Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Good afternoon, everyone. Get started. Welcome to Paris. Rob Dickerson, the U.S. Food Analyst at Deutsche Bank. With me today, I have Luca Zaramella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mondelez International.

Mondelez is not only the largest U.S. listed food company. It’s also the most global of its U.S.-based peers. The company has recently embarked on a more balanced strategy with respect to topline growth vis-à-vis profitability, investing behind both international power brands and local brands alike.

So far the strategy looks to be paying off, so congratulations. And then Luca who joined the company in 1996 has been and continues to be incremental driver of Mondelez strategic direction and financial execution.

So, with that, we’ll kick it off firesides chart format today, so all Q&A. So, I guess, Luca, look, you’ve been with Mondelez now for over 20 years.

Luca Zaramella

Yeah.

Rob Dickerson

How would you characterize the company’s current strategy relative to say five years ago and maybe just talk about how to -- the growth versus margin strategy, how you arrived at that strategy? Why that strategy you believe is the right strategy?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. Look, over the last five years it has been quite transformational for us. We did spin from Kraft, so we have created Mondelez. We did have the coffee divestiture and the creation of, I would say, a successful joint venture. But importantly, we have done a tremendous amount of work along the lines of what we call supply chain reinvention, we would be clearly, and then the creation of Mondelez business services.

So as we look back over the last five years, the amount of progress we have made and the margin we have added to the business, they are simply unbelievable. And today, I think, we are -- what we are, thanks to the journey we embarked five years ago.

We are clearly a global connecting leader. We are no general food U.S. centric company. We are a global company. We have a huge presence outside of the U.S. Importantly in developing markets, which we believe is a unique competitive advantage. We are very pleased with the brands we have, global and local brands. And as you look at our presence and the value chain, we have in developing markets, but also in developed markets. We believe it is something unique.

So, at this point in time, as we had built the tremendous business we have over the last five years, I think the right strategy for the company is to grow the topline. And once you look at the margins we have, once you look at the cash conversion cycle we have, once you look at the opportunities we have, the categories are coming back to very nice growth rate.

I think it is right point in time to refocus the company and to start growing again. And that was the essence of the strategy we put together, which relies upon three elements. One, it is driving consumer centric growth. The second one is executional excellence. And the third one is to establish a growth culture in the company.

So it was a natural evolution. I have to say we are fairly pleased with what we are seeing and the outcomes of the second part of last year in Q1 in particular. But it is clearly more work to done. So I think it was really a natural evolution and I think early signs are encouraging and saying we were right.

Rob Dickerson

Great. So we’ve heard you and Mr. Van de Put speak to balancing focus between global and local brands a fair amount. So I am just curious, could you maybe give us some examples of early success stories where you have solved, as you just said, Q1 was maybe a bit more impressive than many would have thought. But it seems like it might still be early on right in that local brand and -- excused me, investment phase? So, I guess, one, just early examples. Two, where you are in the local brand investment phase? And then, three, just maybe why that strategy had not been explored historically if it seems so obvious now?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. Let’s start maybe with the last part of the question. Why didn’t we do it before? And look, quite honestly, I would say, there were a couple of main reasons. The first one is, we gave clear guidance in terms of the gross margin and the line margin that we wanted to deliver over the last few years. And with the massive transformation we did one-to-one what happen was we delivered savings and they were dropped to the bottomline.

You look at the 600 basis points, 700 basis points of margin improvements we accomplished over the last five years. They come out of gross margin and overheads. And all that benefit will drop to the bottomline one-to-one. There was no much room for additional investments. We have the investments, but we didn’t grow investments.

And the way for us to fuel practically the global brands was actually to decline a little bit the local brands and put the money into the global brands. Now that strategy clearly worked to a certain extent in the sense that global brands were growing nicely. But when you have big part of your portfolio that is comprised of local brands those started suffering.

I would also say that one of the benefits of the new organization, which is Local First, is about having remove intermediately is between global and regional elements of the organization and the markets where we compete.

And now that we have pushed more accountability towards the market, now that we have localized if you will our commercial agenda, it is a natural evolution to start moving more to supporting these local brands.

