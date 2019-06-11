Dividend Growth Investing Meets Monte Carlo

Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) has become very popular on Seeking Alpha. Its appeal is easy to understand. Invest in companies that always grow the cash value of their dividend. Anticipate that, in the long run, the stock price will keep up with the dividend growth. Eventually, at some point, stop reinvesting the dividends and live on them instead. Anticipate that subsequent dividend increases will keep up with inflation.

What’s more, in the fairy tale investment universe of the past decade, almost any DGI strategy has worked wonderfully. It is difficult to know how much credence to lend this, though, as almost any investment strategy has worked wonderfully. Ironically, the exception seems to be value-stock investing, and even that has suffered only by comparison.

Far too many advocates of various investing approaches, including DGI, have taken to showing only ten, or even five (!) years of results as an illustration of their value. I suggest you keep your hand on your wallet when considering such illustrations. Anybody not showing a 20 year history is at best being over-optimistic. Better would be 40 or 60 years.

One way to assess the implications of history, for various investment approaches, is to use Monte Carlo simulations based on historical statistics. I introduced and discussed this approach here. If you have let any investment advisor work up an evaluation for you, or used the web tools that are widely available, then you have almost certainly been shown results of a set of Monte Carlo simulations.

In response to that first article, one commenter wondered whether I could learn something relevant to DGI using Monte Carlo simulations. As you will see below, this is a bit involved. Having chewed on the idea for a while, I came up with the approach shown here.

The main question Monte Carlo simulations can help with is to ask what spread of outcomes will be likely for some investments, if the markets behave statistically as they have in the past. This, in particular, can help one understand sequence of returns risks.

The Dividend Aristocrats

Many model DGI portfolios are available on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. The all-time classic is the Dividend Aristocrats, and this is what I used for modeling. These are companies that have increased the cash amount of their dividends for 25 years.

Figure 1 illustrates that the total return (portfolio value with dividends reinvested) of the Dividend Aristocrats has been significantly larger than that of the S&P 500 since 1990. During most periods, the trends and the volatility of the two portfolios was similar. The Aristocrats just usually gained more. The total, geometric, compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of the Aristocrats since 1990 has been 12%.

Figure 1. Total return of the Dividend Aristocrats and the S&P500 since 1990. Source

Sure Dividend provides extensive coverage of these stocks and other companies suitable for building DGI portfolios. The following is based on data I obtained there and elsewhere, but represents only my own opinions. I am not associated with Sure Dividend. The average number of Aristocrats has been 50.

A key aspect of long-term dividend investing is that some companies cut their dividends or even stop paying. For Dividend Aristocrats, this drops them off the list. It typically will mean that the DGI investor will sell the stock for a price that is less than the price they would track the gain of the overall portfolio. This loss of portfolio value matters. It is important to include it in modeling, to avoid what is called “survivor bias.”

Figure 2. The colored bars show the years when a given company was a member of the Dividend Aristocrats. Source

Figure 2 presents the chart from Sure Dividend showing when companies have entered and left the Aristocrats list. The point of this figure is to show that many firms do enter and leave the list of Aristocrats. (The size is too small to readily see individual names.) The drop out rate since 1989 has been 6.6% ± 6.4%. (Throughout this article, the number following a “±” sign is a statistical standard deviation.)

To model the statistical behavior, one needs rates of returns at regular intervals. Table 1 shows these. The mean of the annual returns is a bit larger than the geometric CAGR, as it should be, for reasons of interest only to geeks.

Table 1. Annual returns, inflation rate (CPI-U), and real yield of the Dividend Aristocrats since 1989.

Modeling parameters

Table 2 shows the statistical properties of the Aristocrats used for the modeling described below. The dividend yield is taken to have the properties of the current portfolio, being 2.5% ± 1.1%.

Table 2: Statistical properties of the Dividend Aristocrats and the S&P 500 for modeling.

Table 2 also shows the statistics of stocks dropping off the list or being added to it. It is notable that the rate of dropping off the list among the Aristocrats is comparable to the rate of dividend cuts for the market as a whole, discussed here. Being able to sustain dividend increases for 25 years apparently does not mean that a company is significantly more able to avoid having to cut the dividend when things go wrong.

Two remaining parameters are important. When a stock suffers a dividend cut, the investor is assumed to sell the stock, as many DGI investors do. The price will have fallen relative to wherever it was before the beginning of a response to adverse circumstances. In the model, the value of funds invested in that stock will have increased with time, appreciating with the average behavior of the overall market. The fraction of that value recovered upon the sale is a parameter in the model. I label this “Fraction recovered”, and varied it in the modeling.

