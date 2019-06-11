MedMen: Growing Pains

There is still a lot of work to do: MedMen remains a risky, leveraged, and unprofitable cannabis company with higher costs than any of its U.S. peers.

Summary

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) is a California-based cannabis company that has perhaps the strongest brand in the sector. MedMen has 36 dispensaries (including pending acquisitions such as PharmaCann and One Love) and has the second-highest pro forma revenue in U.S. cannabis with strong gross margins and growth prospects.

However, MedMen also has the highest operating costs in the U.S. sector and a net debt position that will only worsen as they take on a $250 million secured convertible loan from Gotham Green Partners. Including acquisitions, MedMen had a free cash flow deficit of $105 million last quarter and over $380 million in the past year, including a $220 million operating cash flow deficit. MedMen ended the March quarter with only $22 million in cash, offset by $106 million of debt.

This shaky financial position makes MedMen a risky investment. While top-line growth is solid and MedMen is a leader in the growing California market, shareholders will face ongoing dilution through MedMen's at-the-market equity financing program and from MedMen's $250 million credit facility and the warrants given to GGP along with that facility.

New CFO Michael Kramer is focused on reducing costs, but even the 20% SG&A reduction MedMen is aiming for will exceed the operating costs of MedMen's competitors. In short, management will have its work cut out for it in trying to move MedMen towards profitability while servicing the company's debt.

Others may be attracted to MedMen, given its 7x pro forma sales price, which is significantly cheaper than most of their multi-state peers. For my part, I will continue to avoid the company until they move closer towards profitability or at least a less leveraged balance sheet.

The Business

Retail first: MedMen's business model is more focused on retail cannabis than many of its competitors. Over the past several months, both Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) have spent lavishly on high-profile acquisitions of Select Brands and Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF), respectively, to add more branded products. In contrast, MedMen believes that the cannabis sector will look much more like Whole Foods than the beer market, with retailers having the most control.

That said, MedMen is rolling out its own brands as well. In October, MedMen launched their first product brand (Statemade) and has also recently launched their value-oriented MedMen RED line in their Las Vegas stores. Management intends that half of MedMen sales will eventually be their own products and believes they can raise gross margins by hitting this target. Early results are positive, with MedMen RED vapes representing 14% of vaporizer sales in MedMen's Las Vegas stores.

National footprint: Including PharmaCann and other pending transactions, MedMen has 36 stores open today and plans to have 50 stores open by the end of 2019, including opening twelve stores in Florida.

In total, MedMen has 86 store licenses spread across 12 states. MedMen's primary retail markets are California (12 stores), New York (8 stores), and Illinois (6 stores, but will be 5 when merged):

Source: MedMen March 2019 MD&A

Since creating the above graphic, MedMen has agreed to purchase the One Love Beach Club dispensary in Long Beach, CA, for $13 million in cash and stock. That deal is priced at approximately 7.5x EBITDA, with One Love generating 29% EBITDA margins on about $6 million in annual revenue. The deal is expected to close within 45 days of its June 6th announcement (July 21st).

MedMen also won a retail license in Pasadena, CA. The company was one of six winners in Pasadena alongside Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF). After these deals, MedMen will have 13 operational dispensaries and 15 dispensary licenses in the Golden State.

PharmaCann acquisition: Many of MedMen's stores, including five stores in Illinois and four stores in New York, are being acquired through MedMen's acquisition of PharmaCann. That deal was announced as a U$682 million acquisition back in October 2018.

MedMen expects the deal to close in the company's December quarter (Q2/FY20). Prior to closing, MedMen will need to receive state approval to transfer cannabis licenses, and the deal will go through an antitrust review under the HSR Act.

It is unclear if MedMen will be able to keep all of its cannabis dispensaries from PharmaCann in Illinois and New York. In both cases, the acquisitions would put MedMen over the state limit how many dispensaries a single company can own.

In Illinois, each cannabis company is permitted to run a maximum of five dispensaries. Among MedMen's peers, Cresco Labs and Green Thumb both have five dispensaries in Illinois. MedMen's acquisition of PharmaCann would give the company six dispensaries in Illinois. Illinois's dispensary cap is set to double to ten dispensaries in January 2020 after the legalization of recreational cannabis. This may allow MedMen to only temporarily divest this dispensary until the cap rises in the new year.

Similarly, New York has a four-dispensary cap with MSOs, including Curaleaf, Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF), and Columbia Care (OTC:COLXF) each having four dispensaries in the Empire State. MedMen's acquisition in New York would give the company eight dispensaries, again over the state cap. New York is expected to decide whether MedMen can keep these dispensaries in the next two months.

MedMen's next focus is Florida: California is MedMen's most important state and generates 72% of the company's retail revenue, but Florida is perhaps MedMen's second most important market. MedMen does not yet have any operations in Florida, with no cannabis sales on the week of May 31st. This will soon change.

Florida is a medical cannabis market, but MedMen is preparing for an eventual launch of recreational cannabis:

"When we first acquired our Florida license, we were pleasantly surprised at the type of retail locations that were available from a real estate perspective given the focus on medical for the early operators. While we are looking forward to serving the medical patient base in Florida, which recently surpassed 200,000 patients, we are thrilled at the prospect of building our brand through flagship retail ahead of the potential shift towards adult use." Michael W. Kramer, CFO of MedMen, Q3/FY19 Earnings Call

MedMen plans to open 16 more dispensaries this year, with 12 of those dispensaries in the Sunshine State. MedMen has secured more than 20 locations for its dispensaries, including the locations noted above.

