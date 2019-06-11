Trying Times For The 'Patience' Of Jerome

The “Powell Put” was flashed in Chicago, but he will have to deliver on it to get his credibility back.

(Source: Wikipedia, quote by St Jerome, editing by the Author, based on a story by Dan Brown, an epigram by Balzac and a painting by Caravaggio)

As the next FOMC swiftly approaches, the testing of Chairman Powell’s “patience” by data and global politics is nearing its zenith. Despite this trial by data and events, this ascetic monetary policy monk endures like his holy namesake.

(Source: Eric Dodds, editing by the Author, quote by JM Keynes)

Lesser mortals, even Keynes himself, would have folded by now and eased; but Chairman Powell is made of sterner stuff. He seeks salvation through data-dependence. The Fed may only achieve salvation, by sacrificing him and his “patience”, unless of course he obliges first. The plot thickens. It is a mystery worthy of a Netflix series or two.

The Fed is now in the uncomfortable position, of finding out that being “patient” has put it in the “Discomfort Zone”; vis a vis global political and economic developments in real-time which are already entering the “Alarm Zone”. The Fed has responded, to this predicament, by embarking on a lengthy program of a monetary policy framework review. This framework review is now being driven by the inputs in real-time from global and political economic developments. Mr Market is way ahead of the Fed, thereby exposing the Fed’s loss of credible commitment to its dual mandate.

(Source and caption, the Author)

The gap between Mr Market and the Fed recently widened further, as the former has chosen to default to the Chinese trade war narrative; rather than the fuzzy narrative that is being framed by President Trump and dissonant Fed speakers.

(Source and caption, the Author)

The Chinese have signaled a trade war with a duration at least as far out as 2035.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

This view has now been embraced by those widely accepted as the American voices of Mr Market. It is no longer a trade war. It is a new Cold War. The Thucydides Trap is real. Mr Market’s embrace is not ideological however, it is pecuniary. All he wants is for the Fed to ease.

(Source and caption, the Author)

The Fed is responding, but it is still behind the market curve of events. The last report suggested that this will ultimately require the Fed to Quantitatively and Qualitatively Ease, in order to seize back control of the initiative and Mr Market’s narrative. Before this QQE endgame however, the Fed needs to clear its name and avoid being blamed for previous missteps that have led to this conclusion. The Fed’s most notable misstep being the last interest rate hike. The Fed’s next most notable misstep being the continued unwinding of its balance sheet. The Fed’s most notable mis-perception, leading to said missteps, being the view that tight labor markets require tight monetary policy. This airbrushing process is now being undertaken with some haste.

(Source and caption, the Author)

The Fed’s problem derives in large part from the fact that it is actually following an asset price targeting mandate, rather than its Congressional dual mandate. Quantitative Easing was nothing more than an illustration of this fact, hidden behind guidance about stimulating the monetary transition mechanism.

Of late, the Fed has divined that rising asset prices do not reflect the current worsening economic growth situation. It has therefore tried to prevent markets going higher. What the Fed did not understand is that President Trump was already doing this much better than Fed guidance.

The last rate hike has shown the Fed that it cannot drive asset prices lower, with tighter monetary policy, at a time when global growth is deteriorating because of the trade situation. The Fed has thus opted to be “patient”, until asset prices reflect its own view of the appropriate point to start easing monetary policy again. Unfortunately, it does not understand that in today’s economic environment, being “patient” is the same thing as tightening monetary policy.

(Source: Reuters, caption by the Author)

Speaking recently, Fed Governor Randal Quarles practically conceded the fact that the Fed’s asset price targeting mandate is the main priority. Referencing this mandate, under the broader heading of Financial Stability policy, he gamely tried to convince an audience that asset prices are not too frothy. He also tried to convince the same audience that it is acceptable to target asset prices with monetary policy under certain circumstances; even though strictly speaking monetary policy should be confined to dual mandate targets.

