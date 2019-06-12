Nutanix: Starting To Look Attractive

In case a similar merger was to come through, Nutanix’s stock price could return up to 80% from the current levels.

Despite Nutanix’s technology leadership, the company’s growth appears to be getting hampered due to the lack of a dedicated relationship with the large server or cloud players.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was a favorite of the markets until a while back when the company came out with issues of sales planning-led growth weakness. What seems to have compounded the issues for Nutanix is the transition to a subscription-based model, further depressing revenue and worrying the street. We think the stock may have been oversold with the stock falling almost 50% since its Q2 2019 earnings.

The markets also do not appear to be accounting for the partnership between Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix in the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) market. In April 2019, the companies announced a partnership where Nutanix’s software would be bundled and sold along with HPE’s hardware through HPE’s GreenLake. The resultant hybrid cloud as a service will be managed by HPE.

While this partnership may appear to be another industry association aimed at benefiting from a vertical bundle, there is more to it than meets the eye. HPE’s current offering, SimpliVity, is available as an HPE specific appliance. We also note that HPE remains a distant third in the HCI market behind VMware (VMW) and Nutanix.

Given HPE’s laser focus on growing its $2.5 billion GreenLake business even faster, the partnership with Nutanix could mean that the company is willing to endorse a product that has been better than HPE’s own offering to help further accelerate GreenLake’s adoption. While some may consider HPE to be offering SimpliVity revenue as a sacrificial lamb to increase adoption of the GreenLake business, we see this also creating the second pole in the HCI market.

In addition, we also find stark similarities to where Red Hat was prior to the IBM (IBM) announcement to acquire Red Hat (RHT) and draw a parallel with Nutanix. Overall, we think, at the current juncture, Nutanix presents a low-risk bet that can deliver stellar returns.

We begin by looking at Nutanix’s core market, that of hyperconverged infrastructure and then build out our analysis of how much returns could be expected of the company’s stock and at what level of risk.

What is HCI

HCI started out as modules that contain virtualization, storage, compute and networking infrastructure, aimed at simplifying scale-up for data centers with standardized workloads. However, the scope of HCI has evolved to become more software-oriented and capable of running commodity hardware. HCI, thus, now extends beyond that of data center simplification towards enabling hybrid/multi-cloud environments. While pure play hybrid cloud systems should be able to provide for integrating multiple cloud assets, HCI was more geared towards elevating private clouds to the level of abstraction and consumption of a private cloud. With the convergence of HCI and hybrid cloud management, Nutanix has emerged as an important player in the cloud integration business. In the HCI market, the company has been a clear technology leader.

Source: 2019 Nutanix Investor Day

In our series ‘Masters Of Cloud’ (part 1, part 2, part 3), there was a significant reader interest in us looking at Nutanix. While we had acknowledged Nutanix as a notable player, the reasons for not considering the company were:

Sales-related issues: The company’s Q2 saw the first signs of turbulence due to lack of adequate S&M. In Q3 also, the management spoke about concerted efforts towards overhauling its sales engine, with results beginning to show as the pipeline of leads saw a 40% y/y growth.

The proportion of sales from subscription: On a y/y basis, subscription revenue contribution to total revenue had more than doubled at 59% in Q3 versus 28% at the end of 2018.

Source: Q3 2019 Nutanix Earnings Presentation

This rapid shift in business did not just surprise us but was even ahead of management anticipation. Furthermore, Nutanix’s CFO stated that this transition also caused some friction in the field selling and the need for continued education of the subscription offering could extend sales cycles for the company. To top it all off, the company states expectations of more than normal volatility in quarterly results on account of this transition.

Lack of dedicated relationships with vendors or bundling options: The Q3 pipeline growth of 40% after a flat Q2 was highlighted by the management as an indicator of its sales hiring and overall process getting back in line.

VMware, Nutanix's most prominent competitor, has three levels of partner engagement for its VMware Cloud Foundation:

Customers can run it on their own, or Customers can choose from VMware's network of 4,000 partners (including IBM and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)), or VMware could run it for the customers, building upon VMware’s partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dell (NYSE:DELL).