Good Growth; Poor Cash Flow

MedMen reports on a fiscal year ending in June, using 13-week quarters. To make this easier to read, I will refer to quarters by their month rather than calling the March 30th quarter Q3/FY19.

MedMen's March quarter was a strong one from a top-line and gross profit perspective. MedMen's reported revenue increased 22% QoQ to $37 million, while gross profit increased 17% QoQ to $16 million. This increase was driven by acquisitions and same-store sales growth. Pro forma revenue, which includes PharmaCann, increased 15% QoQ to about $57 million.

MedMen's retail segment generated $34.6 million in revenue last quarter, with their wholesale segment contributing a modest $2 million. Most of MedMen's retail revenue is coming from California, with the Golden State contributing about $25 million in retail revenue and earning 57% gross margins.

Overall, gross margins fell slightly in the March quarter to 42% from 44% last quarter. These gross margins are in line with other multi-state cannabis peers, which have margins in the range of 35% to 47% with the exception of Trulieve's (OTCPK:TCNNF) single-state operations in Florida.

While MedMen has good revenue growth and gross margins, their operating costs are very high. This quarter, MedMen earned about $16 million in gross profit but spent $73 million in operating costs.

MedMen hired a new CFO, Michael Kramer, in December 2018. In the process, the company let go of their previous CFO, James Parker, who turned around and sued the company as I discussed in February. That suit is still ongoing, with new allegations added in May, although an unrelated shareholder suit has been voluntarily dismissed.

Kramer is focused on lowering MedMen's costs and has achieved some success. The company plans to reduce SG&A costs by 20% YoY in the December 2019 quarter, down to about $59 million. In the March quarter, the company cut SG&A costs by 9% sequentially.

As part of this cost-cutting regime, MedMen's co-founder Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have both agreed to revised employment agreements where the pair each earn $50,000/year.

If MedMen reduces their SG&A costs by 20%, the company may still have the highest operating costs in the sector. Outside of MedMen, Canopy Growth (CGC) target Acreage Holdings has the highest operating costs among multi-state cannabis companies, spending $39 million last quarter in operating costs, while other peers spent between $13 and $30 million in their most recent quarters.

Profitability: Due to high operating costs, MedMen has the worst cash flow in the U.S. cannabis sector.

In the March quarter, MedMen had a free cash flow deficit of $86 million, or $105 million when including net acquisitions. Over the past twelve months, MedMen has a deficit of $380 million, including net acquisitions.

On an EBITDA basis, MedMen lost $50 million this quarter, which was improved from $59 million last quarter due to higher revenue and lower operating costs. MedMen also reported an adjusted EBITDA metric, where losses fell from $44 million to $43 million.

Based on either adjusted EBITDA or operating cash flow, MedMen is spending money faster than any of its peers.

Because of this spending, MedMen has had to turn to the capital markets repeatedly. Most recently, MedMen set up a C$60 million at-the-money equity financing program and raised $250 million in secured convertible credit from Gotham Green Partners. That credit will be available to MedMen in tranches, with the company already having taken the first tranche of $100 million and with a further $150 million coming over the next year.

This secured convertible debt placed GGP in a better position than unsecured creditors if MedMen becomes insolvent. The debt carries a three-year term, extendable to four years, and an interest rate of approximately 9% (LIBOR + 6%). The debt is convertible to equity at prices ranging from $3.29/share to $7.00/share. In addition to paying interest on this credit, MedMen also granted the lenders 50% warrant coverage, or about 2.6 million warrants on the first $20 million of the loan, with further dilutive warrants with each additional tranche, in addition to the potential dilution of the convertible credit itself.

All told, MedMen may end up paying about $22 million/year in interest on this debt, which may be problematic, given that the company is struggling for cash and is unlikely to be profitable over the next several quarters.

Thoughts

MedMen has some good things going on. Their brand remains the strongest in cannabis, the revenue growth is solid, and their gross margins are higher than many of their peers. Operating costs are too high, but they are falling. But investors should be aware of the risks.

All investments in cannabis stocks are risky, given the sector's high valuations and the high growth these companies must achieve to justify their price.

However, MedMen is especially risky due to its tenuous capital position, after ending the March quarter with $22 million in cash and $106 million in debt, while recording a free cash flow deficit of $105 million for the quarter, including net acquisitions. New CFO Michael Kramer is aware of these difficulties and is seeking to right the company's course, including reducing SG&A by 20% while growing revenue, and the company's co-founders have agreed to pay cuts to only $50,000/year.

Even after those cuts, however, MedMen's financial picture is shakier than peers. With $50 million in EBITDA losses last quarter and a net debt of $84 million (before the $250 million in financing), management will need to execute well to bring the company to profitability and repay its debt.

Because of MedMen's shaky balance sheet, the company trades significantly below its peers. Including the pro forma shares from the PharmaCann deal, MedMen trades at an enterprise value of about $1.6 billion with pro forma revenue of $57 million, for an annualized EV/Sales ratio of about 7x.

At this ratio, MedMen is significantly cheaper than any of its multi-state peers, which trade between 12x and 21x ratios. Trulieve also trades below the range due to limited expansion prospect from a largely single-state footprint and potential overhang from an FBI investigation that I wrote about previously.

In my view, MedMen deserves this low multiple based on its questionable balance sheet and cash flow. While MedMen sits on a net debt of over $80 million, even before recent borrowings, peers like Curaleaf and Green Thumb have net cash positions which make them less risky investments.

Even at 7x sales, I do not plan to invest in MedMen and will continue to avoid shares. There may be a turnaround story here, but I would like to see more progress made towards profitability before I am willing to invest in the company.

Happy investing!

