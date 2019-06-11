Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies

Merger activity increased last week with six new deals announced and one pending deal closing.

There was an interesting insider purchase at Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last week that we wrote about yesterday. Director Steve Sanghi acquired 20,000 shares of this semiconductor company, paying $110.54 per share for a total amount of $2.21 million. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in the process of acquiring Mellanox Technologies in an all cash deal valued at $125/share. The big discount to the deal price is partially on account of concerns China might hold up the deal like it did with Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Mr. Sanghi has been the CEO of Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) since October 1991 and joined the board of Mellanox in February 2018. This purchase is his one and only purchase since he was appointed to the board of Mellanox. Microchip completed its acquisition of Microsemi in May 2018 and from what I recollect, the deal traded at a large spread shortly after it was announced because of concerns that China might hold up that semiconductor deal.

Mr. Sanghi probably knows a lot about antitrust approval for semiconductor deals and especially the risk a deal faces on account of Chinese opposition. The spread on the Mellanox deal narrowed a little to 11.96% on Friday after this insider purchase was filed. It is possible that the narrowing of the spread could have just been because the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was up more than 1% on Friday rather than the market reading much into Mr. Sanghi's purchase.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 84 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 37 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 69 Total Deal Size $953.52 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) on June 7, 2019. It took 95 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $0.64 08/05/2019 246.88% 1609.10% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.21 06/30/2019 69.16% 1262.15% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.58 $41.75 06/30/2019 21.14% 385.89% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $6.89 06/30/2019 16.11% 294.01% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.42 $3.84 01/31/2020 15.20% 23.61% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation $125.00 $111.65 12/31/2019 11.96% 21.39% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.90 $7.1 07/29/2019 11.27% 83.95% CY 06/02/2019 Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) $23.85 $22.12 01/31/2020 7.82% 12.15% ZAYO 05/08/2019 Affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and EQT Infrastructure IV fund (N/A) $35.00 $32.68 06/30/2020 7.10% 6.71% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $5.64 $5.31 06/30/2019 6.29% 114.71%

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.