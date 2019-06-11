L Brands Remains In Tough Spot

With shares of L Brands (LB) back over $30 at the beginning of October 2018, I urged investors to sell before the situation worsened. Between margin compression hurting earnings and a strained balance sheet, I thought shares could end up in the low $20s. A number of people questioned that level at the time, but shares in fact have ended up there recently. Unfortunately, it's possible that there is another leg down to come.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Investors were happy recently when the company announced its first quarter results that showed top and bottom line beats. Revenues were up just a hair over the year ago period, but a decline in gross margins and increase in income taxes left net income lower than Q1 2018. As the 10-Q filing shows, cash burn did improve, primarily thanks to reduced capital expenditures.

Based on first quarter results, EPS guidance was raised to a range of $2.30 to $2.60 from a prior range of $2.20 to $2.60. However, you have to wonder why only the bottom end was raised, given that Q1 EPS of $0.14 was well above the "about breakeven" forecast for the first quarter. Perhaps management is being conservative here, but the new forecast is a little disappointing.

My biggest worry is about the company is the strained balance sheet, as the company is in a large net debt position. Last week, the company announced a series of bond moves - a tender offer to repurchase some $449 million of outstanding notes due in the coming years, as well as a new offering of $500 million in 2029 notes. However, this move comes at a significant cost, with part of it seen in the redemption table detailed below.

(Source: SEC filing, seen here)

The new notes carry a 7.5% coupon rate, which is higher than all four of the note tranches listed above. Additionally, the new deal only priced at 98.286%, meaning after expenses the net proceeds were only $487.68 million. So while a good chunk of debt gets its maturity date pushed back by a number of years, it comes with a cost of more interest, with the number to be finalized at the deal's completion. Also, due to the early tender premium, the company could be looking at a roughly $20 million, or perhaps even more, cost to redeem the notes in the tender offer.

Now the company has made some moves to preserve cash over the past couple of quarters, beyond restructuring its operations to improve the bottom line. There was a major cut to the dividend, and we've also seen the share repurchase program slow down at times (no repurchases in the latest quarter even). However, the second half of that means that the number of shares outstanding will start to rise again, pressuring earnings. The company's guidance in the recent earnings slides is for $700 million of free cash flow this year, but roughly $335 million of that will go to the dividend at the current payment rate.

That dividend payment amount doesn't leave a lot of room for improvement with a net debt position of nearly $4.7 billion at the end of the most recent quarter. As a point of reference, free cash flow was negative $196 million in Q1 and dividend payments were $83 million. It's hard to be positive in a company whose balance sheet is in poor shape when most global economies are doing rather well at this point. What happens if there is a US recession?

In the end, L Brands remains in a tough spot. Net income over the past few years has trended lower, resulting in last year's dividend cut as well as the temporary suspension of the buyback. The balance sheet remains strained, with the recent debt transaction potentially costing the company almost $100 million in pre-tax expenses over the next decade. If the US economy falters at all this year, one bad quarter could easily send this stock into the teens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.