Reading between the lines, of his equivocal extemporizing, it is clear that Quarles would like the Fed to maintain its independence; to divine when it should target asset prices and when it should adhere to its dual mandate. The Fed’s handling of the current situation does not leave one with any confidence to allow it to continue to have its cake and eat it. If this was the “Quarles Put”, it was poorly delivered and completely discounted by Mr Market. The latter would like to be shown and not told these days.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The last report noted the Fed begrudgingly following, in the Bank of Japan’s footsteps, towards a new round of Quantitative and Qualitative Easing. The Fed’s global point-man, Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan, was also noted as a having twin related horrors. His first horror is that the Fed’s credible commitment to inflation targeting is in shreds, since it has failed consistently to do so since the GFC. His related horror, is that technology and its manifestation in the new economy, has structurally prevented the Fed from ever hitting this inflation target.

Evidently BOJ Governor Kuroda is a kindred spirit with Kaplan, thereby sharing the same fears. Kuroda’s latest commentary will no doubt resonate strongly with future guidance from Kaplan. The BOJ Governor has now opened the subject matter, of debate over the structural impediments to inflation targeting and hence central bank credibility. In his view, the structural threat is so real as to make central bankers deploy new monetary policy frameworks and guidance. Clearly the Fed embraces his conclusion, because it is doing the very same remedial actions that he suggested.

Kuroda implies that structural economic reforms should be used to address the impacts of technology. This vague inference does not make it clear how structural reforms actually stimulate inflation. The experience to date is that structural reforms, in search of productivity, actually contribute to disinflation.

Kuroda’s lead on the subject actually implies that central bankers would like to drop inflation targets, because failing to hit them has totally destroyed their credibility. This does not mean that central banks will abandon easy monetary policy. What it means is that they will press on within even easier monetary policy; only this time they do not wish to be benchmarked to measurable performance metrics.

Over to Robert Kaplan, to weave Kuroda’s magic into the Fed’s monetary policy framework review. Jean-Claude Trichet has spoken in support of Kuroda, so one should also look for the ECB to water down its rigid inflation targeting posturing in the future.

Central bankers should be very careful. By ducking out of inflation target responsibility, they will then have to over-deliver on economic growth. Failure to deliver on growth would then see their credibility fatally questioned. If they cannot be seen to deliver on growth or inflation, their reason to exist other than to inflate asset prices is questionable. They could however hang on to the latter as part of their lender of last resort function.

(Source and caption, the Author)

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida tried to move with alacrity, to respond to the rapidly changing narrative delivered by Mr Market and made in China. According to him, the Fed is “attuned to potential risks to growth”. Unfortunately, Clarida only sees Mr Market’s clearly visible real risks as “potential”. He is not attuned to the risks that the Fed’s own words and actions (lack of action) are to growth. The Fed is going to have to respond with actions and not words, if it really wants to be taken seriously again.

Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari did a much better drum-roll for the next easing phase than his Vice Chair. Unequivocally signalling that the next move is to ease, Kashkari opined that he is “not quite there yet”. He would like what he calls “noise” in the trade war rhetoric, to run its course through the data first. His other preconditions of low inflation expectations and stagnant wages have already been ticked, so he is nearly good to go.

It is also simply a matter of time for New York Fed president John Williams to get there with Kashkari. When he does he is quite prepared to cut interest rates "aggressively when deflation or a severe downturn threatens."

It may take some time for San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly to go anywhere. Her default tactic, of being “patient” when confronted by uncertainty, has the unfortunate bi-product of making her even more inert as new risky headlines cross the tape. She views the prospect of America fighting trade wars on the Pacific, Atlantic and Latin American fronts as reasons to do nothing; rather than reasons to anticipate an economic slowdown. Doing nothing, when the Fed’s balance sheet is still contracting on auto-pilot, is the same thing as Quantitative Tightening. Daly is in fact doing something, by apparently doing nothing, even if what she is doing is wrong.

