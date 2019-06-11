Tandem Diabetes: ADA Presentations Reaffirm Control-IQ Excellent Performance

Data presented by two studies, one NIH funded and one performed in France, supported the safety and efficacy of the Tandem (TNDM) t:slim X2 with Control-IQ. In a 6 month study in adults, when compared with sensor-augmented pump therapy, Control-IQ demonstrated better time in target range, lower HbA1c levels, lower mean glucose levels and decreased incidence of both hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. Impressively, 100% of participants completed the trial and were actively using the system at the end of 6 months. Participants using Control-IQ expressed a high degree of satisfaction with respect to ease of use, trust, and desire to continue on this therapy. In the French study, which included 30 patients between ages 6-12, data after 12 weeks showed tight glucose control, 97% of the time in closed loop and reduced mean glucose. It was also noted that any advanced hybrid closed loop system must be easy to understand and use, or the benefits of the technology are not fully realized, and that the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ achieves both of these objectives.

From my perspective, the major recent advances in pump therapy revolve around reducing dangerous hypoglycemic episodes while minimizing bothersome alarms. Better systems are still needed in order to fully automate the closed loop and prevent post-prandial hyperglycemia. Efforts to resolve this issue are ongoing, and involve advanced algorithms, adjunctive medications and methods to accelerate insulin action. However, I am comfortable that system advances over the next five years will involve hybrid closed loop technologies and miniaturization of both pumps and sensors. I also continue to forecast the pump share of the U.S. type1 diabetic market to increase from 30% to 50%, driven by these aforementioned improvements. I expect Tandem to increase its U.S. market share from 15% to over 30% during this time frame. As I have stated repeatedly, Tandem's stock is expensive using conventional valuation. However, I maintain that the company will readily exceed analyst expectations for at least the next 18 months. Furthermore, as I have previously discussed, Tandem will continue to benefit from the four year pump renewal cycle, given its growing base since 2013, when the company sold 6500 pumps in the U.S., versus over 30,000 in 2018. I continue to recommend the stock.

