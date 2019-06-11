Position Close Update: TrueCar

Given the management change (and potential business model change) we believe it is time to take the robust gains and close this short position.

At the time of the initial report, the stock received an Unattractive rating.

TrueCar (TRUE) was originally selected as a Danger Zone Idea on 8/21/17. At the time of the initial report, the stock received an Unattractive rating. Our short thesis noted the firm's broken business model, diminishing value to consumers, and overvalued stock price.

During the 658-day holding period, TRUE outperformed as a short position, declining 67% compared to an 18% gain for the S&P 500.

We first put TRUE in the Danger Zone in August 2017 when we noted its business model couldn't profitably serve two user groups with conflicting interests. We reiterated TrueCar's downside risk in March 2019 after the company doubled down on this broken business model. The stock remains overvalued, but its risk/reward profile shifted after CEO Chip Perry announced his retirement. Perry was one of the driving forces behind TrueCar's prioritization of dealers at the expense of consumers. Now, shares could respond positively if TrueCar replaces him with a more consumer-focused CEO.

Given the management change (and potential business model change) we believe it is time to take the robust gains and close this short position.

Figure 1: TRUE vs. S&P 500 - Price Return - Successful Short Call

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Note: Gain/Decline performance analysis excludes transaction costs and dividends.

This article originally published on June 10, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios Both Ernst & Young and Harvard Business School demonstrate the superiority of our research in recent white papers. See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.