Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) is the clear leader in the telecom sector as the number one wireless carrier in the U.S. by subscribers. The stock has been a big winner over the past year up 19%, solidly outperforming the broad market. The story here has been overall steady results with a more manageable balance sheet in contrast to rival AT&T (T). My concern, however, turns to valuation which I feel is too aggressively priced given emerging growth headwinds. I'm bearish on VZ based on my view that the quality premium the market assigns to the stock across a number of trading-based multiples is unjustified. VZ should trade lower going forward as investors demand a higher yield for the underlying risks.

Verizon Monthly Stock Price Chart. source: FinViz.com

The Bear Case for Verizon

1. Saturated U.S. wireless market. Verizon must contend with a wireless mobile market is for all intents and purposes, a mature and saturated. It's estimated 80% of the U.S. population owns a smartphone. Effectively everyone that wants one, owns one. The company describes the environment in its annual report.

The U.S. wireless market has achieved a high penetration of smartphones, which reduces the opportunity for new phone connection growth for the industry.

Indeed, a total retail connection grew 1.5% to 118 million customers for the year in 2018 but actually declined slightly by 44k in Q1. Total revenues for the company increased 1.1% year over year in Q1 across all segments. Weak growth here is no secret; the problem is that Verizon with its current 4.2% dividend yield is neither a growth stock and not quite "value" considering stretched valuations. It's an odd spot that the stock will struggle to justify.

Consensus estimates suggest the company will grow revenues by 0.8% for the year FY2019, and just 2.5% through FY2021. I think there is downside to these estimates based on some of my points discussed further below.

2. Wireline Segment Drag. The segment that includes landline voice, enterprise solutions and also the consumer Fios services has been a drag on operating income in recent years based on a number of poor structural trends. The emergence of internet calling and video messaging largely makes traditional phone lines for many home consumers redundant and it appears many businesses are moving in that direction also. Verizon "voice connections" fell 9% in Q1. I believe the weakness in enterprise solutions which declined 4.5% in Q1 is particularly concerning. Management described the performance in the conference call as follows:

Our enterprise solutions, partner solutions and business markets revenues declined by 4.5%, 12.5% and 4.9% respectively, driven by technology shifts and pricing pressures as mentioned earlier.

The "technology shifts" here is likely a reference to cloud-based communications networking solutions offered by other companies. In a sense, Verizon's corporate partners are "cord cutting" Verizon out of the lucrative enterprise services business. This is a subject that doesn't get enough discussion but the deterioration of Verizon's enterprise and partners solutions business highlights a lack of strategy to compete with the emergence of software-as-a-service "SaaS" providers that are replacing Verizon. I think this could become a bigger issue in the coming quarters and will reinforce the bear case.

Segment Results. source: VZ Q1 results

3. Fios Video subscriber losses may accelerate with launch of Disney+ and Time Warner streaming services this year. I believe that industry wide TV "cord cutting" and Verizon's lackluster Fios video losses are still in the early stages. Total Pay TV distribution subscribers across the entire industry among all providers fell 1.9% in Q1.

Cord cutting trends: source TVtechnology.com

The Fios pay tv distribution platform peaked in early 2017 with about 4.7 million users and has since lost a net 280k in the last two years. 53k subscriber losses in Q1 2019 was up from 22k a year ago. Consumer media viewing habits continue to evolve and the need for bundled packages becomes less compelling given the number of typically less expensive a la carte options.

I see the launch of Disney+ (DIS) and TimeWarner's streaming services this year representing the next leg lower in cord cutting. Current and potential customers will have two more reasons to avoid Fios video later this year. The net subscriber losses could balloon from here if customers chose to simply have an internet package and subscribe to streaming services independently. Customers will still want the fiber optic network of Fios Internet, but Fios Video TV services may become less compelling when the number of over the top streaming services provides sufficient content in a la carte options. The scenario has implications across the industry, but as it relates to Verizon; the greatest impact will be on a turn in sentiment.

Disney Classic Animated Films. Source: Investor Day Presentation

In Q1 growth in Fios internet revenues just balanced video losses. Looking at operating statistics, the ratio of Fios Video to Fios Internet customers declined to 72% in Q1 from 78% for the Q1 2018. This implies more customers are choosing to just have the internet service and pass on the TV package. Even as Fios internet may a stronger product and continue to grow, potentially accelerated sub losses for video could outweigh any positive Fios internet numbers.

Segment Results. source: VZ Q1 results

There is nothing to suggest the decline in Fios Video will reverse or even stabilize in the near future. I believe there is downside to whatever the market is pricing in right now. A "surprise" lower in the video numbers going forward will pressure margins. Considering 2019 revenue estimates of total company growth at just 0.8%, an under-performance from Fios numbers here against expectations would be negatively perceived by the market and pull the stock lower.

4. Limited near term financial boost from 5G rollout. Everyone is excited about the next generation of mobile networks that bring speeds up to 20x faster than the current 4G standard. Reports suggest Verizon is charging $10 a month on top of their existing data plan for 5G access. The problem here is that availability among compatible phones likely means mass market penetration won't occur for the next couple of years. CNET reports that the next generation of Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhones expected to launch in September won't have 5G connectivity. The issues are related to availability of chips and modems from suppliers.

The same reports suggest only the 2020 iPhone would support the network. This is important as Apple has a near 47% market share in U.S. smartphone sales. Competition between other carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile means that pricing will still be competitive. T-Mobile has already announced that its 5G unlimited plan won't be more expensive than existing 4G plans. It's expected that adoption of 5G into the mass market only "takes off" in 2021. Don't expect 5G to be an immediate windfall for Verizon. Right now, it's more marketing than anything and not a catalyst to drive the stock price higher.