(Original Photo: Substance Media, caption by the Author)

St Louis Fed president James Bullard is definitely there. In the last report, his avowed intention and capability to be more aggressive in calls for easier monetary policy was noted. This has now progressed to his recent opining that the yield curve is telling him it’s time for a rate cut. The next step is for him to openly dissent for the record in Fed minutes. At the next point the fuse is lit; and the countdown to the next ease and the formal challenge to Chairman Powell’s stewardship will begin.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans’ painful transition, from the “patient” Comfort Zone into the Discomfort Zone, has been amusing to watch. His internal conflict, between trying to support the Chairman’s “Transitory” disinflation claim and the growing trade headwinds, is clearly wearing on him. In his most recent act of public humiliation, he embraced the art of rhetoric as a crutch.

Evans had no choice, since the Chicago Fed was hosting a Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication Practices Conference. The timing of the conference was critical, for the Fed to show that it actually does listen. This author has noted that thus far, the Fed Listens forums have been used by the Fed to try and tell Mr Market what to do. Thus far, the Fed has failed and Mr Market has followed his own intuition about the incoming data and headlines.

Speaking rhetorically, of a time when the US economy is weakening, Evans promised that he would support a vigorous monetary policy easing response. Apparently that time is not now, but at least he has put down a marker for a future U-Turn. If Chairman Powell took note, he would have seen that the ever-loyal Evans had given him the chance to seize the initiative and lead by changing his own “Transitory” disinflation rhetoric. This was potentially Powell’s last chance.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by William Shakespeare and editing by the Author)

Chairman Powell swiftly took his cue from Evans and responded rhetorically. Hypothetically speaking, like Evans, he opined that if the trade war headwinds grow stronger the Fed will respond with interest rate cuts.

Powell’s remarks were swiftly reiterated by Fed Governor Lael Brainard. In her view, “trade policy is definitely a downside risk". A rate cut may therefore be needed, to continue the current expansion, rather than to deal with a trade war created recession. This sounds very much like Brainard trying to slip in some room, for one of those “insurance policy” interest rate cuts that are actually a policy U-Turn. In reality, any such rate cut should be correctly viewed as an admission of failure for the last rate hike. President Trump will certainly Tweet-frame it that way!

(Source and caption by the Author)

Powell’s latest guidance basically confirmed that the Fed asset price targeting mandate is actually taking precedence over its official dual mandates. On this occasion, the Chairman sought to arrest a risk-off market decline. The Powell Put was promised.

Unfortunately in the past, Chairman Powell has flip-flopped on so many of his verbal commitments and observations that his credibility has gone. Mr Market understands that if he were to rally risk assets too far, without exercising the Powell Put first, the Chairman would swiftly rescind it.

Powell’s market manipulating rhetoric is hollow; so he is going to have to deliver on this one first to get his credibility back. Delivering will be painful, since it implies that the last rate hike was a failure. Not delivering will however be much more painful for him in the long run.

Just to make sure the Powell Put risk-on rally does not get carried away beyond reality in the US real economy, Dallas Fed president Kaplan then swiftly applied the brakes. According to his braking guidance, it is still too early to make a decision to ease monetary policy again. Mr Market should thus go back into patience mode and await further developments. Kaplan is not just living a dream, he is living a fantasy, if he thinks that he can get Mr Market back in his patience box with words.

John Williams also tried his best not to boost risk asset prices, whilst simultaneously adjusting his guidance in the process. His new positioning has him “keeping an open mind” on interest rates, whilst still clinging to his baseline “patience”. The opening of his mind has been done by the deterioration in the global trade situation.

Guidance from the Regional Fed, by way of the latest Beige Book, classified the US economy as “modest” in general and “moderate” at best in a few locations. The Regional Fed input, into the next FOMC meeting, clearly shows that things remain the same in the American economic hinterland.

