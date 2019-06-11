2% Or 2% Or -0.2%?

Summary

The bond market is currently a puzzle derived from an enigma influenced by an anomaly. Or is it?

The NY Fed says the 10-year term premium is lowest it's been in over half a century.

One might surmise that the euro will appreciate against the US dollar at a rate of 2.5% a year for the next decade. Any other assumption requires hedging costs for any transaction or financing between the world's first and second largest regional currency blocks.

Is the flat or inverted Treasury curve forecasting a recession in the US? Maybe. It certainly suggests a weakening economic outlook. The longer the inversion continues the more recession risk rises.