As you step back, clearly, we love our power brands. We were amazed by the growth that we have seen practically on Oreo and Cadbury over the last couple of quarters. I remind that Oreo grew in excess of 10% and it is a $3 billion plus brand in Q1. So we are fairly pleased and we need to keep the focus on those global brands.

But now that we are tilting more towards growth and that we have good margins, what we believe are good margins, it is a natural evolution. And local brands for us are 65 local brands that range from $1 billion plus to couple of $100 million.

So they are brands that are at scale and it is not only about investing you will see behind those brands, it is ensuring that end-to-end execution is appropriate. It’s ensuring about the fact that we need to renovate those brands that we need to have R&D to support, that we need to have sales initiative.

And results are encouraging. We grew nicely in Q1 and one of the reasons why that happened was because global brands kept them going, but also local brands delivered nice growth. Early signs are like we were in China couple of weeks back. It is remarkable what the brand that is called Pacific is doing. It is a very Chinese local brand. It is a brand that has health and wellness credentials.

We invested in innovation. We invested in communication and results are very good. The other one that’s having worked in Brazil is very close to me is that brand called Bisque and we renovated the brand, we had a proposition which is called Bisque Extra. And it is a brand in Chocolate, wafer base that has predominantly anchored itself among consumers for that use it for sharing occasions and we have gone into personal consumption and the brand is doing remarkably well and that could go on and on.

I mean, in this country, clearly, low and the successful brands we have, so there are multiple examples. I think it is right point in time today to really see even more investments behind those brands that, as I said, are 50% of the portfolio, so.

Rob Dickerson

Okay. Great. And then, I guess, yeah, actually follow on to that question is, as you say, there are some obvious early success stories and those brands you’ve activated seem to be doing well. I’ve also heard you say previously that there are areas for adjacencies to expand within this snacking world, not only developed markets, but also emerging markets and part of that could be obviously on the seasonal side. So I’m just curious if you step back and say, in general, right, you have -- that this conversation is usually about local versus global power brands.

Luca Zaramella

Yeah.

Rob Dickerson

At first you might play within the categories in which you are currently. But as you look forward, say, three years, how do you leverage the dataset, the knowledge, the local understanding of the consumer to take, let’s say, your example in Brazil with the wafer bar into another sector, let’s say, within biscuits or snacking?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. So the good news is our core categories, Chocolate, biscuits, gum and candy, on average they are growing 3% and we are clearly happy about that. We talk many times about how strong our categories are in developing markets, but also in developed.

With the reinvestments we had started making behind our brands, behind our R&D efforts, behind root market. We should be able to gain share. And so structurally the categories themselves are doing well. We should be able to gain share.

Adjacency is another leg of potential growth for us, and I would say, more than potentially it is something we have already seen in a couple places. One, as you mentioned, it is in seasons or in more holiday related items and we had a very successful Chinese New Year in China in Q1. It was remarkable. We gained share, very profitable business.

But also in Continental Europe with Easter and Christmas, the way we are taking the brands and going into segments where we are little bit underrepresented, it is clearly giving us good growth opportunities. But there is certainly more work to be done.

Adjacencies that are very exciting for us are chocobakery, big successful business in Europe. But there are opportunities outside of Europe that we are looking into and execute into a certain extent.

And then you look at soft bakes and cakes and stuff like that. Again, we are talking about categories are growing healthily and where we see a natural expansion of some of our brands. So, very exciting and we have made a lot of progress. But there is still work to be done for sure.

Rob Dickerson

Okay. Now you’ve mentioned fairly and you seem very proud as well and you should be of a very strong Q1 in terms of that organic sales growth rate came in a bit ahead of what the guidance is for the year, obviously realized not providing guidance or any updated guidance today. But, yeah, the comment you just made about, yeah, there’s also a share element, right, the categories are growing 3%. If the U.S. seems to be okay, maybe Europe is stable-ish and then maybe there are areas that as you invest in some local brands there’s an opportunity to improve share. What would -- I guess the way to ask you is, what would prevent you from hitting just category growth at 3%?

Luca Zaramella

Look, that’s clearly the goal and we want to exceed that goal by having share gains. We started seeing momentum in the business about expectation, say, towards the second part of last year. We see solid categories. We were very pleased about Q1.

