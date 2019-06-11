Assessing The Prospects For Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) (the turbocharger and electric boosting technology company) currently has a reported price to earnings ratio of just over 1. This number is bound to attract attention, although it is a trailing number and not a forward looking projection. We invariably try to take a company's trailing numbers with a pinch of salt. Just because Garrett Motion, for example, has reported elevated earnings over the past four quarters does not necessarily mean that this trend will continue.

In fact, if we go the company's earnings statement, we can see that there was a tax benefit of $815 million over the past four quarters. This as a result has bloated net income to almost $1.2 billion. Suffice it to say, we are not dealing with an accurate earnings multiple here.

The best read on how profitable a company is, is its operating profit. Garrett Motion has generated $509 million in operating profit over the past four quarters. The 3-year average growth rate is slightly negative at -1.25%.

As value investors, we need to decipher whether the earnings Garrett Motion is currently generating justify long exposure here. Remember the average earnings multiple in this industry is over 13. So from an earnings perspective, despite the tax benefit, Garrett Motion is still definitely cheap here.

Company earnings is only one factor when evaluating the valuation of a company. What is of at least equal importance if not more is the book and sales multiples. Currently, Garrett Motion trades with a sales multiple of 0.4 (undervalued once more when compared to this industry), but does not have a positive book multiple due to the negative shareholder equity reported number of -$2.59 billion. GTX's long-term debt of $1.59 billion last year which has really impacted the balance sheet in an adverse way.

The health of a balance sheet is imperative for long-term gains. Now many growth investors may disagree with this, but it stands to reason that a company with lower debts in general should find it easier to grow profits over the long run. We state this because less interest payments means more of the company's profits can be used to buy more assets which then invariably leads to more sales and earnings over time. Suffice it to say, we would be looking for Garrett Motion's net worth trend to change here before entertaining any thought of long exposure.

The second cause of concern we would have regarding a long-term investment in Garrett Motion would be the lack of a dividend. We believe dividend payments are crucial especially for value based investments. Many times, potential value plays take months if not years to play out. Getting paid while one waits by means of a dividend helps us reduce the cost basis of those initial shares.

Share repurchases come in a distant second to a paying dividend in our opinion. Why? Because the accountability is there if the company in question has a solid track record with respect to the dividend. When investing in dividend aristocrats, for example, one knows beforehand that it is pretty much a sure thing that the dividend of one of those companies will be raised this year. The accountability is there. Although share buybacks is another way for investors to get paid (they are tax-free and naturally increase EPS), management many times (having announced a large number beforehand) change their previously announced numbers at will. Suffice it to say, they seem to be lower down the priority chain compared to the dividend. Garrett Motion's number of shares outstanding incidentally has remained more or less the same at just under 75 million over the past 3 quarters.

In all of our value plays, we aim to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. This is why we like to look at the quantitative factors. Is running the numbers the be all and end all? Of course not. The one outlier that can always change the paradigm is peer leading earnings growth.

However, what we have found in our research is that solid companies with stable financials are usually the ones which can achieve growth over the long term. Metrics such as a paying dividend and low debt ensure a firm does not have to fight against itself just to stay afloat. We will revisit once more after Q2 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.