Nutanix lacks this level of engagement. We believe that while the approach of keeping systems open is the logical way forward, the lack of bundling also hurts market share.

In a perfect world, customers should have a friction-less environment to make the best choice for themselves. However, the real world is dominated by channel partners, who will rather sell the highest commission products as opposed to what may be the best for the customer (classic agency problem!).

Thus, to address all the three issues highlighted above, a simple solution for Nutanix would be to find a larger company to partner with symbiotically.

However, the challenge is likely to be that who could be Nutanix’s knight in shining armor. The HCI market broadly has four players: VMware, Nutanix, Dell, and HPE; Dell is VMware’s parent, and HPE and Nutanix secured a tie-up earlier this year.

Considering that the HCI market has been expanding and overlaps with the virtualization market, we look at the other potential partners. Our list consists of the usual suspects from the public cloud world, given a partnership with them is what is likely to help Nutanix best.

Microsoft and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): Microsoft had recently tied up with VMware, primarily as insurance against Amazon Web Services' (AWS) invasion of the data center market. To make things even more interesting, in June 2019, Microsoft and Oracle entered in an alliance to make their clouds interoperable i.e., customers will now be able to migrate and run their workloads across Microsoft’s Azure and Oracle’s Gen 2 cloud. Microsoft’s sole aim has been to promote Azure and Oracle had been counting on its database market share to gain footing in the cloud market. With this alliance, both companies appear to be getting what they want. Azure will get a bite at the installed base of Oracle’s database and Oracle Gen 2 cloud could now see higher adoption since customers wary of Oracle’s selling methods will have an option to migrate to Azure. In this updated scheme of things, the focus of both the companies will be on each other’s installed base, and thus, they are unlikely to be considering smaller technology plays to enhance their core value proposition.

Amazon: AWS enjoys a preferential relationship with VMware for the hybrid cloud. With the Microsoft – Oracle partnership, it will be important for AWS to further bolster its position in the data center, and the existing partnership with Nutanix may just see increased traction for both companies.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Nutanix appears to be bartering talent with the search giant. Sunil Potti, Nutanix’s Chief Product Officer, is set to join Google and Brian Stevens, VP and CTO of Google Cloud is set to join Nutanix’s board. However, Google’s focus on projecting its Anthos platform as the go-to solution for cloud management is likely to increase Google’s focus on partnerships of the kind it announced with HPE in April 2019.

IBM: IBM has been steadily preparing the groundwork to absorb Red Hat in IBM’s newly formed Cognitive Solutions and Cloud division.

Source: IBM Investor Relations

Given, VMware and Nutanix have been fairly competitive and Red Hat also had been aggressively competing with VMware on the issue of containers versus VMware’s virtual machine approach, Nutanix may end up finding some level of commonality with IBM. Notably, IBM’s commitment to the trillion-dollar hybrid cloud market and Nutanix’s vision of hyper-converging the cloud may just give the two companies a reason to cozy up further.

HPE: Nutanix’s partnership with HPE is considered as an offensive aimed at the growing influence of the Dell – VMware partnership in the HCI market. We also note that with the Nutanix partnership, HPE has attempted to overcome the limitations of its SimpliVity platform. The biggest advantage that Nutanix brings to the table is its vendor-neutral approach versus that of SimpliVity’s HPE-centric one.

VMware: Nutanix and VMware have openly taken potshots at each other in the past. Furthermore, Nutanix has been vocal about VMware’s approach to be that of trying to trap the customer in VMware’s own stack versus Nutanix’s open approach. However, should the two companies park their differences, a combination of these two could be a monopoly in the HCI and the hybrid cloud markets. Though, the size of the two companies is quite different. VMware’s expected revenue of almost $10 billion for this year is nearly eight times that of Nutanix’s expected revenue of $1.3 billion.

So, what next for Nutanix?