I think, importantly, Rob, it is the quality of the results we are believing. You look at the shape of the topline volume mix and pricing, very good balance there, but also the quality of the P&L with gross profit being reinvested in A&C. So we are optimistic about the outlook and we clearly said that in the Q1 call.

Having said that, as I said, I would like to see another quarter of strong results before calling out the year. But to your specific question, there is nothing that prevents us from growing and outpacing category growth and that’s the goal.

Share wise, we had mixed results in Q1, as we said. I think the Chocolate share number didn’t make justice to what we really did in the marketplace, because we didn’t have the Easter reading at that time. So, you will see most likely better numbers in Q2 in terms of share for Chocolate.

But, all-in-all, I think, as you look at the premise of Mondelez and the long-term potential, to your specific question, there is nothing that prevents us from overachieving versus category growth.

Rob Dickerson

It’s always good to hear.

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. And that’s the plan, by the way and the…

Rob Dickerson

No. That’s what you are working for it. I get it. So, obviously, we’ve spoken here a bit about topline strategy to generate revenue growth. In terms of cost productivity front, we don’t speak about it as much, right. We kind of come off with that phase in the industry cycle. But maybe just touch on cost productivity and how that obviously still be, let’s say, the fuel for growth?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. Look, as I said, we don’t -- I said it’s -- the first phase of Mondelez, which was about cost savings and improving margins. I think it was needed. And I wouldn’t dismiss for a second the importance of that part.

Having said that, it was transformational, the amount of work we did on all the cost initiatives and the transformation we have by spinning off coffee, by creating two independent companies from the original Kraft. I think it stood a little bit on the way of growth.

And as we shifted gear towards the new phase, it is important to say that, while we have done a lot of transformation, we are moving from a phase of material transformative initiatives to a phase where cost saving is more ongoing. It is about continuous improvement. It is about building on these trends that we have created over the last five years.

So, I still hold every quarter one full [inaudible] EBITDA. I go through all the cost packages and I challenge about new opportunities all the time. But it is important to say that we want in the company a continuous improvement mindset.

There is no longer, I would say, like, you take one country and we change the sales force, we change finance, we change the coffees, we change all the plans altogether, as we have done in many instances in the last five years. It is more ongoing and we want to build on the great capabilities we have done.

Having said that, there is also one component, which is about the additional restructuring program that we announced at Investor Day, where we still see a logical combination of the transformation we have done, although not of the same magnitude.

One example is the U.S. network, where we need to invest and go after more productivity. So that’s part of this new approach to cost. And make no mistake, cost was and will remain integral part of the algorithm. I think the quantum and the way we are going after it, it is different though.

Rob Dickerson

Okay. You just -- thank you. You just touched on North America. Obviously, you are right, there’s still some investment that needs to be done on the bakery side for biscuit business, which is very large. That said, you have kind of tipped your toe in the water a bit on the Chocolate side, but you lacked the manufacturing capability and capacity within U.S., right, which makes it a bit more difficult long run if you plan to build scale. So as you enter or as you enter the U.S., maybe expound a bit on the thought process going forward, because it would seem as if you had to -- a country that does well, there is a second part to the plan, right? So, would you consider organic manufacturing capability development? How do you achieve optimized scale within Chocolate in U.S. that is an area of interest that consumers are so far attracted to the Milka brand via Oreo marketing, what have you, if that makes sense?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. Look, Chocolate clearly in the big scheme of things in the U.S. is a nice addition to the business. But let’s face it, I mean, the overwhelming majority of the business is still about biscuits and we are very pleased with that we see in biscuits.

Chocolate for us was an opportunity that we decided to jump on. But the market being one of the most sizable markets in the world, it is fairly competitive. You have throughout all the price points, several competitors and they cover very well the spectrum.

So Chocolate is -- was and is a good business opportunity. I don’t think organically we can get to the size of biscuit business in the U.S. I think it was a good play at the time we decided to enter. I think in hindsight it is a business that has grown to 1.5 points, 2 points of share in the market. We are holding that position and we want to make that improvement.

