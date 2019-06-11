MongoDB: Explosive Valuation Concerns

However, we must recognize that most of MongoDB's comps in both the open source and IaaS categories, such as Cloudera, have suffered tremendous losses.

Much of this outperformance can be chalked up to fundamentals. MongoDB continues to add customers at a rapid pace and has accelerated its growth rates.

Open source database company MongoDB has been one of the best performing stocks of the year, having more than doubled since the start of January.

When MongoDB (MDB) went public in October 2017 at just $24 per share, it's safe to say that most investors were skeptical. MongoDB was just one stock in a large pool of small and mid-cap software IPOs that year, and its predecessors hung a cloud over its fate - after all, Cloudera (CLDR) sits in both the open source and infrastructure categories, and that stock has been one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2017 (its CEO just recently resigned).

But sentiment for MongoDB quickly turned around. Since then, MongoDB has accelerated growth rates, ramped an incredibly popular managed product called MongoDB Atlas, and improved pro forma operating margins and hit positive free cash flow. Wall Street has rewarded these wins, and investors sent MongoDB stock up 2x since the start of January (it's also appreciated 7x since its IPO).

Data by YCharts

At what point, however, do investors throw in the towel to lock in gains on MongoDB? In my view, the company's trading patterns have bordered on euphoric, and MongoDB's tremendous valuation is incredibly unsustainable. While acknowledging that MongoDB is an incredible company with an unbeatable growth story (while it's far from an "Oracle killer" as it claimed at its IPO, competition from MongoDB and its cloud-native, open-source tools are one of the reasons why Oracle (ORCL) has seen rapidly deteriorating growth in its cloud business), we have to acknowledge the fact that MongoDB's stock price can't keep reaching beyond its fundamentals forever.

At MongoDB's current share price of ~$168, the company has a titanic market cap of $9.21 billion (and though the differences in quality between the two companies are night and day, it's worth pointing out that MongoDB has a market cap that is 6x smaller, despite being 2x MongoDB's revenue scale). After netting out $476.4 million of cash and $220.1 million of convertible debt on MongoDB's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $8.95 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against MongoDB's latest guidance outlook for the year:

Figure 1. MongoDB FY20 guidance update Source: MongoDB Q1 earnings release

Against the midpoint of MongoDB's FY20 revenue range of $375-$381 million, MongoDB trades at a gargantuan valuation of 23.7x EV/FY20 revenues. This puts MongoDB in the echelon of most expensive stocks in the software sector:

Data by YCharts

It's important to note that while a mid or high-teens valuation multiple might be defensible for a rapidly growing stock, a valuation multiple that exceeds 20x revenues is hardly justifiable. Often the Salesforce-Mulesoft (CRM) acquisition is billed as one of the most aggressive, expensive acquisitions in the enterprise software sector at 16x forward revenues. A company exceeding that valuation multiple - in MongoDB's case, by eight turns - is in dangerous territory.

While MongoDB has enjoyed tremendous YTD gains, many of its peers in the cloud software sector have sounded off alarm bells of sales execution issues and growth deceleration. We haven't heard a peep from MongoDB yet - but if the company is indeed subject to the same macro risks as the rest of its SaaS peers, and the company does see deceleration kick in, its stock gains may be heavily at risk. At current levels, MongoDB's risk-reward profile is tilted against the bull. Stay on the sidelines here until MongoDB's extraordinary valuation premium thins out.

Q1 download: Atlas drives growth, but compresses margins

Let's dive in further to MongoDB's most recent quarterly results, released in early June:

Figure 2. MongoDB 1Q20 results Source: MongoDB Q1 earnings release

It's important to acknowledge that MongoDB's growth, as usual, is breathtaking. Revenues grew 78% y/y to $89.4 million, absolutely trouncing Wall Street's expectations of $83.5 million (+67% y/y) by an eleven-point margin, as well as accelerating seven points over Q4's growth rate of 71% y/y. It's also important to acknowledge that for much of FY19, MongoDB's growth rate was "only" in the high 50s. For a company to be able to accelerate its growth rate when it's already growing so quickly is truly impressive.

One of the key drivers here is MongoDB Atlas, the fully-managed (and thus, easiest to deploy) version of the MongoDB database. As seen in the chart below, total MongoDB customers have rocketed to more than 14,200 (with 800 net new adds in Q1); Atlas customers now represent the bulk of that total, despite having been less than half the total in FY18. Atlas revenues also grew 340% y/y:

Figure 3. MongoDB customer metrics Source: MongoDB Q1 earnings release

Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB's CEO, also noted on the Q1 earnings call that MongoDB has seen strong traction in deals brought by its reseller partners:

We had our strongest performance ever with partners in the first quarter, which reflects the healthy returns on the investments we have made. Some highlights include our biggest quarter ever with systems integrators. We are seeing strong traction with these strategic partners in almost every region. Much of the deals SIs bring to us would most likely have involved longer sales cycles and smaller initial deals without their involvement. Their trusted relationships give those customers the confidence to sign larger initial deals with us and to include MongoDB at the core of their digital transformation initiatives. We believe there is a significant opportunity to further deepen our relationships with SIs. We also signed several large deals through our IBM relationship, including a substantial win with one of the world's largest insurance companies."

We note one blemish on this quarter's results, however. Pro forma gross margins fell to 70% this quarter, down four points from 74% in the year-ago period. MongoDB's CFO chalked that up to both the greater mix of Atlas revenues (which carries a lower gross margin) as well as the fold-in of the mLab acquisition. The CFO noted as well that we continue to expect that we will see some modest reduction in overall company gross margins as Atlas continues to be a bigger portion of our revenue," though there is opportunity for organic margin growth within Atlas.

These gross margin headwinds, however, didn't prevent MongoDB from continuing to improve its sales efficiencies and drive a reduction in pro forma operating losses to -$12.6 million, versus -$18.9 million in 1Q19. MongoDB's pro forma EPS of -$0.22 beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.24, and the company also broke past breakeven free cash flow, versus a loss of -$8.4 million in 1Q19:

Figure 4. MongoDB FCF Source: MongoDB Q1 earnings release

How should investors react?

I'd be wary of investing in MongoDB at all-time highs. While there's no doubt that the company is one of the biggest fundamental growth stories among recent software IPOs, we should be wary of the company's ~24x forward revenue multiple, especially when many other high-quality software companies like Docusign (DOCU) have hinted at a spending slowdown as well as deal cycle lengthening among IT buyers.

MongoDB's valuation leaves it vulnerable to large swings on even a whiff of bad news, and investors should avoid getting caught with the hot potato.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.