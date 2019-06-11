(PRO+ Exclusive) Sell GoDaddy: Improving Earnings Mask Underlying Weakness

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is the leader of online domain registration with 78.5 million domains under management representing 22% of the world's total. The company has a history as a private company going back to 1997 with a more recent IPO in 2015. Following a long period of recurring net income losses through 2016, GoDaddy has become profitable with an improving financial position and accelerating positive free cash. The company has managed to leverage its domain bread-and-butter into a number of higher margin hosting and business services solutions. The stock is up 128% in the last three years reflecting this turnaround.

GDDY stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Despite the impressive performance, I'm turning bearish on the stock following a deep look between the numbers. I have valuation concerns at the current level under the assumption that much of the growth story has been played out while the market remains excessively bullish. The following points highlight why I view GDDY to be a compelling short idea as the stock continues to trade near its all time high.

Intense competition in web development services is likely cutting into GoDaddy's market position.

Current deceleration of growth between new customers, domains under management, and revenues may intensify going forward.

Average revenue per user, which has grown at a 7% CAGR since 2014, could plateau in near future as lower proportion of new and existing customers seek to add premium features.

Uncertainty in international expansion as company doesn't have the same brand recognition and given the lower economics of web spending in developing markets.

Valuation stretched by simplified DCF

Stock remains highly leveraged with significant debt.

Intense competition

Q2 customer growth of 6.4% was the slowest rate for the GoDaddy going back at least 10 years, highlighting intense competition in the industry from smaller and emerging competitors across business segments. While GoDaddy is known as an all-inclusive start to finish solution for website owners including beginners and small businesses; other companies that specialize in certain web development services are growing faster and gaining market share.

GoDaddy Customer Growth. source: company annual reports/ graph author

Wix Inc. (NASDAQ:WIX) for example is known for its do-it-yourself website building tools (which GoDaddy also offers) but continues to expand into many other web development service products. The company reported revenue growth of 27% y/y in Q1, ahead of 12% increase for GoDaddy. As of last year, Wix became accredited as a domain registrar which means it can directly sell customers new domain names putting the company in direct competition with GoDaddy core business. Domain registrations represent 46% of GoDaddy revenues. The number of domains under management for GoDaddy in Q1 was reported at 78.5 million, up just 3% y/y while the market is estimated to grow at a composite annual growth rate of 13% through 2022.

Wix is smaller, doing $175 million in revenues during Q1 compared to GoDaddy's $710 million. Wix is targeting many of the same potential customers as GoDaddy, and spent $86 million in sales in marketing during the last quarter, compared to $90 million for GoDaddy. Privately held Squarespace and Square Inc's (SQ) Weebly are also targeting small business e-commerce website solutions.

GoDaddy Growth Strategy. source: Q1 presentation

Separately, in hosting services which represent 38% of GoDaddy's revenues, a quick online search finds that the company isn't particularly highly rated or reviewed by industry publications. CNET doesn't even consider GoDaddy in the top 16 of "Best Web Hosting Providers for 2019". PCMAG has seven "editor's choices" ahead of GoDaddy in its review of best web hosting providers. The general consensus is that GoDaddy provides good customer service but is more expensive for advanced features among some technical deficiencies. It's also worth noting that GoDaddy does not offer cloud hosting, effectively conceding the large scale enterprise market to firms like Amazon Inc (AMZN) and Microsoft Inc (MSFT). GoDaddy is betting on small businesses to fuel growth but this market is rapidly evolving, its unclear how capable GoDaddy is of maintaining its market leadership position. While GoDaddy has a broad product platform including advanced web management tools for small businesses, the emergence of the newcomers like WIX and Squarespace represents a challenge for GoDaddy's future growth.

GoDaddy Growth Strategy. source: Q1 presentation

Like many internet software and services companies, average revenue per user 'ARPU' is a key metric to watch for GoDaddy. ARPU increased 8.7% y/y reaching $150 for Q1, and up from 6.7% in Q4 2018. I find that the apparent strength in Q1 benefited from a weak comparable period in 2018 when ARPU actually declined on a quarter over quarter basis. This number has some tailwinds considering the fastest growing segment, business applications, is likely also the most profitable with higher margins, although this data is not disclosed. I see signs of a slowdown in ARPU going forward, which is at the core of the bearish case with a potential plateau approaching. Allow me to explain.