Having said that, before we get to a business that is as material as biscuit, I think, it will take time and we want to continue to invest in Oreo, Milka and Chocolate. And I think it’s difficult at this point in time to really see a multibillion dollar business. But I think it -- we like what we have. It is a nice addition and it is fine to have it.

Rob Dickerson

Superb. Just in terms of M&A broadly, obviously, always a hot topic, it is one of the levers of potential growth that you highlighted kind of an overall strategy. Can you just talk about areas of focus and maybe size of what investors might expect? How dependent decision making is on appropriate valuation for certain assets, et cetera?

Luca Zaramella

We see M&A as an additional opportunity. Again, we cannot lose sight of the fact that organically this business has great potential. M&A will be an addition, will be an accelerator, will be additional opportunities for us. We are very disciplined. We have very clear elements to meet every time we look at any M&A transactions. Financially, it has to make sense -- strategically it has to make sense.

We clearly stated that M&A for us is about opportunities of getting into new geographies potentially where we can get a root to market that would unlock the potential of some of our brands. It is about going into high growth market. It is about getting into adjacencies and tapping more into opportunities that are premium, wellbeing or that provide solution digitally, for instance. It is about creating even more strengths in that journey, we are embarked on that is leading the future of snacking.

And as we look at the opportunities around the world, I think we are not necessarily looking at big transformative M&A per se. We are more looking at bolt-on acquisitions. We are looking more about, I would say, medium-sized investments that that we would like to make.

Again, we have the levels of flexibility within the company to be able to absorb multiple midsized deals. And again the way I like to look at coffee specifically and the JV that we have which provide optionality. But they also provide for us the ability potentially to take some or those and to swap them into snacking opportunities that we see to grow faster. Now the 3% plus guidance we gave that is before M&A. So hopefully M&A will be an addition to that number.

Rob Dickerson

Net of divestment. So in terms of the coffee JV, since you brought up, I feel like you and others in Mondelez are very clear, right, that at some point look to monetize that investment -- those investment that have done very well. In terms of, I don’t want to call it timing constraints, but once you say at some point it will monetize those, is it really just an understanding between you and the other parties at what point it’s mutually agreeable, most attractive, be it through evaluation of looking for potentially, as you said, a swap for use of cash? Is it -- I’m just trying to gain some color because it has been discussed a number of times, but no one really knows when that happens, right? And maybe we never will until it happens. But I’m just trying to gauge, is it what you say you would most likely want to wait for monetization potential until there may be a very clear sense of swapping opportunity, let’s say?

Luca Zaramella

Look, I think that is one of the elements that come into consideration. But I would also like to say that, specifically, on the KDP side, there is liquidity there, obviously, okay. We might argue that maybe on JV, which is the other part of the investments. We are not as liquid. But reality is we are out of the local period realities. We could engage in conversations as to how we could make that part more liquid.

But even before going there, there is a sizeable and material investment in KDP that we could monetize, if we had what it takes to go there. And I think what it takes to go there is a function of a couple of things.

It is both for JV and KDP, A, I would say, those vehicle has created a tremendous amount of value for us. We have always qualified them as financial investment and so, clearly, we see them for what they are, a good growth potential income stream and cash flow for us. We still see potential and that’s the first element that comes into play as we look at those. I still believe they could grow in value. I still believe it’s not necessarily from that standpoint the right time now, because I see potential growth coming out of those.

And the second one is, use of fund. If we had to get some of those investments, what would we use them for? And you’re absolutely right, it is about getting stronger in what we love most, which is snacking. And so those two things have to come together.

But there is a level of modulation that we have to look at. It’s not all-in or all-out. I mean, there might be a situation where we monetize part of it is to match what we need that part for. And again, we are looking at everything, ensuring that we have the right strategy. And so I think we are well placed there.

I see coffee as a great opportunity. Again, if today you step back and you look at the flexibility we have and the optionality we have, by having those two JV’s that provide an income stream and provide cash flow, plus they provide the opportunity to go into where we like most, which is snacking. I think that is a great value for us.

Rob Dickerson

Makes complete sense. So, again, as you just said, right, you like snacking, that’s very clear.

Luca Zaramella

I said we love snacking.

