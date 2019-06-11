The Next Big Rush - Real Assets

Allocations to real assets are expected to nearly double. Are you positioned to profit from the capital flow from traditional to real asset alternatives?

When the main investment objective is to generate highly consistent and safe income, investors have historically turned to bonds (LQD, VCLT, IEF). While this may have worked well in the past and allowed investors to earn a satisfying yield, today's environment is much less favorable to bond investors.

After a multi-decade-long decline in interest rates, the yields are today at historically low levels:

This creates two major issues to bond investors:

Not enough income is earned to meet their needs - this is particularly dangerous to large institutions and retirees.

The value of their bond holdings may erode as interest rates return to normal and inflation accelerates.

What is then the solution in this low yield environment?

Trillions and trillions of dollars have flown to one particular asset class, and that is “Real Assets”. In this article, we will discuss why this is relevant to your investment strategy and how you can profit from the rush to real assets.

Real Assets: The Savior of Income Investors

Over the past 30 years, the Yale Endowment Fund returned an unparalleled 13.0 percent per year.

Similarly, Brookfield (BAM) earned a 16% annual return over the same time frame – compared to just 7% for the S&P 500 (SPY):

How you asked?

They were early to recognize the value of “real asset” investments such as real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and other alternatives. These are tangible assets with unique investment characteristics that are distinct from traditional stocks and bonds.

Real assets include, but are not limited to: commercial real estate, windmills, energy pipelines, mines, airports, solar farms, railroads, etc. You get the point: anything that is tangible and part of our infrastructure.

In a world of low interest rates and elevated stock market valuations, real asset offer:

Higher income yield: The 10-year treasury may yield only 2.1%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6-10% range – and can be leveraged to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns. Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns. Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. When you invest in low yielding bonds, you are at big risk. Real assets, on the other hand, are well-protected as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation. As such, they provide a good hedge against inflation risk. Valuable Diversification: Traditional assets (stocks and bonds) are highly volatile and adding real assets to a portfolio has proven to lower volatility. As such, investors can profit from diversification benefits while boosting returns and income.

Other institutions have quickly taken note of Yale’s and Brookfield’s success and started replicating similar real asset strategies. In less than 10 years, institutional capital in this space has grown by $20 trillion, and another ~$40 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

Investors have historically been overly exposed to traditional assets, including stocks and bonds, and it is only since 2000 that investors have started to heavily increase their allocation to real assets. Allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it is closer to 25%. And in 10 years, this figure could reach up to 40%:

Interest rates are expected to remain awfully low for many more years to come and the stock market is poised for disappointing results due to high valuations according to many.

In this context, we believe that allocation trends towards real assets should continue and even accelerate.

Why Is This Relevant to Your Investment Strategy?

You can profit from the rush to real assets. Institutional capital is expected to nearly double by 2025. Some investments will benefit from this capital shift, while others will suffer from it. And it does not take a genius to realize that with more money chasing real assets than ever before, valuations are likely to be pushed higher and higher.

Fortunately, you do not need to be a multi-billion-dollar institution to invest in real assets. At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in liquid alternatives to gain exposure to high yielding real assets. Here are 5 examples in which we are investing today:

#1 Commercial Real Estate

Investors looking for superior income, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects over time – and with only modest risk – will certainly want to consider apartment communities, office and industrial buildings, shopping centers, and other similar real estate investments. While some time ago, these highly profitable investments may have been reserved to high net worth individuals and institutions, it is today easier than ever before to invest in real estate through high yielding real estate securities or REITs.

REITs stand for “Real Estate Investment Trusts” and just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all kinds to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage and finance properties themselves. Besides, most REITs are publicly traded on a stock exchange and allow investors to participate in the ownership of large scale, well diversified real estate portfolios in the same way as investors would invest in any other industry - through the purchase of stocks

There exists over 200 REITs today with each investing in different property sectors. A few popular examples include Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG) and STAG Industrial (STAG).

#2 Energy Pipelines

Energy pipelines, just like commercial real estate, generate a lot of cash and are an essential component of our infrastructure. Pipelines generally offer even greater income than traditional real estate properties but have lower appreciation potential in the long run.

Master Limited Partnerships (or MLPs in short) are publicly traded partnerships that own energy infrastructure. Just like with REITs, investors can get exposure to high yielding energy pipelines through the purchase of MLPs. Popular examples include Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

#3 Airports

Airports are tremendous businesses because they enjoy significant barriers to entry, a near-monopoly once you enter the property, stable and growing demand, and high-margins.

Today, there exists many listed airport companies in which you can invest by simply buying their shares. Examples include Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC); Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY); and Sydney Airport Ltd. (OTC:SYDDF).

#4 Timberland and Farmland

The demand for Timberland and Farmland investments has been steadily rising over the past decades. Both provide valuable inflation protection, diversification and a low-risk approach to generate high income and appreciation in the long run.

You can today invest in both asset classes with listed REITs such as Farmland Partners (FPI) and Weyerhaeuser (WY) among many others.

#5 Windmills and Solar Farms

Renewable energy investments are particularly popular as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources.

Here in particular: windmills and solar farms are accessible to individual investors through listed partnerships such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and specialty REITs such as Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

Closing Thoughts on Our Real Asset Strategy

These are just five “Real Asset” alternatives among many others in which we currently invest. Coming from a private equity background, I have always been compelled by tangible assets and currently hold positions in:

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Master Limited Partnerships

Infrastructure

Energy Pipelines

Timberland

Windmills

Solar farms

Airports

Other…

These are all high yielding assets that allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at:

9.5x cash flow on average.

18% discount to estimated NAV.

Most importantly, we are able to generate a high 7.2% dividend yield that is well-covered at a low 68% payout ratio.

With interest rates expected to remain lower for longer, we believe that these attractive attributes will continue to attract more and more capital towards real assets. This will result in bidding up of prices, compressing yields, higher valuations, and strong total returns to investors who position themselves early enough.

Still, 20 years ago, most investors would ignore these assets. Today, they are becoming one of the biggest components of institutions’ portfolios:

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