ARPU gains set to slow with less business customers

Average revenue per user "ARPU" of $150 in Q1 implies that the vast majority of customers are at a spending rate consisting of single domain registration/hosting, a composite between "YEAR 2 and YEAR 3" in the graphic above. This makes sense as a beginning user, possibly someone managing a personal blog, may only need one site. What GoDaddy needs to drive significant growth is more "business" users that require multiple domains and premium business applications. GoDaddy highlights that its "top users" spend more over time, but the data I'm looking at suggests the more new customers are single (few) domain and basic hosting type clients. Reading between numbers, GoDaddy's 77.6 million domains per 18.5 million customers per in 2018 suggest the average customer operates 4.2 domains. This is down from 4.6 in 2014. The ratio declined further to 4.16 in Q1. In other words, since the number of domains under management is growing slower than the number of total customers, this implies there is a lower proportion of higher value business new customers that would require multiple domains.

My concern here is that the majority of new GoDaddy customers may never transition from single domain/ basic hosting to requiring the features that help appeal to a small sized business. Indeed, management implies that ARPU could peak at $200 in the slide below where it envisions a future of $5 billion in revenue and 25 million customers. I think these targets are aggressive as-is.

GoDaddy Long Term Outlook source: Q1 presentation

There's already an ongoing deceleration of the business application segment that reinforces the short thesis. Business applications currently represent about 16% of revenues and is the fastest growing segment up 29% y/y increase in 2018, although this was a deceleration of 600bps compared to 2017 growth rate. In Q1 the growth rate slowed further to 19.5%. Much of the current growth momentum came from a low base as the company began to offer Microsoft 365 integration back in 2014. The bear case assumes that this segment growth loses steam as new small businesses choose other platforms and existing customers add less of the premium features as they are more likely to be lower value consumer. There's also the consideration that some of GoDaddy's largest customers could outgrow the platform altogether and require enterprise level solutions. The trends point to weaker ARPU growth going forward.

GoDaddy ARPU. source: Q1 presentation

Decelerating Growth

Across all segments, revenue growth has been decelerating steadily with no indication of a rebound. International business (which includes Canada) now represents 35% of revenues and slowed to 8.2% in Q1 down from 15.9% in Q4 2018. I am less optimistic on this metric, as the company doesn't have the same name recognition in overseas markets and developing countries don't have the same economics to drive margin growth.

GoDaddy Customer Growth. source: earnings releases/ graph author

Analysis

The foundation of my bear case is that growth slows further under intense competition beyond market expectations. GoDaddy is guiding to revenue growth of 12%-13% for 2019 which would be a slowdown compared to the 19.2% rate in 2018. I see more downside ahead.

GoDaddy 2019 outlook. source: Q1 presentation

A big reason for GoDaddy's stock price performance and current bullish sentiment is increasing free cash flow in the last 2 years that reached $656 million over the trailing twelve months in Q1. Management is guiding for $730-$745 million in free cash flow for the full year 2019.

GoDaddy free cash flow. source: Q1 presentation

I think much of the near term financial momentum is already priced into the stock. Below I am presenting a simplified discounted free cash flow model taking the 2019 midpoint guidance ~$735 million as a given and applying a slowing growth rate of FCF over the next five years. My base case assumes long-term "perpetual" free cash flow growth 3%. Applying a discount rate of 10% finds a fair value for GDDY at ~$60 per share, approximately 19% downside. Playing around with the numbers, multiple scenarios and growth rates find downside compared to the current stock price.

GoDaddy DCF model. source: author estimates

A more significant deterioration in the operating outlook could open the door to the stock price falling much further. GoDaddy remains highly leveraged with $2.4 billion in long term debt. The Debt to TTM EBITDA ratio is 5.9x.

In terms of valuation I'm also looking at a combination of trading multiples that remain at the upper range of trading ranges despite the currently decelerating growth trajectory. My price target of $60 implies an EV to Revenue multiple of 4.2x as growth slows and GDDY commands less of a premium

Conclusion

GDDY is down 10% since the Q1 earnings release in early May, which I believe reflects early signs of skepticism in the growth story. In Q1 GDDY missed EPS and revenue consensus. Q2 earnings to be released in early August may confirm a deeper bearish case. A risk to the bear case is if GoDaddy is able to turnaround its growth story, and consolidate its market position while expanding relationships with existing customers by selling higher value products. I am taking a bearish position on the stock via puts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.