Going into the next FOMC meeting, one can therefore expect the committee to show concern about the deterioration in background conditions. Given its continued “patient” bias, there is however no reason to expect it to move in anticipation of a further slowdown by easing monetary policy. The FOMC will no doubt adopt the rhetorical pose of Chairman Powell, by talking about what may happen if things were to get worse. There will also be dissent in the ranks, from Kashkari and Bullard, which will get the limelight and Mr Market’s attention.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The Fed’s previously noted dalliance, with what was termed “Faux Populism”, now looks set to yield the curve ball that puts the central bank circa Discomfort/Alarm Zone.

This “Faux Populism” was borne out of a curious aligned interest between the Fed and the unemployed/underemployed. Ostensibly, Chairman Powell opines that he wishes to extend the current business cycle in order to raise wages and bring folks back into the labor market. In his heart of hearts, he understands fully that higher labor force participation is a keeping a lid on wages though.

(Source: investing.com, caption and editing by the Author)

Mr Market was transfixed by the disinflationary signals from the latest Employment Situation report. Context, for the disinflationary strategy behind the Fed’s “Faux Populism”, was better illustrated by the latest unit labour cost data. For those who like charts, the bigger picture shows lower highs now leading to new lows. Fed “patience”, throughout this transformation, is becoming difficult to understand; especially since the Fed is now allegedly all for higher inflation and higher wages.

(Source and caption the Author)

Alleged inflation targeting, by doing nothing with interest rates, is thus ultimately disinflation targeting in practice that will lead to even lower interest rates. Mr Market has sussed all this out; and has a tendency to drive asset prices higher to the ultimate conclusion of lower interest rates and a bigger, cheaper labor pool. The Fed, in the meantime, periodically prevents Mr Market from getting too carried away by verbally deflating asset markets. The Fed is thus left with an asset price targeting mandate in practice, whilst it verbally commits to the lower for longer inflation targeting agenda that is actually a disinflation targeting agenda in practice.

The Fed’s job of alleged inflation targeting commitment has also just received its first debunking by its own Fed Listens initiative. The overwhelming feedback, from the unemployed/underemployed, is that they actually do not want inflation. In fact, inflation is the biggest economic headwind perceived by them. Based on this feedback, if the Fed truly cares about the Middle Class and those excluded from the real economy, it should not target higher inflation. Inflation Targeting is thus DOA with those who work for a living.

Those who speculate for a living are another story. Mr Market, strongly wishes that the Fed should target inflation by cutting interest rates. This is however not in the interest of the Middle Class and the financially excluded who the Fed claims that it has been listening to.

Who therefore, should the Fed listen to?

(Source and caption by the Author)

Clearly, the Fed is currently pretending to listen to those who don’t want it to target inflation. Clearly, the Fed is not listening to President Trump; so that he is doing his best to make Mr Market force the Fed to listen both of them. Clearly, Mr Market is listening to President Trump.

The Fed has divined that the best thing to do is to sit pat, be “patient” and let Mr Market and Mr Real Economy duel it out; with President Trump egging both fighters on. Unfortunately for the Fed, the decision to do nothing is in fact an implicit decision to do Quantitative Tightening. This implied Quantitative Tightening is evidenced by the Fed’s continued policy of letting its balance sheet run-off; with the clear consequences of market interest rates trading up through its Fed Funds target levels. This means that the Fed will ultimately have to ease again. It simply has to now pick its time and its trigger.

The volatility created by the duel between Mr Market and Mr Real Economy, on a battlefield of background Quantitative Tightening, is one that only Mr Market will win. The market volatility backs out, into tighter real economy liquidity, through the agency of financial institutions and banks. The combination, of tight capital market liquidity and tight real economy liquidity, will then beget monetary policy easing from the Fed. Recent Fed speakers have simply indicated that this conclusion has moved closer of late. Mr Market has sensed this, so the Fed speakers have had to curb his enthusiasm. It’s hard to keep a good man down though!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.