TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G

Despite poor revenues so far in 2019, TSMC should be able to weather the storm as mobile product demand stabilizes.

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) has seen little gain in its share price in 2019 YTD, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Investors are concerned over slowing revenues, a maturing smartphone market, and a potential U.S.-China trade war, all of which could potentially affect TSMC's earnings down the line. Still, I am bullish on TSMC long term - in this article I will take a look at how revenues should rebound towards the second half of 2019, as well as how TSMC should be able to navigate through any slowdowns in trade. Lastly, I will explore up and coming market opportunities like the rise of 5G, and discuss how TSMC fits in.

Declining Revenues Should Shore Up by 2H2019

Source: TSMC Monthly Revenue

Revenues through the first few months of 2019 have not generated much excitement. TSMC continues to ride out a maturing global smartphone market and has felt the effects of a February photoresist incident that affected 12/16-nanometer wafer yields, costing ~$550 million in revenues and causing a downward revision of revenue and operating margin guidance. Given that 12/16-nanometer products make up about 16% of total revenues, this issue should not continue into Q2 2019.

The greater challenge is whether TSMC has passed the bottom of its business cycle, as management forecasts demand to stabilize in the coming months. And a good indicator for such demand can be found with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), TSMC's largest customer with 22% of its total revenues in fiscal 2018.

As shown from the table of worldwide smartphone shipments, Apple saw a significant decline in market share of shipments in Q1 2019, which had a rippling effect on TSMC's revenues. While Apple still has long term issues to tackle, as consumer demand slows over $1000+ iPhone prices and a lack of new features, shipments should at least return somewhat to normal levels. TSMC was exclusively responsible for Apple's 7nm A12 chipsets for the 2018 iPhones, and is expected to produce the 2019 7nm A13 chipsets for the new iPhone models set to be revealed this fall. As Apple tries to stimulate demand with new launches like a Netflix-styled streaming service, also set to debut in the fall, the hope is that shipments will normalize towards previous levels, positively impacting chip revenues for TSMC.

If there is a silver lining, it is the increase in Huawei's share of smartphone shipments (+50% market share YoY). Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon, a China-based semiconductor company that provides Huawei's smartphone chips, is another customer of TSMC. It represented 8% of TSMC's revenues in 2018, and 11% through the first two quarters of 2019 through its demand in 16-nanometer chips. Huawei itself also utilizes TSMC's 7-nanometer chips for its business in the cloud market, directly competing with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

The opportunity for TSMC comes from the trade war between China and the U.S., with President Trump recently putting Huawei on the Department of Commerce's "entity list". U.S. companies are not able to sell goods or transfer technology with Huawei without government approval, and as a result major American semiconductor players like Intel, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) are forced to freeze shipments to Huawei. In theory, TSMC would be exempt from this ruling because it passes the "25% rule", where if more than 25% of the product content is of U.S. origin, that company must follow U.S. sanctions. While over half of TSMC's machinery comes from the U.S., when accounting for R&D and manpower-related costs, TSMC should remain under the 25% threshold and would be able to continue manufacturing for Huawei. If sanctions continue, and Huawei sees continued increases in smartphone shipments, TSMC could benefit from the trade war.

5G and Performance Computing Demand

Last month, Goldman Sach's Bruce Lu put a $50 price target on TSMC, forecasting future growth to come from developments in 5G and high-performance computing markets.

We can already see this taking place, as TSMC has scored multiple contracts for 5G chip production: Unisoc, Qualcomm, Huawei, and MediaTek have already placed orders for chips on TSMC's 7-nanometer product, and Apple is expected to continue its exclusive contract with TSMC for its anticipated 2020 iPhone with 5G capabilities. As 11 carriers throughout the world have already launched 5G services, production of smartphones with 5G capabilities have commenced as well. There should be plenty of business for TSMC, given that its only real competitor is Samsung with Intel recently dropping out of the 5G modem race. A greater question is whether TSMC has the production capacity to carry out these orders.

Source: EE Times

As the graphic above indicates, Apple accounts for roughly three-quarters of TSMC's production of 7-nanometer wafer chips, and as more orders come onto its 7-nanometer production chain from 5G demand, TSMC will need to meet the high demand. It should be able to do this as it ramps up 7nm+ EUV production.

TSMC announced in April it was beginning commercial production of 7nm+ EUV chips. EUV production in particular is important for TSMC in meeting the increased 7-nanometer chip demands from multiple companies. EUV reduces the multi-pattern process complexity in the chip production process, allowing for lower wafer costs, higher yields, and a faster time-to-market. TSMC would be able to ramp up production to meet demand, and should see revenue and margin appreciation as it enters the second half of 2019.

The number of chips produced for 5G devices should steadily increase in the coming years; smartphone devices will need the capabilities as the number of estimated 5G subscriptions significantly rises.

Source: Market Realist

5G won't be the only technological disruption fueling demand. High-performance computing and AI will also require advanced chip wafers for their processes. McKinsey and Company provides a good look into the market opportunity for semiconductors in the coming years:

Source: McKinsey and Company

Buy Into TSMC's Technological Advantage

TSMC continues to have the lead in its wafer technology, and its ~50% market share supports this. Operating in an industry with a high cost of entry, the only true competitor to TSMC for 7-nanometer chips is Samsung, and even then TSMC has the edge. In the 7-nanometer race TSMC is considered to have the advantage in chip yields and ability to ramp up production, and looking ahead to 2020, is expected to produce more powerful 5-nanometer chips than Samsung with its ability to provide greater density improvements at a lower cost. TSMC also benefits from being a pure-play foundry. Chip designers such as Apple may be reluctant to give business to a competitor like Samsung in fear of giving up technological know-how in its chip designs, since Samsung also produces its own smartphones.

More and more tech companies are choosing to design their own chips, and are completely outsourcing the production process to semiconductor foundries. With market opportunities like 5G, in an industry with few competitors, TSMC stands to benefit. Continue to buy into TSMC for its technological reliability and history of shareholder returns -- look past the short term turbulence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.