Considering the dynamics laid out above, we believe the potential of Nutanix’s technology and the wave of consolidation and alliances in the hybrid cloud space could push the company towards a merger. Although the merger may be resisted by the management, we try to establish the value of the company on a standalone basis and as that of a potential target.

Why do we think a merger could be on the cards?

By Nutanix’s management’s admission, the transition to subscription is unpredictable and is likely to take a few quarters to play out. In addition, customer education is another challenge that may also dampen sales growth. The nature of Nutanix's commentary over the last couple of quarters has a strong resemblance to Red Hat management’s commentary in the quarters before IBM announced its intent to buy Red Hat.

Source: Earnings transcripts from Seeking Alpha, Author analysis

The Red Hat story

In May 2018, Red Hat and IBM entered into a partnership to promote their middleware businesses to potentially promote Red Hat’s view of containers becoming the better alternative to virtual machines.

In Q1 2019, Red Hat first disclosed a weakness in its middleware business. Due to customers evaluating containers as an investment commitment to Red Hat's technical road map, the sales cycle was also expected to elongate. Another aspect was that of competitive pricing challenges versus Red Hat’s relatively higher pricing. In addition to the consequent timing issues arising out customers delaying their purchase decisions, the smaller renewal base of customers also contributed to the weakness.

In Q2 2019, Red Hat was potentially dedicating too many resources to OpenShift versus RHEL. This sales capacity issue was further amplified by the renewal base issue continuing from Q1 2019. The management also sounded as if the traction in OpenShift had led to a challenge for the company to educate customers about RHEL also.

At the end of October 2018, IBM surprised most with one of the most expensive deals ever, announcing the intent to acquire Red Hat for $34 billion.

The Nutanix story

In Q2 2019, Nutanix announced that the company’s sales planning process had fallen short of its expectations leading to weakness. Similar to Red Hat, Nutanix did not have a problem with the quality of Nutanix’s products.

In April 2019, Nutanix announced a partnership with HPE which was viewed in competition to the Dell – VMware association in the HCI market.

In Q3 2019, Nutanix announced having fixed many of the sales issues with a 40% growth in the pipeline leads, on the back of additional hiring. In addition to the increased opex, the faster-than-expected transition to subscription had been termed as ‘unpredictable’ and likely to last a few quarters. Also, Nutanix management maintained that they are not the most inexpensive in the market.

In addition to the similarity in narratives of large hardware and services companies (IBM, in case of Red Hat, and HPE, in case of Nutanix) partnering with technically competent, sales inefficient companies, there are also some differences:

Not only was Red Hat almost 2.5 times Nutanix’s revenue but also Red Hat was profitable. However, at an FCF level, both were positive until the last quarter, when NTNX ended up burning cash. It is also worth keeping in mind that NTNX is much more of a 'startup' versus the established RHT.

IBM was software-focused, with its mainframe business falling in the background. HPE, on the contrary, has made a billion-dollar acquisition announcement of late to buy out Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY), to bolster its high-performance compute business.

Red Hat was a fairly old company with a large ecosystem of developers. Additionally, Red Hat Linux was quite a popular open source operating system, on top of which Red Hat was making money from support. Nutanix recently completed its 10 years of existence and is focused on HCI market.

Dheeraj Pandey, the CEO of Nutanix is also the company’s co-founder. Along with Ajeet Singh (another co-founder), they hold nearly 42% voting rights and 30% ownership in Class B shares. For Red Hat, at the time of the IBM announcement, none of the key managerial persons owned more than one percent of the company. We note that this level of management control may be the reason as to how Nutanix has been able to hold out this far. This 42% stake is why the company has been able to hold out this far. However, we also note that if Travis Kalanick of Uber (UBER), with a control over the majority of Uber’s voting shares had to give way to investor activism, there is limited reason to assume that Dheeraj Pandey with a much lower control will be able to resist pressure in light of a falling stock price due to performance issues. Furthermore, any potential buyer would be aware of this issue and is likely to begin lower to be able to ratchet up the offer price.

In view of the challenges outlined, in addition to valuing it as a merger candidate, we also estimate Nutanix’s valuation as a standalone company.

