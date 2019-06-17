Integrating Success - Moving To Buy On Science Applications International Corporation

Risks remain the same - air pocket in earnings because of integration problems, but upside from a possible buyout of SAIC itself.

Engility integration is going very well - we believe due to who owns the problem.

Then And Now

We initiated coverage of SAIC at Neutral on 25th February this year, when the stock price was $76.28. We’re now going to Buy – Long Term Hold when the stock price has risen 13% since then to $86.05. We think that’s worth explaining.

Our initiation note (here >> Acquiring Growth - Science Applications International Corp.) in essence argued that:

SAIC operates in the federal services market, selling into the US defense, intelligence and space agencies – this market is likely a positive for the stock in the coming years as global risks and tensions rise;

The company had just made a very material acquisition, Engility, which added nearly 50% to group revenue and EBITDA. Services companies are hard to accurately assess pre acquisition, and hard to integrate. Risks abound. These risks came to pass when SAIC bought Scitor in 2015 – earnings plunged and the stock took a bath until the integration was on track some two years later.

We could see the upside from Engility and we thought that the newly-enlarged SAIC could itself be ripe for being acquired. So on a swing-for-the-fences speculative basis we thought there was upside in the stock.

But we said that until some progress was demonstrated on the integration of Engility, we felt the downside of an earnings impact was too risky to enter the stock on an investment basis.

Hence our Neutral rating with a rider saying that there is unmodellable upside available should SAIC itself become a bid target.

So, what’s changed?

The following:

The CEO transition, announced 11 March, a couple weeks after we initiated, has gone well so far. Nazzic Keene, an internal promote from COO, took the job. Outgoing CEO Tony Moraco has stayed in place to deliver a smooth handover. Textbook job so far. It’s crucial that the new CEO was the former COO – we explain why below.

The Engility integration is ahead of plan. The company stated in its earnings call that they had already achieved the full year’s cost savings – when we spoke to management last week they confirmed that they are c.2-3 months ahead of plan in delivering savings. The absolute amount of savings remains as planned, but their level of confidence in achieving the goal has gone up.

The company is calling for +3% compound annual revenue growth over the next three years, an increase on its previous growth outlook. This is a big deal because it impacts the valuation multiple that the market is likely to apply to SAIC’s earnings. The company has said that they probably won’t hit 3% growth this year because of ‘dis-synergies’ in the revenue line following Engility. By this they mean – (a) intercompany eliminations where SAIC and Engility were previously prime and subcontractor to one another in the same projects; (b) cost synergies achieved on cost-plus contracts – those savings have to be handed back to the government client under the terms of the contract; (c) conflicts of interest where projects have to be dropped because previously SAIC and Engility were on opposite sides of the same project.

Operating margins rose, to +8% on an EBITDA basis – and the company flagged that future margin improvements would follow.

Capex was very low at just 0.6% of revenue and the company looks to be capital efficient going forward too.

Cashflow performance was very strong (unlevered pretax free cashflow for the quarter was $178m vs EBITDA of $129m – clearly cashflow can’t exceed EBITDA by this amount forever, but what it does show is that management are very serious about cashflow. And that to us means that this is a very serious management team).

We like numbers here at Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. They tell a story. And the above might be enough to tip us over from Neutral into a Buy. But what we really liked from SAIC wasn’t discussed on the earnings call – it came up in our conversation with management. (Don’t worry – it’s not price sensitive in the ordinary meaning of the phrase. Public company management teams are only ever permitted to disclose non-price-sensitive information to analysts). We asked – who at SAIC owns the Engility integration? Meaning – on whose desk does this potentially thorny problem sit?

A bad answer is – “The VP of Integration”, or “The Project Office”, or even “The CFO” – because all those answers indicate that integration isn’t really top priority. That’s when snafus happen and earnings can go awry along with book to bill ratios, project bid control, and all manner of other nasties that tend to hurt services companies like SAIC.

A good answer – a great answer – is “The CEO”.

SAIC said – “The CEO”. And even better – that’s a great answer here because the CEO used to be the COO. In other words it was her job when Engility was acquired to get hold of the new company and ensure it delivered on targets, on time. Which it has – in fact, it’s ahead.

So we’re going to Buy because – the numbers tell us we should and because we believe the CEO will continue to drive success from the combined group.

The Numbers

Firstly, here’s the Q1 performance. You can get the numbers in the 10-Q and elsewhere but here’s our summary.

Source: Company SEC filings, Cestrian Capital Research analysis.

And now here’s our forecast model that we use to reach our price targets. It looks a bit different to a normal public company analyst forecast. That’s because here at Cestrian Capital Research we like to look at fundamentals and back them into an implied share price. You can find the EPS analysis in many other places and we don’t say it’s not a good approach. But we like to look at the guts of the business and in particular we focus on cashflow, net debt performance, and the balance sheet. Boring, sometimes irrelevant in the short term, but usually determinative in the long term. And we take a long term approach here – our long-term Buys look three years out.

Ask us on chat or direct message within SA if you have any questions about the model or our fundamentals-driven approach.

Source: Company SEC reports, Cestrian Capital Research analysis, Ycharts.com

Valuation Comps

Here's the basket of comparables we used for our valuation reference point:

Price Targets

Our base case is therefore a 3-year price target of $110/share. This is a +28.8% gain from Friday’s closing price – hence our new rating of Buy – Long Term Hold. Note – we include no dividends or buybacks. It’s all grouped up into how cash generation drives enterprise value drives market cap drives share price. The company is likely to pay an improved dividend and maybe buybacks going forward. From a time value of money perspective that’s all upside to our model.

We also model a bull case of $135/share (+57% gain) by simply applying today’s peer group EV/TTM EBITDA multiple of 14.9x to the FY22 EBITDA number; and a bear case of $69.50/share (-19% loss) by assuming flat revenue, same margin growth, but a 9x EV/TTM EBITDA valuation multiple in FY22 reflecting the no-growth scenario.

The Risks

Same as they ever were.

Risks to the downside are – ugly things found hiding under rocks as the Engility integration progresses. Bad (meaning structurally unprofitable) long-lived contracts, off balance sheet cash liabilities, bad work-in-progress accounting … any number of unpleasantries could cause earnings to hit an air pocket. For now, in Nazzic we trust, but anyone can come across these problems and they are tough to work through. We asked the company whether any such items had been found – we understand there are some low-value long-tail type contracts which aren’t so good, but that these are not material to the overall earnings story.

Risks to the upside – SAIC remains an attractive bid target in our view. A very nice buy for a Carlyle Group, Bain Capital or any other private equity firm happy in Washington business. And should any of the larger defense contractors wish to add a predictable, relatively high-margin, cash generative services business to their portfolio, SAIC again is a good candidate.

A Word On Entry Price

We’re comfortable with our model and assumptions above and think the potential gains are compelling. But if you want to time your entry, we suspect there may be other times to get into SAIC stock that are better than a couple of days following a great earnings report, new analyst coverage from the top two Wall St banks, and the overall market’s strongest week of the year. Our job is not to prescribe, simply to observe. But we would be surprised if there wasn’t a moment of weakness in the stock at some point.

We’ll continue to cover SAIC going forward.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 9 June 2019.