Rob Dickerson

You love snacking, right, it’s very clear, that’s the obvious focus and highest percentage of sales globally. We don’t hear much about the European grocery brands or let’s -- there are brand in the portfolio that aren’t just in Europe, right. They extend globally, like a Tang. I had assumed margin profile can’t be bad but obviously not in necessarily more obvious snacking wheel I would say. Philadelphia Cream Cheese for instance could be snacking, but not always snacking, right. It depends how you are defining snacking.

Luca Zaramella

Yeah.

Rob Dickerson

So how do you think of those kind of more strategically or almost philosophically in terms of how they fit into the portfolio now but maybe or maybe not so much down the road?

Luca Zaramella

Look, we don’t want to force feed Philadelphia Tang into snacking just for the sake of saying we are 100% snacking. We are 90% snacking. There are this couple of good categories, refreshment beverages, which is Tang and what we call meals, but we might well define it as cheese and grocery, which is predominantly Philadelphia.

And those are two parts of the portfolio that are not snacking. And we have very clearly in our mind that ideally we would have 100% of snacking, but that is ideal. Ideally when you look at both Tang and Philadelphia, those are great brands. They provide scale in the market where we have them. They are great businesses. They provide good margins, good cash, great synergies in route to market and customer relationships.

So for the time being they are not being considered for, say, by any means. I mean, again, if one day we have a different point of view, we will let you know, but it has to be for right value. And at this point in time, quite frankly, there is an element that is top of mind at least for me in the organization.

I think separating some of those businesses, A, it would be scale us. It would take away cash flow. But also it will create a little bit of distractions for some of these businesses that are doing so great. So we have to be very careful about those businesses. And again, great brands, they provide profitability and cash flow. So we don’t feel at this point in time it is the right time to talk about those things.

Rob Dickerson

Okay. And then just on cash, maybe lastly, it’s my last question. If you can just talk about expectations and focus on free cash flow kind of what expect -- what investors may expect over the next three years given partially the North American investment needs upfront to just more broadly kind of expectations on free cash flow especially given what you just said on the grocery side?

Luca Zaramella

Look, cash flow is a priority for me in the organization. We had done what I believe is tremendous work on cash flow last year. We crossed the $2.9 billion mark for cash flow generation. This year we are on track for the $2.8 billion target we have. And I think as you decompose the cash flow and what we have done, factually everything is pointing in the right direction.

Clearly, we have improved dramatically net income. We have worked tremendously on cash conversion cycle. I think it’s fair to say today we have, if not one of the best, the best cash conversion cycle in the industry. And there is more opportunities there, because clearly we can work and continue working on payables and receivables. But there is a tremendous amount of work we have to do on inventory as well.

And then capital expenses, they came down below -- well below 3% last year. The last five years we did 4.5%. So we guided you guys to a number that is 2.5% on capital expenses as a percentage of revenue and that number includes investments we want to make in North America and in the U.S. network.

And then, finally, all of this should result in a great conversion that we see excluding JV’s at 90% conversion of net income. So I think we are well on track. We are pleased with what we have done. But clearly one of the goals we have is to cross the $3 billion mark as of 2020 on.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rob Dickerson

Okay. Thank you, Luca. So we will -- we do have a few minutes for questions from investors. If anyone does have a question, just please raise your hand.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Thank you for all the answers so far. I think you said that it’s the natural evolution of the company to move towards a more balanced growth agenda. I think you said that moving to a growth culture was one of the three aims of the core strategy. I think we all know that changing a corporate culture is actually quite a difficult thing to do. So what practical steps are you taking, changing KPIs, incentives, the way that the leadership is set up in countries, how do you actually make that change to growth?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. I always like to say that culture even for me that I’m more financially oriented than anyone most likely in the company. It is a great element of the strategy and the very important one. I think it is an ecosystem of changes that are all pointing in the direction that we want to be a more consumer angle-oriented company.

It starts with the concept of everyone in the company being empowered but at the same time accountable. We want the company to be agile. We want to shorten our innovation cycles as one example.

