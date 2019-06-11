Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) is determined to be perceived as a high growth company and as such be rewarded with a punchy multiple.

Now, on the back of its latest acquisition, I assert that its shareholders are better off calling it a day before the music stops.

As long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance. - Chuck Prince; Citigroup (C) 2007

Serial Acquiring: The Problem

The problem with relying on acquisitions to support growth is that not only does management have to play an intensely competitive game of hunting for continuous treasure. But even more challenging is that, in order to move the needle on the company's bottom line, each investment needs to be bigger than the previous one.

Source: author's calculations, Salesforce SEC filings

As you can see above, with the passage of time, whereas management attempts to divert the narrative towards its top-line growth and Salesforce's generative cash flows, it is distracting shareholders away from the total sum deployed towards fueling its growth.

Below is one example of the type of comment CEO Marc Benioff made during Salesforce's recent earnings call:

And in Q1, we delivered nearly $2 billion in operating cash flow, up 34% year-over-year, and I just want to congratulate our entire team for these cash flow numbers because they are just phenomenal.

However, this narrative is misleading. The reason being that Salesforce continues to be highly acquisitive and boosting its cash flows by consuming whole companies.

For instance, going back to fiscal 2017, Salesforce spent roughly $3.7 billion to support its growth (see table above). Then, moving forward a few years, Salesforce has deployed more than 4 times this amount and its fiscal year is not even over yet.

Moreover, its acquisition of Tableau (DATA) has diluted Salesforce's shareholders by approximately 13%.

Insatiable Growth

Once more, below is what Salesforce wants its shareholders to measure the company's progress by.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Even though its top-line has in the past demonstrated a strong pace of growth with a CAGR of 26%; going forward, Salesforce is guiding for a CAGR of 20%.

Having said that, perhaps more significant is that its bottom line is not keeping pace with its top-line, as its recently guided fiscal 2020 non-GAAP EPS number is expected to end down 8% year-over-year to $2.52.

In other words, despite boasting on the call that 'no other enterprise software company of our size and scale is growing at this rate', Salesforce shareholders are actually not participating in this growth whatsoever.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

As you can see in the above table, Salesforce does not scream out as an overpriced stock.

The reason being that Salesforce's management is being very savvy in how it goes on to support its top-line growth.

For example, although Cloudera (CLDR) is not a direct peer to Salesforce, it is nevertheless a key player in the cloud space at large. And, in comparison with Cloudera, Salesforce even looks very cheap, with its cash flows being valued at just 30.8x compared to Cloudera's 46.3x.

However, Cloudera, despite its recently failed acquisition, is not a serial acquirer. Its cash flows are relatively clean, without the need for significant adjustments.

While Salesforce, as I have shown throughout this piece, makes its cash flows look healthier than they actually are by its continuous stream of acquisition.

Takeaway

As we enter the final stages of this very mature bull market, some, such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), have shown a tremendous amount of patience by sitting on large sums of capital waiting for correct opportunity to make acquisitions which move the needle.

Others, such as Salesforce, have shown no appetite for slowing down on its highly acquisitive endeavor. Given that its adjusted non-GAAP EPS figures are starting to turn south and while the music plays, its shareholders might opt to sit this one out.