5G adoption forecast. source: ecnmag.com

5. Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technology may disrupt the wireless mobile industry by making make city-wide Wi-Fi a reality. The future availability of widespread and reliable Wi-Fi "hotspots" (independent of 5G mobile broadband) sponsored either by businesses or public entities could pressure the demand and need for mobile data service entirely. Wi-Fi 6 features longer range, better efficiency, and 4x to 10x higher speeds compared to current Wi-Fi.

The Verge presents a good overview of the technology, and reading between the lines brings to mind disruption scenarios to the current wireless business model. My take is that even if Verizon is part of the infrastructure providing the bandwidth for commercial customers; the adoption and penetration of city-wide type Wi-Fi could lead to a wave of "wireless-service-cutting" as price conscious consumer abandon the need for a data plan or even cellular service altogether. The ability to message and communicate through a variety of voice-talk apps over the internet could lead to a decline in what Verizon "retail connections".

Wi-Fi 6 info-graphic. source: TechSpot.com

Let's step back for a minute. The entire point about mobile wireless broadband is the ability to access "the internet" on the go. Imagine a future where Wi-Fi hotspots are so common that the need for a wireless data plan becomes obsolete, or is at least pushed back as an unnecessary option for some. This could become a reality over the next decade as the next generation of Wi-Fi is introduced. The latest standard 802.11ax is set to be complete by the end of this year and is already arriving on chips produced by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) according to the Verge article.

Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 855, includes support for Wi-Fi 6, and it's destined for the next wave of top-of-the-line phones. The Snapdragon 855's inclusion doesn't guarantee that a phone will have Wi-Fi 6, but it's a good sign: Samsung's Galaxy S10 is one of the first phones with the new processor, and it supports the newest generation of Wi-Fi.

Cities around the U.S. are already providing "public free Wi-Fi" which in most cases is plagued by spotty coverage or poor reception. This was my experience recently in NYC where Wi-Fi Kiosks already service 5 million users. Wi-Fi 6 solves many of these issues. The idea is that 1 wireless router could extend over multiple city blocks. If Wi-Fi coverage can keep people seamlessly connected during the course of a day; a potential large portion of Verizon customers including teenagers, college students, and the elderly may forego wireless service plans completely and simply use the internet via Wi-Fi. This point in the bearish case for Verizon is a little bit "out of the box", but looking 3 to 5 years down the line I believe these questions will be more widely discussed. It's at least a frightening thought to investors that in the not so distant future, wireless subscribers could actually decline.

6. Dividend yield at 4% has historically acted as major technical resistance.

Going back to the early 2000s, the 4% dividend yield has been something of a mythical roadblock that at each attempt has prevented Verizon's stock price from further appreciation. Approximately 6-7 times since the year 2002, the 4% yield level represented an inflection point leading to an extended sell off in the stock.

I recognize there's no rule written in stone that says VZ has to yield more than 4%. Given the circumstances, I don't see the catalyst for an extended move higher in the stock price that would push the yield under 4%. The 4% threshold represents the $60.25 price level that could be technical resistance for the stock. Indeed, over the past year, VZ has tested and sold off around that price three times including November 2018, March 2019, and most recently in May. This implies that other market participants are recognizing this long-term psychological relationship, keeping the stock in a tight trading range. History is on the bears' side in this case and buying VZ now is a bet that it can break this pattern.

Verizon Daily Stock Price Chart. source: FinViz.com

Another quirk in Verizon's dividend I'm looking at is an excessively narrow yield spread to SPY. Considering S&P 500 (SPY) dividend yield of 1.8%, Verizon's yield spread is approximately 235bps compared to a 20-year average of 300bps. By this measure, VZ is expensive relative to the market. VZ would need to be trading at $50 per share and a 4.8% yield to be fairly valued relative to the historical average spread, implying 13% downside.

VZ to SPY yield spread. source: data by yCharts.com/ chart author

7. Richly priced relative to historical valuation-multiples ranges.

Most valuation multiples for Verizon are now at the high end of their ranges going back 10 years and longer. Given the significant balance sheet debt position of $113 billion and a period of volatile earnings in recent years following a number of acquisitions this decade, I like to look at EV to Revenues (sales) as the "cleanest" measure of how expensive the company is. This measure essentially controls for relative levels of balance sheet leverage.

VZ valuation multiples time series. source: data by yCharts.com/ table author

EV to Revenue at 2.7x is the highest for Verizon since 2002. The premium here conflicts with expectations of tepid growth. When I analyze growth stocks, I typically like to see accelerating operational metrics and increasing growth to justify multiples-expansion. That's not the case with Verizon. The market appears to be bidding up the shares based on a perception of quality and lower leverage to AT&T. For reference, AT&T trades at an EV/Revenues multiple of 2.3x suggesting Verizon is about 13% over-valued to T, controlling for the relative levels of debt. Acknowledging that Verizon has less risk than AT&T, I believe VZ's premium to AT&T across various measures should still narrow going forward.

Conclusion

I recently sold my VZ shares for $60. The nice big round number wasn't the all-time high but I'm content on the returns since holding from 2017. Verizon to me just seems stretched for growth with otherwise limited upside under the existing outlook. I'm not suggesting Verizon is a compelling short but I believe there are enough questions to beginning turning bearish on the stock. My price target by the end of 2019 is $50 which coincidentally would return VZ to fair value against SPY dividend yield spread and relative to AT&T's EV/Revenue multiple discussed above. I believe results from the wireline segment remains the main monitoring point and a further deterioration could represent more significant downside for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.