And then as you say, the two big changes that are most evident in the company are, A, the fact that we moved to 13 accountable business units. So now you can look at someone that leads China. His or her team and the fact that team without having global or regional layers on top, we still have the regional layers, but the commercial agenda in China is driven by people in China. So the creation of these 13 business units and the removal of some of the layers in the organization has been quite a big change and it is something that drives behavior.

And the second one is, specifically, talking about the incentive schemes. It is a new incentive plan. First of all, there is a financial component of that incentive scheme that has grown versus what we had in the past. Second, it is about the number of incentive schemes we had.

In the recent past we had a global scheme and the four regional ones. So doing business in India and being successful in India was for the benefit of the total payout of the EMEA region rather than for India itself. Today, the incentive scheme is calibrated on the 13 business units, the regions and corporate and then it is the elements of incentive scheme.

First of all it starts with share. So losing share doesn’t lead to great pay outs necessarily. It is about volume growth. We truly believe that given the structure we have the best thing we can do is pursue operating leverage and create volume leverage within the company. So volume is one of the variables. It is net revenue. It is gross profit dollar. It is why dollars.

And importantly, it’s a business unit cuts investments to make the profit number that doesn’t count. So the quality of result is again quintessential too. I think those are the key changes. But there are others and I think the company is embracing those changes quite well.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. You touched on the fact that, obviously, the sales growth has improved in the last 12 months or so and particularly the quality of the growth. But the volume mix is still averaging, I think, just over 1% for the last four quarters. And you touched on the fact that you think the categories will do 3% growth. So couple of questions. First, within the category growth, how much of that 3% do you think will be volume and mix? And what are your own ambitions for your volume and mix growth against whatever you think the categories can do, because I am assuming 1% is a good start but there’s quite a lot more to come over time?

Luca Zaramella

Look, I think, 1%, I think, it is a good number also considering that we let price increases in a couple of big market. I would say to your specific question, I would like to see half of the topline growth coming from volume mix and the other half from pricing in our case. And I think in general market terms that will be also what is going to happen.

Rob Dickerson

I think we have time for one more.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Two questions from our side. Firstly, just the trend towards health and wellness, and whether you think that the threat for your business given that you’re in such sugar heavy category? And then, secondly, you spoke about the chocolate business in the U.S. Can you talk about the chocolate business in China…

Luca Zaramella

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

… which is apparently also in its nascent state?

Luca Zaramella

Yeah. I’m not sure we have enough time, but I’ll try to address both.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Luca Zaramella

Look, health and wellness, it is clearly a very, very important trend that we are trying to address and I think in cases we are addressing very well as well. I mentioned, Pacific in China is one of the key brands we have.

Now, I think, we have to really start from a factual point, which is, it is true that wellbeing propositions are growing very fast. But it is also equally true that the 3% growth that I quoted, it is predominantly in indulgence.

And while the percentage growth on health and wellbeing is very high percentage wise, the amount of dollars that indulgent categories or more indulgent categories throw out in year out is quite remarkable.

And so it’s not a matter of growing 100% wellbeing. It is a matter of capitalizing on opportunities we see on the more indulgent part of the spectrum and also grow and grab our fair share on the other side of the spectrum.

I think that is an important element to make it. There is nothing wrong with being in chocolate or being in categories that are more indulgent and those are growing very nicely around the world again. So, I think, it is -- I would start by saying that, clearly, wellbeing is an elemental focus. There is more work to be done.

By the way, as you look at SnackFutures, which is our venture leg within the organization for M&A. Most likely you would expect that part of the spectrum to be more of a target than this side. I think it is a unique strength of Mondelez to be able to play on both sides of the spectrum.

China chocolate, China chocolate it is again a little bit of the same things that we discussed in the U.S. It is a category where -- when we enter the -- or when we decided to enter the category, that category was growing almost double-digit. Now the category has a different growth profile than the time we decided to enter.

We have a share that we are holding and it is something that we will grow over time. But, again, I don’t think it will be as big as our biscuits business in China and U.S. So we need to hold on to it to grow and people investing. But it poses a little bit the same dynamics as the U.S.

Rob Dickerson

Okay. Luca, thank you very much. Always appreciate it.

Luca Zaramella

Thank you as well.

Rob Dickerson

Thank you, Mondelez International.

Luca Zaramella

Thank you.