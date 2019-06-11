Barnes & Noble: The Market Is Expecting Something Special

On June 7th, the management team at Barnes & Noble (BKS) announced that they had reached an agreement to sell the firm, in its entirety, to funds advised by Elliott Advisors Limited in an all-cash transaction. This move represents a significant premium compared to where units of the bookstore were trading at the end of May of this year, but since the announcement, something odd has happened to the business’s stock price: shares have moved above the buyout price. This rare phenomenon tells investors something interesting about what the market thinks will happen next, and it also creates an interesting risk/reward opportunity for investors to take into consideration.

A look at the deal

The beauty of an all-cash transaction is that it’s literally the simplest form of acquisition out there. In the case of Barnes & Noble, for instance, Elliott has agreed to acquire the firm in a deal valued at $6.50 cash. Given the number of shares outstanding for the bookstore business as of the end of its third fiscal quarter this year, this translates to a market capitalization of $475.77 million. Net debt included, the total effective purchase price being paid for Barnes & Noble comes out to about $683 million.

Prior to the announcement of the deal and rumors that a deal was likely to come last week, shares had closed the month of May out at $4.39, so this is a pretty significant premium, amounting to 48.1% over that closing price. To investors who got in at lower prices, this has got to be a win, but for long-term holders of the company, the exit is probably bittersweet. After all, Barnes & Noble has long been in a state of decline in a matter of sorts.

Between 2014 and 2018, as an example, revenue at the company plummeted, falling from $4.63 billion to $3.66 billion. Most of this drop can be chalked up to the death of its NOOK business, which over the years fell into irrelevance as quality, multi-faceted tablets like the iPad came to the forefront, and as more options for ebooks became viable. This year, through the first three quarters, NOOK revenue came out to just $71.41 million, down 17.3% from the $86.39 million seen during the same three quarters of last year. It is also worth mentioning that in three of the past five years ending in 2018, comparable store sales shrank, plus the company saw its store count decrease from 661 locations in 2014 to about 627 locations today.

Not only has revenue at Barnes & Noble suffered, the firm’s bottom line has as well. This has been driven, in part, by Barnes & Noble’s worsening economies of scale. After all, as a firm’s physical presence shrinks, it must spread fixed costs along fewer locations/fewer square feet, plus it sees reduced buyer power and possibly reduced supplier power. The new owners may think they can mitigate this because of their prior purchase of Waterstones, a major UK-based bookstore chain, but there are no guarantees on this front. Either way, as a result of its shrinking top line, the company has seen its bottom line come in negative in three of the past five years, and from 2017 through 2018, its operating cash flow has dropped year-over-year. Results over the past few years can be seen in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

This year, it looks like the picture for Barnes & Noble has stabilized some. In the first three quarters of the year, the retailer’s revenue came in only 2.7% lower than the same period of its 2018 fiscal year, but the real treat is on the bottom line. Net income so far this year is positive to the tune of $22.50 million. This represents a nice turnaround from the $104.41 million loss seen in 2018’s first three quarters. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, is positive by $152.89 million, 41.4% above last year’s $108.13 million.

Though this may be encouraging, the downside is that Barnes & Noble continues to survive by becoming less of what it has always been. For as long as I can remember, the company sold almost exclusively books, music, and similar offerings, but in recent years, it has been shifting toward turning itself into a more diversified retailer. In the last three quarters of 2018, 28% of its revenue came from ‘other’, which includes products like electronics, figurines, and more. This year, that number has risen to 31% of sales. In the third quarter of 2018 alone, the reading was 32%, while in this year’s third quarter it came out to 35%. If this trend continues, Barnes & Noble may find itself not as a bookstore chain, but as an electronics, toys, and other entertainment products chain that happens to have one or two bookshelves in it.

Investors have some hope

Almost always after an announcement that a company is being acquired is made, the shares of the business shoot up, but they usually trade a few percentage points below the buyout price. This pricing disparity is an arbitrage on time and theoretically represents the time value of money between today’s date and the date at which the company should be acquired, adjusted only for the probability that either the deal will change or fall through altogether. In some cases, I have seen spreads well in excess of 10%, but those have been in scenarios where the market doubts the transaction will actually go through.

Rarer than this, though, is a scenario where the share price of the company being acquired is trading at a price above the buyout price. In the case of Barnes & Noble, as I type this, units are trading for $6.80 apiece while the all-cash buyout price is $6.50. This implies that if you buy Barnes & Noble today and hold on until it’s acquired, that you will lose $0.30 per share, or about 4.4% of the money you put into it. From my experience, the only time this happens is when the market believes another bid will come in for the business. In more cases than not, the market turns out to be right, but relying on that kind of speculation is dangerous. I would make the case that it’s especially dangerous for a firm like Barnes & Noble, whose operations have been on a downward spiral for years.

This does not mean that investors should disregard some probability of a higher bid entirely, though. In an article I published about the business back in July of 2017, I made the case that the firm might be worth $12 per share or more, based solely on its real estate. This was predicated on an angle where Amazon (AMZN) might buy up the business to use as distribution centers and some of its own brick-and-mortar locations and was based on the fact that the firm acquired Whole Foods in a deal worth $771.65 per square foot compared to the $28.66 (cash value only) to $41.14 (adding in net debt) that Barnes & Noble is worth on a per-square foot basis at $6.50 per share. This kind of possibility could come through, but if it were likely, I can only imagine that Amazon or some other player would have acted before now. After all, two years to wait when companies are focused on expansion plans is a long time.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in Barnes & Noble are sitting in an interesting place. On one hand, they know how the story will likely end for their role in the bookstore chain’s history (being bought out at $6.50 per share in cash), but on the other hand, the market is indicating that something else is in the works. This could be the case, but investors should understand how uncertain and risky this kind of scenario is. A better case for prudent investors, instead of clinging on in the hopes that a higher offer will come, might be to take the extra $0.30 per share and walk.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.