Second, some fraction of the dividends is reinvested. For an investor in the accumulation phase, this will approach 100%. For a retired investor, it might be 0% or, beyond that, capital might be withdrawn for spending.

Simple Algebraic Models

One can easily project portfolio growth using a simple algebraic model, and one finds some examples of this on Seeking Alpha. A key element that may be omitted is the impact of dividend cuts on model performance.

One way to parse the impact of dividend cuts is to adjust the rate of total return. The rate of dividend cuts is about 6%. If one lost the entire value of the funds in each stock whose dividend was cut, then the real total return would be about 4%. In some historic eras, this would have been a good return.

Figure 3. Portfolio for an investor steadily accumulating funds, which grow at the indicated rates. Calculations by author.

Figure 3 shows the results for an investor steadily accumulating funds, investing $5k per year in constant dollars for 30 years. An investor who never lost principal when dividends were cut would end up with more than $800k. An investor who lost all the principal with each cut would end up with less than $300k.

This leads to a first major conclusion: The long-term performance of a DGI portfolio depends critically on how well an investor maximizes retained capital when dividends are cut.

Such simple algebraic calculations do not tell us, however, what the range of outcomes is likely to be as stock market price returns vary with time. This is what we get from Monte Carlo models, next.

A Few Statistical Details

Skip this section if you are not knowledgeable about statistical modeling.

We set the number of stocks in the portfolio at 50. For the annual returns, which can be positive or negative, I used a Normal Distribution. In each year, a random draw from this distribution determined the price return for that year. This was applied to all stocks.

The model makes no attempt to consider the fluctuations over time of the value of individual stocks relative to the average behavior of the overall market. The point of view is that, on the timescale of any given year, the overall market dominates the price behavior.

The initial dividend yield was set by drawing from a Gamma Distribution based on the mean and standard deviation of the yield of the present day Dividend Aristocrats. In each year, so long as a given stock is not subject to a dividend cut, the real value of its dividend is increased by the mean return of the entire group, 7.9%.

The annual probability of dividend cuts was set by drawing from a Gamma Distribution based the mean and standard deviation of the dividend cuts from the Dividend Aristocrats since 1989.

A random draw determined whether each stock cut its dividend in each year. When a stock did cut its dividend it was considered sold, and the "Fraction recovered" of the corresponding capital was retained. Stocks were added to keep the total number at 50 stocks. When a new stock was added to replace one that cut its dividend, its yield was determined by drawing from the Gamma Distribution used to establish the initial yields.

The Accumulating Investor

There are an uncountable number of possible applications of DGI investing. In this article I consider the case that seems to be discussed most by Seeking Alpha readers. This is the case of a working investor, steadily accumulating funds. In a separate article I will consider cases more relevant to retired investors.

Our case here represents the accumulation phase. An investor is assumed to invest 5k 2019 dollars each year in a DGI portfolio, with total reinvestment of dividends. Figure 3 shows the results for various mean rates of return.

Realistically, such an investor would be unlikely to invest in all 50 stocks in the portfolio at first. In modeling, though, using fewer results introduces a lot of noise reflecting whether or not the investor got lucky regarding dividend cuts. Here the investment is distributed across all stocks, neglecting that aspect.

A Broad Range of Outcomes

Figures 4 through 6 display aspects of the results from a set of 10,000 simulations, for a case when an investor recovers 50% of the funds in that stock upon a dividend cut. Figure 4 shows the final value of the portfolio after 30 years. A typical value is ~$400k. By the conservative 4% rule, this would support a real payout of $16k per year for 30 years. This is more than three times the amount invested. That is not bad.

Figure 4. Final portfolio value for the accumulating investor, from one particular simulation. Calculations by author.

Note that the distribution of portfolio values is skewed to the high end. This is an effect of the growing dividends. They significantly reduce the losses in moderately bad years. This makes it useful to characterize the returns using a cumulative distribution function, as shown in Figure 5 and explained previously.

To produce the graph shown in the next section, the 20% and 80% locations on such cumulative distribution functions are used to define the range of likely outcomes for the portfolio. They are shown as “error bars” relative to the mean return. For this example, where the fraction of capital recovered on a dividend cut is 50%, the investor more than doubles the invested funds in about 80% of the total cases.

