67%), Michigan (63%), Ohio (50%), and South Dakota (64%) made nice week/week jumps in planting courtesy of favorable weather, but remain historically to near historically slow in its progress and well behind the 5-year average. Indiana (67%) and Illinois (73%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +36 and +28, respectively, but still lag far behind their 5-year averages of 98% and 100%. Of the corn planted, 59% are in good to excellent condition. That compares to 77% last year.

Spring wheat planting is at 97%, basically matching last year's pace and the 5-year average of 99%. Of the spring wheat planted, 81% are in good to excellent condition. That compares to just 70% last year and 83% last week.

Soybean planting made good week/week progress from 39% to 60%. That's well behind last year's 92% and the 5-year average of 88%. Though slowed by weather last week, Louisiana (95%) continues to lead the way in soybean planting. Meanwhile, Illinois (49%), Indiana (42%), Ohio (32%), Michigan (45%), and South Dakota (43%) are well behind the 5-year averages of 91%, 89%, 89%, 87%, and 93%, respectively. Minnesota (79%) and Iowa (70%) made the largest week/week percentage jumps of +28 and +29, respectively.

Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop continues to impress, with 64% reporting in good-to-excellent condition, which is unchanged from 64% last week and better than 38% last year. 4% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested compared to 13% last year and the 5-yr average of 10%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 96% planted (up 5% from the prior week; 65% in good to excellent condition)

Peanuts - 91% planted (up 5% from the prior week; 60% in good to excellent condition)

Rice - 96% planted (up 5% from the prior week; 61% in good to excellent condition)

Sorghum - 49% planted (up 14% the prior week)

Cotton - 75% planted (up 4% from the prior week; 44% in good to excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump indefinitely suspended the threat of tariffs against Mexico after reaching “a signed agreement” on immigration.

Central U.S. to see a return to a wetter weather pattern but not of the levels seen last month

Over the next few days or through Thursday, the nation will be under the influence of a highly amplified weather regime highlighted by strong upper-level ridging over the West U.S. and strong upper-level trough amplification further downstream across the central and eventually eastern U.S.

Anomalously strong upper ridging over the western U.S. will result in the first significant heat wave this summer. Excessive heat headlines extend from the deserts of Arizona and southern California into interior California, coastal California including the San Francisco Bay area, northward into western Oregon that includes Portland and Medford. Record-breaking, triple-digit hot temperatures will range 15-25F+ above average across these areas during this time frame.

Further downstream, a robust upper-level trough will develop over the central and eastern U.S. This will not only result in cooler-than-average temperatures across the central and eastern U.S., but will result in an active (stormy) northwest to west-northwest flow pattern. Several weak storm systems or impulses will ride along this active northwest jet, resulting in the potential for a wetter than normal footprint stretching from the interior West U.S. (north-central Rockies) into the southern High Plains, into the Missouri, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys. While large scale forcing will be robust over the central U.S., dearth low level moisture availability and subsequent lack of atmospheric instability to the north versus the probability of higher moisture/instability levels to the south mean that the southern sections of the corn and soybean belts will have higher chance for heavier precipitation totals compared to the northern parts of the belt. States such as Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas will have the greatest probability of higher precipitation totals over the next 7 days. Overall, the weather pattern across the central U.S. (corn, soybean, winter wheat belts) over the next 7 days will become more active (stormy) compared to recent days, but not to the level seen last month (in May).

In the 5-15 day time period, the jet stream will be zonal to semi-zonal which will lessen the likelihood of any extreme temperatures and instead keep temperatures across much of the nation closer to normal levels. From a precipitation standpoint, storm systems will continue to eject out of the West U.S. into the central U.S., though the precise locations that will receive the heaviest amounts are uncertain.

Final Trading Thoughts

With the U.S. and Mexico coming to terms on immigration resulting in tariffs being lifted, the attention now squarely shifts to weather as we are now trying to finish corn and soybean planting and begin winter wheat harvesting. Much of the crop progress and conditions are in line with trader expectations. However, the probability of more rain on the way could impact planting and harvesting efforts while at the same time continue to create problems along the river systems in terms of shipping. Ultimately, this should result in rangebound trading in the near term unless there suddenly is a supply shortage developing in other parts of the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.