Don't Hurry To Buy Gold

But for the steady growth of the gold price, one still needs something more.

The expectation of easing in the US monetary policy is also positive for gold.

Investors’ concerns about the possible occurrence of a recession are beginning to be reflected in the dynamics of the gold price.

Investment Thesis

The analysis of the gold market's prospects amid the actual driver indicates the presence of strong support, but not the bull market, and, consequently, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which is tied to gold

To begin with, what is not surprising.

Gold is the commodity that is traded in dollars and therefore a change in the value of the dollar is mirrored in its value. Thus, there is a strong and stable correlation between these indicators:

At the same time, if we try to find a long-term functional relationship between the value of the U.S. dollar index and the gold price, we will fail:

Gold is a protective asset and, therefore, a fall or a rise of the stock market should logically have an effect on its value. But in practice, there is no long-term, stable correlation between the dynamics of changes in the S&P 500 and the gold price:

But it is worth noting that in 2019, there have been short-term bursts of increased negative correlation between the S&P 500 and gold. This indicates that investors increasingly believe that a recession is approaching and tend to seek refuge in the purchase of gold when there is a decline in the stock market.

The same conclusion suggests itself when we analyze the correlation between gold and the VIX:

Recently, the growth in the VIX has been increasingly accompanied by an increase in the gold price, which also indicates that investors are nervous.

So, investors’ concerns about the possible occurrence of a recession are beginning to be reflected in the dynamics of the gold price. But this is only a secondary support factor. Let’s proceed to the main thing.

Ultimately, gold is a mirror image of the US real rate. It is very easy to prove it by demonstrating the mutual long-term dynamics of gold and the US real rate by smoothing over the short-term volatility:

As you can see from this graph, the history of the last 11 years is clearly divided into two periods.

The first one lasted from 2008 to the end of 2012, when the ultra-soft monetary policy drove the US real rate into the negative zone and gold to the historical maximum. The second period began in 2013 and possibly lasts up to date. During this period, the Fed began to gradually increase the interest rate, which adversely affected the price of gold.

Pay attention to an important point: since 2014, the growth in the US real rate has ceased to be clearly accompanied by a decrease in the gold price which has not gone far from the level of $1,300. The size of the US real rate has fluctuated over a fairly wide range, but gold has not gone far from this level.

What do we have now?

Now we have inflation in the US which does not want to rise above 2%:

And we have expectations that the Fed will have reduced the interest rate by the end of 2019:

All this, of course, will have a negative impact on the US real rate and will support gold. But will it be enough to form the gold bull market?

Bottom line

We need to admit, that (1) the likely approach of a recession is beginning to worry investors, forcing them to seek refuge in buying gold.

The (2) expectation of easing in the US monetary policy is also positive for gold. All this indicates solid support for this market.

But (3) history teaches that for the steady growth of gold towards $ 1,500, you still need something more than only one reduction in the interest rate and the expectation of a recession. So, for the time being, I predict only strong support for the gold market.

What does all this mean for GLD?

Over the past week, the price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (a fund that tracks the price of gold) synchronously with the gold market increased towards resistance at the level of $127. It is noteworthy that this level performed resistance role in February. I expect that after a brief consolidation, the fund price will start moving along the level of $124.

