Pan American Silver Is Worth A Bet

Source: Pan American Silver Corp. Huaron Mine in Pasco, Peru.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has changed rather drastically since the company completed a merger-acquisition with Tahoe Resource (NYSE:TAHO) on February 22, 2019.

The integration process has only begun this quarter, but we already can notice how the new company will turn to a reliable gold/silver producer. The stock price has dropped significantly since February 22, as we can see in the chart below:

I believe Pan American Silver is now trading at a discount to fair value and should be accumulated on any weakness with a long-term horizon with some short term trading using the gold/silver volatility as a way to increase profit and reduce risk. I recommend trading about 30% of your position.

The mainly silver Canadian producer shifted overnight to a gold producer with gold representing 52.4% of the total output. Of course, this situation is not permanent and will probably reverse when Escobal silver mine turns operational again, which may take serious time and efforts.

Tahoe Resource brought some significant producing gold/silver mines (e.g., La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins mines) and one controversial but potentially significant silver mine actually on care & maintenance in Guatemala called Escobal. Production numbers below represent only 38 days since the merger completion.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We closed the acquisition of Tahoe Resources on February 22 and the results for the first quarter reflects the contribution from the mines we acquired starting on the closing date to March 31, 2019, a period of 38 days. Revenues in Q1 2019 were $232.6 million, up 12% from Q1 2018, mainly from higher metal sales except copper, including higher gold sales from the newly acquired mines.

PAAS - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenue in $ Million 190.79 226.03 206.96 216.46 187.72 173.36 232.64 Net Income in $ Million 17.26 48.89 47.38 36.19 -9.46 -63.81 33.28 EBITDA $ Billion 57.77 122.83 89.34 83.90 20.85 19.19 94.41 EPS diluted in $/share 0.11 0.32 0.31 0.24 -0.06 -0.42 0.19 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 63.79 79.29 34.40 66.95 41.70 11.93 -12.91 CapEx in $ Billion 32.00 36.47 32.57 43.43 35.56 42.30 40.88 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 31.79 42.82 1.84 23.52 8.14 -30.37 -53.79 Total Cash $ Million 186.28 227.54 224.89 250.25 252.66 212.51 121.56 Total Debt in $ Million 11.9 10.6 10.0 9.7 8.4 6.7 363.1 Dividend per share in $ 0.025 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 153.42 153.44 153.54 153.55 153.49 153.54 176.59 Gold/Silver Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Gold Production K Oz 40.8 43.7 46.2 53.4 42.1 37.2 80.5 Silver Production M oz 5.89 6.58 6.10 6.29 6.30 6.127 6.125 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 8.69 10.86 6.55 6.45 13.73 15.86 10.45 Gold price realized $/Oz 1277 1275 1333 1304 1212 1226 1300 Silver price realized $/Oz 16.68 16.73 16.78 16.40 14.88 14.54 15.52

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Silver and Gold Production Details For The First Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Gold/Silver production (including 38-day Tahoe Resource mines)

Production numbers include three Tahoe Resource mines 38-day partial production. The total production of the new company from the merger-acquisition will be only visible starting 2Q'19.

One operational highlight this quarter is the discovery made at La Colorada mine called Skarn discovery. Michael Steinmann said in the conference call:

Drilling at the newly discovered skarn deposit at La Colorada continues to return exceptional results with wide intersect of polymetallic mineralization... Due to its potential size, location and metal composition, we are treating this current discovery as a special project, independent from the current La Colorada silver production and we plan to release a first resource estimate at the end of the year.

Below are the details of the Skarn discovery.

Source: PAAS Presentation (partial)

2 - AISC per mine

Source: PAAS presentation (montage)

Pan American Silver: Financial Look

1 - Total Revenue was $232.64 million in 1Q'19

The Canadian company reported first-quarter earnings of $33.8 million or a profit of $0.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $0.05 per share. Revenue was $232.64 million this quarter, up 34.2% sequentially.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $53.79 million in 1Q'19

Free cash flow is not a significant component for the company due mainly to the fact that it is in the process of integrating Tahoe Resource. However, the graph above indicates that the company managed to limit the financial impact of the merger and showed only a loss of $53.79 million in cash flow in 1Q'19.

3 - Net Debt and liquidity. Net debt is $241.54 million in 1Q'19

Total debt was about $363.1 million, which includes $28.1 million in lease liabilities.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The first quarter's cash flow was obviously impacted by cost associated with the completion of the Tahoe acquisition. We drew $335 million in our credit facility in the quarter to fund the $275 million cash payment for the Tahoe acquisition and to settle the $125 million previously drawn on Tahoe's credit facility. These uses of cash including $38 million in working capital changes mostly related to transaction closing costs, resulting in net cash used in the quarter of $12.9 million.

Source: PAAS Presentation

The company has amended and extended its revolving credit facility from $200 million to $500 million which matures on February 1, 2023.

The company intends to reduce the debt as soon as it possibly can. Timmins mines have been classified as "held for sale," and the cash proceeds of the potential sale will go toward reducing debt.

4 - 2019 Guidance adjusted from Tahoe mines acquisition.

Source: PAAS presentation

On a consolidated basis, total silver production is anticipated to be 26.6 million to 27.6 million ounces, and full gold production is expected to be 570,000 to 620,000 ounces during 2019. The consolidated all-in sustaining costs AISC are expected to range from $7.75 to $10.75 per ounce sold (including all G&A related expenses and exploration costs).

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Pan American Silver is growing into a first-class gold and silver producer right in front of our eyes, and it looks like the process is smoothly conducted, which is encouraging. The balance sheet is solid, and the company has indicated a total production for 2019 with 27.1 M Oz of Silver and 595K Oz of gold (mid-point) which is excellent and will generate good cash flow.

Unfortunately, the market is invariably punishing such merger attempt, and the company stock suffered a 25% haircut since the acquisition of Tahoe Resource has been implemented. The drop has probably been accentuated by some weakness in the price of the gold and silver as well. However, it is clear that PAAS has underperformed both the VanEck gold miners ETF and the iShares MSCI global Silver miners ETF as the chart below is showing:

The situation will reverse itself later in 2019-2020 when the new company will show progress.

Two essential elements that should not be overlooked are:

1 - The Escobal mine in Guatemala, which has tremendous future potential despite what is going on right now. Michael Steinmann said in the conference call:

At this stage, we are focused on gaining a deeper understanding of expectations and concerns about the Escobal mine. Meanwhile, the Guatemalan government is implementing the four-stage ILO 169 indigenous consultation process that was ordered by the Constitutional Court and its being administered by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. We are participants in the process and diligent responds to questions and requests being asked by the Minister, as the process take shape.

The terms, timelines, and mechanism for the consultation process are underway, but still to be indicated. I expect some progress toward a resolution in H2 2020.

2 - Strong catalysts for growth present in La Colorada exploration discovery.

Technical Analysis

PAAS is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $11.50 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level depending on the price of gold and silver) and line support between $10 and $10.25 (double bottom where I recommend buying and accumulating).

Descending channel patterns are considered short-term bearish continuation patterns, which means that we may re-test $10.25 before any encouraging rebound. If gold and silver prices turn bullish again, PAAS could eventually cross resistance at $11.50 and reach next resistance at $13.15.

PAAS is highly correlated to the price of gold and silver, and any decision must be taken based on the precious metals outlook.