Valuation

Standalone basis

For fiscal 2019, the company could report total revenues of $1.3 billion (this 12% y/y annual growth will imply that the Nutanix reports Q4 revenue of $360 million, ahead of its guided range of $280-310 million). While we feel this is a bullish assumption, the company’s growing pipeline of leads and partnerships could help achieve this number. Stepping into the next year (2020), with the benefit of stability in sales and giving Nutanix the advantage of its leading technology, we look at a range of possibilities:

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

We believe that 2020 revenue growth range of 10-20% captures a conservative range of Nutanix's growth as a standalone company (after considering the subscription transition also).

The factors that line up against Nutanix's sales growth are:

Sales planning and hiring issues

Conversion of the pipeline of leads into revenue

Transition to a subscription-based model likely to keep revenue depressed

The factors that can act as a tailwind to revenue growth are:

Partnership with HPE and possibility of gaining share from HPE in the HCI market, leading to a step-up in revenues

Partnerships with Amazon and others

HPE was at a $100 million per quarter run rate as of the fourth quarter of 2018, growing at almost 70% y/y. Considering the alliance with HPE, if Nutanix’s improved go-to-market is able to win just 10% share from HPE and 2% from VMware (run rate of 730 million/quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018, growing at 86% y/y), Nutanix could add $20-25 million for the quarter and $80-100 million for the next year. At Nutanix’s base revenue of $1.3 billion, this translates into 6-8% growth from the HPE partnership alone. Furthermore, assuming that the y/y sales decline for Nutanix are likely to be arrested. If the company could even do 2-3% y/y growth (ex-HPE), we arrive at 10% y/y growth for 2020 or our bear case.

A small step-up in Nutanix’s share gain from either of the competitors or even a small improvement in the company's selling process versus our bear case can easily propel the company's revenue to a 20% growth. However, we think the base case of 15% may be a more realistic number given that Nutanix is one of the more expensive solutions in the market, and the macro-economic weakness has not been helping.

Thus, we feel comfortable about a 14-15% upside from the current levels, on a standalone basis.

As an acquisition candidate

Qualitatively speaking, in addition to enhancing Nutanix's sales capability, the synergies in such a case would arise from the vertical integration that Nutanix would bring on top of the infrastructure that the buyer would have. Not only is it difficult to estimate the synergy benefits arising from such a situation but also is the price at which this deal may occur. In order to arrive at the potential returns, we look at the Red Hat and Nutanix’s stock price performance.

Data by YCharts

The fall in Red Hat's stock price in June 2018 and the steep increase in October 2018 are the highlights of the graph.

Data by YCharts

The drop in Nutanix's stock price post Q2 results this year has been even more spectacular than Red Hat's fall post Red Hat's Q1 in June 2018.

We note that after reporting Q2, Nutanix’s stock fell from $50 to $34. Post Q3, the stock again fell from $34 to $28. Going back to 2018, Red Hat had fallen from $170 to $134 after reporting its Q1 and from $143 to all the way to $117 before the announcement of the IBM deal at $190 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Company filings, Author estimates

IBM's offer for Red Hat at $190 was at a 30% premium to Red Hat's average closing price of the last six months prior to the deal, $147. Considering Nutanix is a smaller and a more niche play on the HCI market than Red Hat was, we apply a 20% premium to average of Nutanix’s stock price over the last six months (Dec. 18 - May 19) of $42.6, which comes out to $51 per share or at an equity value of $9.5 billion.

Compared to IBM’s offer of $34 billion, the number is much smaller, and so is Nutanix. At $34 billion, the Red Hat deal was valued at a price to sales multiple of a little over 10 times and at $9.5 billion, Nutanix would be valued at a little over 7 times price to sales.

Conclusion

We believe the risk-reward profile of Nutanix’s stock has turned favorable with a potential downside of 18% versus a potential upside of up to 82%. Barring macro risks from the trade war, we expect significant return either from a sales turnaround by way of enhanced partnerships or from a potential buyout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPE, NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.