Figure 5. Cumulative distribution function of the portfolio value. Calculations by author.

Figure 6 shows the distribution of annual returns from the same simulations. This is symmetric, as it should be. I find this display of their range visually striking. It helps me grasp how the actual return may differ a great deal from the mean in any given year.

Figure 6. Distribution of annual returns. Calculations by author.

Impact of Fraction Recovered and S&P 500 Comparison

Having set the stage with the previous three figures, we can discuss the impact of the fraction of funds recovered when a stock cuts its dividend on the long-term performance of the portfolio. I explored this with a set of 1,000 simulations for each of five different values of fraction recovered.

In addition, I ran 1,000 simulations using the total return of the S&P 500 and its standard deviation, corresponding to the behavior of an index fund having negligible fees. I analyzed this the same way, to obtain a mean portfolio value and a range after 30 years.

Figure 7 shows the final value of the portfolio after 30 years, as a function of the fraction recovered. The mean values correspond well to those of the simple model shown in Figure 3. The spread shown by the bars, from 20th to 80th percentile, is quite large. This reflects sequence of returns risk.

Sequence of returns risk is a very large effect. Even if you do well at minimizing losses from dividend cuts, you could still do much worse than you would expect because of your specific sequence of returns.

Comparing with the range of returns from an S&P 500 index fund is also informative. One sees that, in order to beat the returns from the index fund, a DGI investor must manage to recover more than 70% of the funds invested in a stock before it begins its price decline associated with the cut. The price decline of stocks that end up cutting their dividends often starts well before the cut. Succeeding will require close attention and aggressive action.

Figure 7. Portfolio Value vs Fraction recovered, and the performance of an S&P 500 Index fund. Calculations by author.

Portfolio Implications

The calculations above support three primary conclusions, for the portfolio of an investor steadily accumulating funds.

It will require exceptional performance by the investor for a DGI portfolio to do significantly better than that of an investor who holds an S&P 500 index fund. The long-term performance of a DGI portfolio depends critically on how well an investor maximizes retained capital when dividends are cut. Sequence of returns risks can cause large variations in portfolio outcomes.

The comparison with the expected performance of the S&P 500 index fund is sobering. There are two ways a DGI investor can hope to outperform the S&P 500 index fund over time. The first is to be extremely aggressive in dropping stocks that show signs of weakness. The second is to successfully pick stocks that perform better than the Dividend Aristocrats have historically performed.

Many have tried to be superior stock pickers. Few have succeeded over the long run. Their success might represent talent, or just the wings of the statistical distribution. Only the next major recession will tell who has been a great stock picker and who has just been lucky during the present expansion.

Some DGI advocates prefer to work in the higher-yield dividend space. The question then is how the statistics of dividend cuts will vary. Some writers claim that higher dividend payers do better than lower payers. Other writers claim the reverse. Both profess to have evidence. I have not looked into this question, and don’t have an opinion.

Figure 7 also shows that sequence of returns risks cannot be avoided within the confines of a DGI approach. The size of this effect was my main point of curiosity in exploring the behavior of such portfolios. It turned out to be large.

From this perspective, if one pursues DGI investing, one would be well-advised to use some of one's funds to pursue diversification, with the goal of reducing the impact of sequence of returns risk on the total portfolio value. Diversifying internationally, whether in the DGI context or via index funds, will have a significant stabilizing effect. I find the argument compelling that, over timescales of a few decades, emerging markets will show larger growth than developed markets.

In my own portfolio, I hold TIAA-CREF international funds (TEMLX) and (TCIEX) and until recently also held Fidelity funds (FEDDX) and (FSPSX). These cover both developed markets and emerging markets.

It also makes sense to place a portion of the portfolio in other investments. Real estate is a leading category, whether via REITs or other approaches. I hold a number of REIT investments personally. Bonds are also a potential diversifying investment, although in the present phase of the long-term interest rate cycle, I am not a fan of them for long-term investors. Other possibilities are available and widely discussed on Seeking Alpha.

A young investor who chooses to go the DGI route would do well to monitor the performance of the portfolio against index funds tracking various relevant indexes. Such an investor should seriously examine, every few years, whether being on the DGI path has been worthwhile, both financially and psychologically. Other than selling out at market lows, there is nothing wrong with changing horses when one decides to.

I welcome comments by DGI advocates, who seem likely to have reasons for approaches that they believe will perform much better than the case modeled here.

